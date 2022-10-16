Read full article on original website
This Is Now the Longest Charting Hot 100 Song of All Time
“Heat Waves,” the sleeper hit by alt-rock radio mainstays Glass Animals, hit 91 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 on Monday, making it the longest charting song in the six decades of the list’s existence. It breaks the 90-week record previously held by the Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which flew past the 87-week mark previously hit by Imagine Dragons’ ‘Radioactive’ last August. ‘Heat Waves,’ which was released in June 2020, only hitting its peak at the top of Billboard’s list in March 2022 in what remains a record-smashing 59-week climb to No. 1. “All I can say is wow,” Dave Bayley, the band’s frontman, told Billboard. “Many of you know when I wrote this song I was writing about missing someone I loved very dearly. Never in my wildest dreams did I think that it would lead to so much love and connection across the globe.” A powdery synth-pop reflection on the loss of Bayley’s close friend, “Heat Waves” was hanging in at No. 21 on the Hot 100 on Monday, suggesting it may be a while yet before it drops off the chart completely.Read it at Billboard
Ice Spice Twerks & Teases New Music In TikTok Video
The Bronx star danced to unreleased music in her latest video. Ice Spice’s stardom is certainly on the rise. After having one of the biggest hits of the summer with her song “Munch,” the Bronx rapper took her talents to the stage, by performing at Hot 97’s Summer Jam and Rolling Loud New York 2022.
SZA Confirms “Shirt” Music Video Is On The Way: “It’s Turned In”
SZA says that her “Shirt” music video will be released soon. SZA says that the music video for her song “Shirt” is still on the way, despite rumors that it was supposed to be released last Friday. The Ctrl singer addressed the situation while headlining Austin City Limits over the weekend.
"It Made Me Think of You" Is TikTok's Latest Trending Song — Who Sings It?
As any current TikTok user knows, several factors must be considered when creating a video masterpiece. Not only do you need basic video shooting and editing skills, but it also helps if your TikTok follows an existing trend. Finding a perfect song can be difficult for some, as popular TikTok songs can change daily. One recent song, though, is seemingly resonating with lifestyle influencers.
BLACKPINK's Jennie Performs Unreleased Song On First Night Of Tour: WATCH
The "BORN PINK" Tour kicked off in Seoul on Saturday night.
‘Waiting to Exhale’: Babyface Reveals Whitney Houston Wasn’t Supposed to Sing on Soundtrack
Whitney Houston was in control of the 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack as far as picking contributing artists. She also performed on three tracks.
Jay-Z Sues Bacardi Over D’Usse Partnership, Demands to See All Books and Records
Jay-Z has filed a lawsuit against spirit company Bacardi, over the brand’s lack of financial clarity involving their partnership with D’Usse. Per TMZ, the lawsuit was filed by Hov’s company SC Liquor, which is demanding Bacardi open their books so that the Roc-a-Fella mogul can see exactly how much he’s making with D’Usse, the cognac brand in which Bacardi and Jay are 50/50 partners.
Woman Believed to Have Inspired Mama Coco in Pixar’s ‘Coco’ Dies at 109
María Salud Ramírez Caballero, the woman believed to have been the inspiration behind the character Mama Coco in the 2017 Disney and Pixar film Coco , passed away on Sunday. She was 109. Her death was confirmed via Twitter by Roberto Monroy, Secretary of Tourism for the Mexican...
You’re Lookin’ At The Plug: Fans React To The Isley Brothers “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” Album
The Isley Brothers released their album Make Me Say It Again, Girl. Fans react to their newest approach to their iconic soulful sound.
Mother of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Says Dahmer Halloween Costumes Are ‘Super Triggering’
Netflix’s Dahmer series has been massively popular with many, except the families of the serial killer’s victims. Now, as Halloween looms, the mother of the victim, Tony Hughes has spoken out against costumes that bear a resemblance to Jeffrey Dahmer. Shirley told TMZ, “It’s already super triggering to see a hit Netflix series about the serial killer, much less folks dressing like the killer.” Hughes was one of the 17 men Dahmer murdered, and Hughes, himself, was deaf and non-vocal.
Silk Sonic, After Winning a Bunch of Awards, Aren’t Submitting Album to 2023 Grammys
Silk Sonic are not submitting their debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, for consideration at the 2023 Grammy Awards, Rolling Stone reports. “We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly, and, most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year,” the band’s Bruno Mars told Rolling Stone. “We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive.”
Bruce Springsteen Shares New “Nightshift” Video: Watch
Bruce Springsteen has released the second single from his new album Only the Strong Survive. It’s a cover of “Nightshift,” the title track of the Commodores’ final Motown album. The single arrives with a music video directed by frequent Springsteen collaborator Thom Zimny. Watch “Nightshift” below.
Liner notes: Lolo Zouaï’s sophomore album “Playgirl” transports listeners to an alternate, fantastical reality
Lolo Zouaï’s concept album “Playgirl” takes listeners to a Y2K-reminiscent, kaleidoscopic fantasy world. The French-Algerian, San Francisco-raised artist, who recently returned from tour with Dua Lipa, released her sophomore album Friday, three years after her successful debut, “High Highs to Low Lows.” Drawing on ethereal R&B, hyphy (Oakland slang for the “hyperactive” music style of the area) pop and Bay Area hip-hop, Zouaï brings us into her chaotic, yet sublimely intoxicating, headspace.
AMAs 2022: Bad Bunny Leads Beyoncé, Drake, and Taylor Swift in Nominations
Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny leads the nominations at the 2022 American Music Awards, with eight nominations total.
Queen shares rediscovered track “Face It Alone” with Freddie Mercury vocals
Queen have released "Face It Alone," a previously unheard song the English rock band recorded with Freddie Mercury in 1989. The song was one of 30 tracked for The Miracle, Queen's second-to-last album with Mercury before the singer died in 1991 of AIDS complications. The band's Brian May and Roger...
Taylor Swift Reveals Second ‘Midnights’ Lyric on London Spotify Billboard
The countdown to Midnights continues. At midnight London time Monday, Spotify revealed a new billboard with special lyrics from one of the LP’s songs. “I polish up real nice,” the billboard read. Also updated was Spotify’s Midnights pre-save page, which includes a video of Swift revealing a second thing that “kept me up at night” and inspired the album: “Fantasizing about revenge,” she says in the video before a coy smile. Spotify teased that the England capitol would be the location of the announcement, sharing a screengrab of a billboard with the words “Meet us at midnight” in Britain. In their tweet,...
Lil Uzi Vert Drops “Just Wanna Rock” Track
After previously teasing it on TikTok, Lil Uzi Vert has dropped off their new single “Just Wanna Rock.”. The single previously blew up on the social media platform, earning over 500 million views in just three weeks. “Just Wanna Rock” comes on the heels of Uzi releasing Red & White this past summer, which was the rapper’s first full-length offering since November 2020, when they joined forces with Future for the collaborative Pluto x Baby Pluto project.
Joe Alwyn has a co-writer credit on Taylor Swift’s upcoming album ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift‘s partner Joe Alwyn has been named as a co-writer of a new track on her upcoming album ‘Midnights’. Titled ‘Sweet Nothing’, the song is the penultimate track on Swift’s tenth album, which will be released this Friday (October 21). Alwyn appears under...
Katy Perry, Thomas Rhett Release Music Video for ‘Where We Started’
American Idol judge Katy Perry appears in a new music video for her collaboration with Thomas Rhett, “Where We Started.” The song was released earlier this year, and the duo performed it during the Idol Season 20 finale. Katy Perry, Thomas Rhett Release ‘Where We Started’ Video...
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard share footloose single and video ‘Hate Dancin”
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have shared ‘Hate Dancin”, the lead single from their 23rd studio album (and third this month) ‘Changes’. The song follows on from the release of their album ‘Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava’ on October 7, and its follow-up ‘Laminated Denim’ just five days later on October 12.
