Children aged 5 years and older are eligible for the updated COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster that fights against common COVID-19 omicron variants. The updated booster, known as a bivalent vaccine, was authorized for children aged 5-11 last week by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help protect against the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 as well as the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants. Those variants are still causing most cases of COVID-19 and are predicted to continue to circulate this fall and winter. The Pfizer version of the booster is for those 5 years and older while the Moderna version is for those 6 years and older.

WASHOE COUNTY, NV ・ 4 HOURS AGO