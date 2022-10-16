Read full article on original website
After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Reading, PA
Goodwill Store, Closed For Two Years, ReopensJoel EisenbergElizabethtown, PA
Major retail chain opening another new store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Want to Pick Fresh Apples Before the Season Ends? 3 Places Still Offering Pick-Your-Own in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Shops in Lancaster, PA Worth Checking Out This MonthMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
abc27.com
One on one with Gubernatorial Candidate Josh Shapiro
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — In the very location that Democrat Josh Shapiro kicked off his general election campaign just months ago, the gubernatorial candidate joined our Jordan Tracy for an extensive one-on-one interview about the issues facing Pennsylvania. Just three weeks away from the November 8th general election, inflation...
iheart.com
Oz Picks Up Endorsement of FOP Lodge
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania's Republican U.S. Senate candidate says he's grateful for the support of police. Dr. Mehmet Oz picked up the endorsement of a Fraternal Order of Police lodge in Allegheny County and the state lodge Tuesday. Oz told the gathered officers that the nation's leaders need to support law enforcement if they want to break the cycle of violence. He also says he looks forward to representing them in D.C.
Former Lancaster Mayor Smithgall has died
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall has passed away, according to abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline. According to LNP, Smithgall’s wife said he died Tuesday morning after having heart problems. Smithgall was the mayor of Lancaster for two terms from 1998 to 2006, and he continued serving the community after that by working […]
Pennsylvania election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on rural health care, broadband, and agriculture
The winner of the 2022 Pennsylvania race for governor will have the authority to address a wide range of issues affecting roughly 3.4 million people. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
Mail-in ballots become center of heated political, legal battle in Pennsylvania
With three weeks until election day, mail-in ballots have become the center of a heated political and legal battle. Republicans and democrats are at odds over the box where you write in the date and whether or not ballots without a date should be counted. “Unfortunately, that’s what seems to...
Booby-trapped campaign signs placed in Pa. yards: police
NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone’s property,...
Krasner to testify to Pennsylvania House committee if held in public
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner says he will testify before the Pennsylvania House select committee on Friday if the hearing is in public. The Committee on Restoring Law and Order is focusing on rising crime in Philadelphia.Krasner says the committee asked him to testify in private.There's no word if the committee has agreed to public testimony from Krasner.Last month, the House voted to hold Krasner in contempt for failing to provide the committee with all documentation they requested.
Police: Campaign signs in Pa. found booby-trapped with razor blades
Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said.
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania weighs parental bill of rights as gender, race issues flare in schools
HARRISBURG, PA – Punctuated by claps, cheers, jeers and a call to order, the Senate State Government Committee held a public hearing on a proposed parental bill of rights that raised questions of local control, race, and gender issues. Senate Bill 996 is sponsored by Republican gubernatorial nominee Sen....
Kurt Vile Backs Pennsylvania Senate Candidate John Fetterman With Campaign Email
Kurt Vile is the signatory of a new campaign email supporting Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s bid for the U.S. Senate. “It’s Kurt Vile. You might know me as Philadelphia’s Constant Hitmaker, I am a PROUD Philadelphia native. Heck, Mayor Nutter declared August 28 ‘Kurt Vile Day’ in Philadelphia,” the email reads. “We want the best for our kids, and I know Fettterman will fight for a better future for my family.” Find the full email below.
Philly DA's office, Pa. House GOP trade barbs over invite for Krasner to testify
The latest back-and-forth between Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and the Pennsylvania House committee handling an investigation into his office ends with a lot of sizzle, but no steak.
abc27.com
Ephrata administrator named Pennsylvania Superintendent of the Year
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Dr. Brian Troop, Superintendent of the Ephrata Area School District (EASD), was named the 2023 Pennsylvania Superintendent of the Year by the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators (PASA). The American Association of School Administrators (AASA), which was established 35 years ago, started the award to...
abc27.com
Goodwill location reopening in Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Goodwill in Elizabethtown underwent extensive remodeling for the past two years and had its grand reopening on Tuesday. The thrift store is located on Market Street in Elizabethtown and will bring back a total of 25 jobs to the community. “We’re providing jobs through...
abc27.com
How to return a mail-in, absentee ballot in Pennsylvania
(WHTM) — More than one million mail-in ballots have been distributed in Pennsylvania ahead of the 2022 election. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, as of Oct. 17, nearly a quarter million ballots have already been returned. Ballots will not be opened until Election Day and must be...
abc27.com
Carlisle residents frustrated by delays in mail delivery
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Many Midstaters have not been getting their mail for weeks, including people in Carlisle. Some say the post office is not being very helpful. This is not a new problem. abc27 reported similar issues in the fall of 2021. The post office is telling residents they are seriously short-staffed. One woman said she understands, but she wants them to do something.
abc27.com
YWCA : The Week Without Violence
The YWCA of Greater Harrisburg is helping to raise awareness of violence against women during “The Week Without Violence.” Learn more about the nation-wide initiative and how you can support the work of the YWCA.
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Elizabethtown College Students
(WHTM) — Our Hometown Hero got to work during their fall break and instead of going home, 10 Elizabethtown College students stayed on campus to help their community. The students took part in a service project where they prepared and packaged hundreds of sandwiches for Bethesda Mission’s Mobile Street Mission.
echo-pilot.com
Five Pennsylvania dog breeders on Humane Society's Horrible Hundred list
Nearly half of the dog breeders that landed on the Humane Society of the United States’ annual “Horrible Hundred” list of puppy mills are repeat offenders, including four from Pennsylvania. One of those breeders, from Lebanon County, landed on the annual list for the second time because...
wdiy.org
Where Do Pennsylvania’s Candidates for Governor Stand on Improving Infrastructure
Pennsylvania’s roads, bridges, and sewer systems are aging poorly. Here’s how gubernatorial candidates — Josh Shapiro and Doug Mastriano — plan on fixing it. WHYY’s Kenny Cooper has more. (Original air-date: 10/13/22)
