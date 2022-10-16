ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NJ.com

Giants draft bust was a ‘little brat,’ ex-teammate says

Former Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas wants you to know something: Eli Apple was not a great teammate. Casillas went on the New York Post’s “Blue Rush Podcast” and explained that the cornerback displayed a serious lack of effort that was not addressed early enough by former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Panthers WR Robbie Anderson ejected from sideline by his own team

Conflict is brewing in Carolina. Between the third and fourth quarters of the Carolina Panthers' road game at the Los Angeles Rams, interim head coach Steve Wilks sent star wide receiver Robbie Anderson off the field. Wilks and Anderson exchanged words before Wilks motioned for Anderson to leave the sideline.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NJ.com

Future Hall of Famer commends Brian Daboll for Giants’ turnaround

Brian Daboll’s Giants really seem to like to get it done late in the game. But it’s working for them. The new trend has most recently helped New York to a 24-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens. The Giants overcame a 20-10 deficit to pull out the win, their third win this season of games they had been trailing 10 points or less.
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX Sports

Prescott's return looms for Cowboys after Rush finally loses

Dak Prescott gave himself an “A” but said he's looking for an “A-plus” after a throwing session prior to being inactive a fifth consecutive week in Dallas' NFC East showdown with Philadelphia. The star Cowboys quarterback said after a 26-17 loss to the Eagles he planned...
DALLAS, TX
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Gets Iced Out Again￼

In what’s becoming a weekly tradition, Minnesota Vikings quarterback again was donning some new ice following a victory. Fresh off a win against the Miami Dolphins, Kevin O’Connell’s signal caller was again looking too clean with some jewelry from teammates. Following the game, cornerback Chandon Sullivan posted...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Brady, Bucs searching for answers after loss at Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Everything was a challenge for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brady entered with a highly-successful track record against a Steelers’ team that was mired in a four-game losing streak, coming off a 35-point loss at Buffalo a week earlier and playing without almost its entire starting secondary.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Is Russell Wilson cooked? Broncos QB fades again in loss to Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — A frustrated Justin Simmons perhaps put it best. "Everyone knows the definition of insanity," the Denver Broncos Pro Bowl safety said after his team's humbling road loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. "We can't keep doing the same things week in and week out and think they are going to change. From that standpoint, we've just got to be better."
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Falcons crack open celebratory beers in locker room after stunning 49ers

The Dirty Birds ride again. The Atlanta Falcons pulled off a shocker against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, upsetting their former offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan's team 28-14. Veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota was nearly perfect for Atlanta, going 13 for 14 in pass attempts for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Afterwards,...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Bears waive backup receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears waived receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette on Tuesday. Smith-Marsette got his first significant playing time in the offense in Chicago's 29-22 loss at Minnesota two weeks ago and committed two costly mistakes. He had the ball taken away from behind by Cameron Dantzler...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Broncos: Melvin Gordon will start Week 7 versus Jets

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon will start on Sunday against the New York Jets in Week 7, per head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Take this for what you will after Gordon played just nine snaps on Monday night and didn't see the ball in the second half. Latavius Murray and Mike Boone are expected to remain involved in the backfield, even if Gordon is the nominal starter. This is a situation that is best to be avoided, if possible.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Deion Sanders would entertain Power Five head coaching opportunities

Deion Sanders believes God called him to Jackson State – called collect, in fact, he told CBS' 60 Minutes in an interview that aired Sunday. But while "Coach Prime" deeply believes in his mission to raise the profile of Jackson State and HBCU football programs as a whole, he also bluntly stated his openness to job offers from Power Five schools.
JACKSON, MS
FOX Sports

Pro Picks takes Cardinals to snap 8-game home losing skid

A pair of underachieving 2-4 teams face off on Thursday night when the Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints. Maybe, the winner can turn its season around. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals get DeAndre Hopkins back for the first time since a knee injury sidelined him for the final three games of last season and a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs delayed his return.
TENNESSEE STATE

