abc27.com

One on one with Gubernatorial Candidate Josh Shapiro

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — In the very location that Democrat Josh Shapiro kicked off his general election campaign just months ago, the gubernatorial candidate joined our Jordan Tracy for an extensive one-on-one interview about the issues facing Pennsylvania. Just three weeks away from the November 8th general election, inflation...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Oz Picks Up Endorsement of FOP Lodge

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania's Republican U.S. Senate candidate says he's grateful for the support of police. Dr. Mehmet Oz picked up the endorsement of a Fraternal Order of Police lodge in Allegheny County and the state lodge Tuesday. Oz told the gathered officers that the nation's leaders need to support law enforcement if they want to break the cycle of violence. He also says he looks forward to representing them in D.C.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Former Lancaster Mayor Smithgall has died

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall has passed away, according to abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline. According to LNP, Smithgall’s wife said he died Tuesday morning after having heart problems. Smithgall was the mayor of Lancaster for two terms from 1998 to 2006, and he continued serving the community after that by working […]
LANCASTER, PA
WITF

Pennsylvania election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on rural health care, broadband, and agriculture

The winner of the 2022 Pennsylvania race for governor will have the authority to address a wide range of issues affecting roughly 3.4 million people. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Booby-trapped campaign signs placed in Pa. yards: police

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone’s property,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Krasner to testify to Pennsylvania House committee if held in public

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner says he will testify before the Pennsylvania House select committee on Friday if the hearing is in public. The Committee on Restoring Law and Order is focusing on rising crime in Philadelphia.Krasner says the committee asked him to testify in private.There's no word if the committee has agreed to public testimony from Krasner.Last month, the House voted to hold Krasner in contempt for failing to provide the committee with all documentation they requested.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pitchfork

Kurt Vile Backs Pennsylvania Senate Candidate John Fetterman With Campaign Email

Kurt Vile is the signatory of a new campaign email supporting Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s bid for the U.S. Senate. “It’s Kurt Vile. You might know me as Philadelphia’s Constant Hitmaker, I am a PROUD Philadelphia native. Heck, Mayor Nutter declared August 28 ‘Kurt Vile Day’ in Philadelphia,” the email reads. “We want the best for our kids, and I know Fettterman will fight for a better future for my family.” Find the full email below.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Ephrata administrator named Pennsylvania Superintendent of the Year

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Dr. Brian Troop, Superintendent of the Ephrata Area School District (EASD), was named the 2023 Pennsylvania Superintendent of the Year by the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators (PASA). The American Association of School Administrators (AASA), which was established 35 years ago, started the award to...
EPHRATA, PA
abc27.com

Goodwill location reopening in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Goodwill in Elizabethtown underwent extensive remodeling for the past two years and had its grand reopening on Tuesday. The thrift store is located on Market Street in Elizabethtown and will bring back a total of 25 jobs to the community. “We’re providing jobs through...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
abc27.com

How to return a mail-in, absentee ballot in Pennsylvania

(WHTM) — More than one million mail-in ballots have been distributed in Pennsylvania ahead of the 2022 election. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, as of Oct. 17, nearly a quarter million ballots have already been returned. Ballots will not be opened until Election Day and must be...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Carlisle residents frustrated by delays in mail delivery

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Many Midstaters have not been getting their mail for weeks, including people in Carlisle. Some say the post office is not being very helpful. This is not a new problem. abc27 reported similar issues in the fall of 2021. The post office is telling residents they are seriously short-staffed. One woman said she understands, but she wants them to do something.
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

YWCA : The Week Without Violence

The YWCA of Greater Harrisburg is helping to raise awareness of violence against women during “The Week Without Violence.” Learn more about the nation-wide initiative and how you can support the work of the YWCA.
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Elizabethtown College Students

(WHTM) — Our Hometown Hero got to work during their fall break and instead of going home, 10 Elizabethtown College students stayed on campus to help their community. The students took part in a service project where they prepared and packaged hundreds of sandwiches for Bethesda Mission’s Mobile Street Mission.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA

