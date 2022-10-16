Read full article on original website
Related
As Giants shock NFL world, here are 6 biggest reasons Brian Daboll’s team is 5-1
New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium, Oct. 16, 2022 — Nobody expected theGiants to start 5-1. Yet here they are, after Sunday’s victory over the Ravens — which marked the third time this season the Giants overcame a double-digit points deficit to win, and the second straight week it happened.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Jets
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacts following the 27-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.
Giants draft bust was a ‘little brat,’ ex-teammate says
Former Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas wants you to know something: Eli Apple was not a great teammate. Casillas went on the New York Post’s “Blue Rush Podcast” and explained that the cornerback displayed a serious lack of effort that was not addressed early enough by former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo.
FOX Sports
Panthers WR Robbie Anderson ejected from sideline by his own team
Conflict is brewing in Carolina. Between the third and fourth quarters of the Carolina Panthers' road game at the Los Angeles Rams, interim head coach Steve Wilks sent star wide receiver Robbie Anderson off the field. Wilks and Anderson exchanged words before Wilks motioned for Anderson to leave the sideline.
Future Hall of Famer commends Brian Daboll for Giants’ turnaround
Brian Daboll’s Giants really seem to like to get it done late in the game. But it’s working for them. The new trend has most recently helped New York to a 24-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens. The Giants overcame a 20-10 deficit to pull out the win, their third win this season of games they had been trailing 10 points or less.
FOX Sports
Prescott's return looms for Cowboys after Rush finally loses
Dak Prescott gave himself an “A” but said he's looking for an “A-plus” after a throwing session prior to being inactive a fifth consecutive week in Dallas' NFC East showdown with Philadelphia. The star Cowboys quarterback said after a 26-17 loss to the Eagles he planned...
Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb in tears as he leaves game vs. Jets with ankle injury
Veteran receiver Randall Cobb suffered an ankle injury early in the third quarter of the Packers-Jets game.
Kirk Cousins Gets Iced Out Again￼
In what’s becoming a weekly tradition, Minnesota Vikings quarterback again was donning some new ice following a victory. Fresh off a win against the Miami Dolphins, Kevin O’Connell’s signal caller was again looking too clean with some jewelry from teammates. Following the game, cornerback Chandon Sullivan posted...
FOX Sports
Brady, Bucs searching for answers after loss at Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Everything was a challenge for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brady entered with a highly-successful track record against a Steelers’ team that was mired in a four-game losing streak, coming off a 35-point loss at Buffalo a week earlier and playing without almost its entire starting secondary.
FOX Sports
Is Russell Wilson cooked? Broncos QB fades again in loss to Chargers
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — A frustrated Justin Simmons perhaps put it best. "Everyone knows the definition of insanity," the Denver Broncos Pro Bowl safety said after his team's humbling road loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. "We can't keep doing the same things week in and week out and think they are going to change. From that standpoint, we've just got to be better."
FOX Sports
Falcons crack open celebratory beers in locker room after stunning 49ers
The Dirty Birds ride again. The Atlanta Falcons pulled off a shocker against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, upsetting their former offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan's team 28-14. Veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota was nearly perfect for Atlanta, going 13 for 14 in pass attempts for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Afterwards,...
New York Giants are getting the most out of one supposed Dave Gettleman draft bust
The New York Giants are getting the most out of some players who were considered draft busts before the 2022 season began. We are seeing what quality coaching can do for individual performers like Dexter Lawrence, Daniel Jones, or even Saquon Barkley. However, there is one underrated player on the...
Behind the Numbers: Packers fail to bounce back in a big way vs. Jets
In need of a bounce-back performance, the Green Bay Packers played another four quarters of uninspiring football. Now at 3-3 and with three straight road games upcoming, this 2022 season really feels like it is at a crossroads as Green Bay embarks on what could be a season-defining stretch. As...
Bears Fans Mock Packers on Twitter for Loss to New York Jets
Bears fans mock Packers on Twitter for loss to Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears dropped their fourth loss of the year to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night – falling to 2-4 on the season. But, good karma came around for Bears fans because the...
FOX Sports
Bears waive backup receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears waived receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette on Tuesday. Smith-Marsette got his first significant playing time in the offense in Chicago's 29-22 loss at Minnesota two weeks ago and committed two costly mistakes. He had the ball taken away from behind by Cameron Dantzler...
numberfire.com
Broncos: Melvin Gordon will start Week 7 versus Jets
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon will start on Sunday against the New York Jets in Week 7, per head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Take this for what you will after Gordon played just nine snaps on Monday night and didn't see the ball in the second half. Latavius Murray and Mike Boone are expected to remain involved in the backfield, even if Gordon is the nominal starter. This is a situation that is best to be avoided, if possible.
Dolphins injury report: 16 players listed ahead of Steelers game
After a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins are preparing for a Week 7 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami listed 16 players on their first injury report of the week. Five players were listed as non-participants – left tackle Terron...
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders would entertain Power Five head coaching opportunities
Deion Sanders believes God called him to Jackson State – called collect, in fact, he told CBS' 60 Minutes in an interview that aired Sunday. But while "Coach Prime" deeply believes in his mission to raise the profile of Jackson State and HBCU football programs as a whole, he also bluntly stated his openness to job offers from Power Five schools.
FOX Sports
Pro Picks takes Cardinals to snap 8-game home losing skid
A pair of underachieving 2-4 teams face off on Thursday night when the Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints. Maybe, the winner can turn its season around. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals get DeAndre Hopkins back for the first time since a knee injury sidelined him for the final three games of last season and a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs delayed his return.
FOX Sports
Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III breaks out; new home for Cam Akers?: NFC West Stock Watch
The Seattle Seahawks knew they had a talented runner when they selected Michigan State product Kenneth Walker III in the second round of this year's draft. But coach Pete Carroll also anticipated it would take time for Walker to transition to a more complex NFL offense. Well, in his first...
Comments / 0