KOLO TV Reno
Man reported missing in Lyon County
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - They Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking people for help finding a missing man. Ronald Littley, 53, was last seen on Sept. 19 at his home in Fernley. Littley left his home on foot and has not been seen or heard from since. Littley is...
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office gets $56,000 grant for local events
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is getting a grant of $56,000 as part of the Joining Forces Program. The office will use the funds from their grant to plan various events in northern Nevada with other law enforcement agencies starting this month. Joining Forces...
KOLO TV Reno
Number of vulnerable youth continue to rise in Washoe County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Eddy House is a shelter for youth in Reno and the amount of people using their services is increasing. “The needs are definitely rising,” said Joanna Ramos, Children’s Cabinet Safe Place Coordinator. Last year in 2021, Eddy House served 374 youth and this year,...
2news.com
Carson City Sheriff's Office seeks help in locating runaway teen
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division is requesting the public’s assistance with locating 16-year-old Anthony Sainz. Anthony was last seen at Pioneer High School Friday morning, October 14, 2022. Anthony may be wearing a red baseball cap with black handwriting on it, gray t-shirt, gray zip up...
2news.com
Officer Involved Shooting at Sparks Police Department
There was an officer involved shooting at the Sparks Police Department Tuesday morning. Just before 3 a.m., a Sergeant with the Sparks Police Department encountered an armed man outside of their station. The man had already fired his handgun. After several hours of negotiations, officers fired shots after the subject...
2news.com
Updated COVID-19 Booster Available for Kids 5-12 Years Old in Washoe County
Children aged 5 years and older are eligible for the updated COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster that fights against common COVID-19 omicron variants. The updated booster, known as a bivalent vaccine, was authorized for children aged 5-11 last week by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help protect against the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 as well as the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants. Those variants are still causing most cases of COVID-19 and are predicted to continue to circulate this fall and winter. The Pfizer version of the booster is for those 5 years and older while the Moderna version is for those 6 years and older.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Impairment suspected in rollover crash near Incline Village
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Tahoe Douglas Fire, Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada State Police Highway Patrol all responded to a call for a rollover crash involving a single vehicle that occurred just before 3 a.m. Friday on Nevada State Route 28 near Incline Village.
KOLO TV Reno
Is rainbow fentanyl a threat this Halloween?
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’ve probably heard of rainbow fentanyl. The DEA annouced law enforcement had seized the highly addictive and colorful drug in 26 states earlier this summer. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office found the pills here in Nevada but say parents shouldn’t worry about the drugs this...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks Police warn of scam calls impersonating their employees
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is warning residents of a scam call purportedly coming from the department demanding money under threat of arrest. Sparks PD says they callers may also ask for personal information. They remind people they will never threaten you or call you to solicit...
2news.com
Two people found dead in home near Stead identified by Medical Examiner
Reno Police say two people were found dead in a home near Stead Saturday night. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's office says Evelyn Iverson, 54, died by homicide and Eugene Iverson, 81, died by suicide. At around 8:08 p.m. Saturday, October 15, officers with the Reno Police Department were dispatched...
KOLO TV Reno
NDOT inviting public feedback for highway plagued by crashes
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation is inviting the general public to provide feedback on traffic improvements to U.S. 50. at Lake Tahoe’s East Shore. You are invited to give your feedback at the following locations and times:. Oct. 27 from 10:00 a.m. noon at...
KOLO TV Reno
Sun Valley fire displaces 5
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire starting in Sun Valley spread to a home Monday morning, displacing five people. Truckee Meadows Fire and NV Energy responded to the blaze near East First Avenue and Carol Street. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies located a small fire in the backyard of a residence there.
2news.com
Carson City Students Meet Sparky the Fire Dog, Learn Fire Prevention
In observance of the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 9-15, 2022, local firefighters and Sparky the Fire Dog made special appearances and presentations at several elementary schools in the Carson City School District. The visits were designed to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man sentenced for sending death threats to elected officials
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada has sentenced a Reno man to 6 to 15 years in prison for sending death threats to elected officials. Matthew Carter had his sentence handed down on Oct. 12. “Carter’s actions were repugnant and beyond the pale, and my office will never...
Chattah, Ford make closing arguments in contentious battle
Policy, politics and progressive commentary She struts across the stage like a rock star, music blaring in the background, camera in hand taking video of the crowd. “Who’s ready to bring the fire to Douglas County?” she yells. The crowd cheers. “Smells like a red wave.” But Republican candidate for attorney general Sigal Chattah is no rock star. Her greatest […] The post Chattah, Ford make closing arguments in contentious battle appeared first on Nevada Current.
2news.com
No injuries reported after mobile home fire in Sun Valley
There were no injuries reported after Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue crews responded to a mobile home fire in Sun Valley Monday morning. The fire was reported in the area of East First Avenue and Carol Street around 11:26 a.m. Five people were in the mobile home at the time...
Man sentenced after sending death threats, racist messages to Nevada elected officials
A Reno man has been sentenced to six to 15 years in prison after sending death threats to multiple Nevada elected officials.
2news.com
Multiple historic buildings destroyed in Dayton after fire
Central Lyon County Firefighters say the Fox Hotel in old town Dayton and two other historic buildings were destroyed in a fire Thursday night. Crews responded to a structure fire on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 10:50 at the Fox Hotel in old town Dayton. Overall 3 historic structures were...
2news.com
PCSO: Man arrested for possession of stolen motorcycle, loaded firearm and fentanyl
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies arrested a man who was in possession of a stolen motorcycle, a loaded firearm and fentanyl. On the night of September 7th, a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy located a stolen motorcycle in the Lincoln area. The rider, later identified...
2news.com
TMCC Amongst Partners to Receive Grant Funding to Enhance NV Job Pipeline
Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC) is working in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation (GOWINN) and Project SANDI initiative to provide grant funding for Northern Nevada residents to unlock and enhance their career success in Nevada’s in-demand careers and workforce, now through next fall. In total,...
