ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLO TV Reno

Man reported missing in Lyon County

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - They Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking people for help finding a missing man. Ronald Littley, 53, was last seen on Sept. 19 at his home in Fernley. Littley left his home on foot and has not been seen or heard from since. Littley is...
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Lyon County Sheriff’s Office gets $56,000 grant for local events

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is getting a grant of $56,000 as part of the Joining Forces Program. The office will use the funds from their grant to plan various events in northern Nevada with other law enforcement agencies starting this month. Joining Forces...
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Number of vulnerable youth continue to rise in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Eddy House is a shelter for youth in Reno and the amount of people using their services is increasing. “The needs are definitely rising,” said Joanna Ramos, Children’s Cabinet Safe Place Coordinator. Last year in 2021, Eddy House served 374 youth and this year,...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Carson City Sheriff's Office seeks help in locating runaway teen

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division is requesting the public’s assistance with locating 16-year-old Anthony Sainz. Anthony was last seen at Pioneer High School Friday morning, October 14, 2022. Anthony may be wearing a red baseball cap with black handwriting on it, gray t-shirt, gray zip up...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Officer Involved Shooting at Sparks Police Department

There was an officer involved shooting at the Sparks Police Department Tuesday morning. Just before 3 a.m., a Sergeant with the Sparks Police Department encountered an armed man outside of their station. The man had already fired his handgun. After several hours of negotiations, officers fired shots after the subject...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Updated COVID-19 Booster Available for Kids 5-12 Years Old in Washoe County

Children aged 5 years and older are eligible for the updated COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster that fights against common COVID-19 omicron variants. The updated booster, known as a bivalent vaccine, was authorized for children aged 5-11 last week by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help protect against the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 as well as the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants. Those variants are still causing most cases of COVID-19 and are predicted to continue to circulate this fall and winter. The Pfizer version of the booster is for those 5 years and older while the Moderna version is for those 6 years and older.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Impairment suspected in rollover crash near Incline Village

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Tahoe Douglas Fire, Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada State Police Highway Patrol all responded to a call for a rollover crash involving a single vehicle that occurred just before 3 a.m. Friday on Nevada State Route 28 near Incline Village.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Is rainbow fentanyl a threat this Halloween?

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’ve probably heard of rainbow fentanyl. The DEA annouced law enforcement had seized the highly addictive and colorful drug in 26 states earlier this summer. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office found the pills here in Nevada but say parents shouldn’t worry about the drugs this...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks Police warn of scam calls impersonating their employees

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is warning residents of a scam call purportedly coming from the department demanding money under threat of arrest. Sparks PD says they callers may also ask for personal information. They remind people they will never threaten you or call you to solicit...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Two people found dead in home near Stead identified by Medical Examiner

Reno Police say two people were found dead in a home near Stead Saturday night. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's office says Evelyn Iverson, 54, died by homicide and Eugene Iverson, 81, died by suicide. At around 8:08 p.m. Saturday, October 15, officers with the Reno Police Department were dispatched...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

NDOT inviting public feedback for highway plagued by crashes

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation is inviting the general public to provide feedback on traffic improvements to U.S. 50. at Lake Tahoe’s East Shore. You are invited to give your feedback at the following locations and times:. Oct. 27 from 10:00 a.m. noon at...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Sun Valley fire displaces 5

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire starting in Sun Valley spread to a home Monday morning, displacing five people. Truckee Meadows Fire and NV Energy responded to the blaze near East First Avenue and Carol Street. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies located a small fire in the backyard of a residence there.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Carson City Students Meet Sparky the Fire Dog, Learn Fire Prevention

In observance of the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 9-15, 2022, local firefighters and Sparky the Fire Dog made special appearances and presentations at several elementary schools in the Carson City School District. The visits were designed to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno man sentenced for sending death threats to elected officials

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada has sentenced a Reno man to 6 to 15 years in prison for sending death threats to elected officials. Matthew Carter had his sentence handed down on Oct. 12. “Carter’s actions were repugnant and beyond the pale, and my office will never...
RENO, NV
Nevada Current

Chattah, Ford make closing arguments in contentious battle

Policy, politics and progressive commentary She struts across the stage like a rock star, music blaring in the background, camera in hand taking video of the crowd.   “Who’s ready to bring the fire to Douglas County?” she yells. The crowd cheers. “Smells like a red wave.” But Republican candidate for attorney general Sigal Chattah is no rock star. Her greatest […] The post Chattah, Ford make closing arguments in contentious battle appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

No injuries reported after mobile home fire in Sun Valley

There were no injuries reported after Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue crews responded to a mobile home fire in Sun Valley Monday morning. The fire was reported in the area of East First Avenue and Carol Street around 11:26 a.m. Five people were in the mobile home at the time...
SUN VALLEY, NV
2news.com

Multiple historic buildings destroyed in Dayton after fire

Central Lyon County Firefighters say the Fox Hotel in old town Dayton and two other historic buildings were destroyed in a fire Thursday night. Crews responded to a structure fire on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 10:50 at the Fox Hotel in old town Dayton. Overall 3 historic structures were...
DAYTON, NV
2news.com

TMCC Amongst Partners to Receive Grant Funding to Enhance NV Job Pipeline

Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC) is working in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation (GOWINN) and Project SANDI initiative to provide grant funding for Northern Nevada residents to unlock and enhance their career success in Nevada’s in-demand careers and workforce, now through next fall. In total,...
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy