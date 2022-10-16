Could we see snow in the Inland Northwest this week?

SPOKANE, Wash. — We are expected to see a big change in weather in the Inland Northwest later this week.

But big enough to maybe see some snow in the area? The National Weather Service in Spokane says it’s possible.

NWS-Spokane says that by next weekend, we could see parts of the Inland Northwest only have highs in the 40s and snow levels as low as 4,000 feet.

They say the trend will continue in the latest 8-14 day outlook.

Don’t get out your snow shovel yet, though. This potential for snow would only impact our highest mountain passes like Lookout Pass and Sherman Pass.

The KXLY First Alert Weather Team will keep you informed as we get closer to this big change in our weather.

