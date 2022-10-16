Read full article on original website
Steelers vs. Buccaneers: What they're saying in Tampa after loss
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were huge road favorites over Pittsburgh and a depleted secondary. Quarterback Tom Brady, arguably the best to ever play the game, skipped the Bucs’ walk-through practice and meetings Saturday morning to party at the wedding of his old buddy, Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Friday in New York City.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Robbie Anderson ejected by his own team after arguing with coaches, sitting away from teammates
The Panthers are reportedly shopping multiple big names in the wake of coach Matt Rhule's dismissal, including starting wide receiver Robbie Anderson. After Sunday's game against the Rams, there's little doubt Carolina will be motivated to move the veteran pass catcher. Held without a catch into the fourth quarter, Anderson was spotted sitting on Gatorade coolers, away from his teammates, while on the sidelines. Then, after visible arguments with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey and interim head coach Steve Wilks, the wideout was ejected by his own club, told to leave for the locker room before the game's conclusion.
3 Steelers most responsible for Week 6 win vs. Buccaneers
The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 season seemed to be on the ropes heading into Week 6. They had lost their previous four games, and were set to face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Playing Brady usually doesn’t bode well if you are attempting to end a losing streak, and it seemed like things would be getting worse for the Steelers before they got better.
Carolina Panthers trade WR Robbie Anderson to Arizona Cardinals
What did the Cardinals give up to acquire Robbie Anderson from the Panthers?The Cardinals receiving room is going to be much-improved moving forward. There had been rumors circulating that the Carolina Panthers had been shopping WR Robbie Anderson and according to reports, they have found a buyer. According to the...
CBS Sports
Patriots rookie Brenden Schooler hands ball to a confused Bill Belichick after muffed punt recovery
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick received a gift from one of his players on Sunday, but he was not exactly a gracious recipient. Patriots rookie safety and special-teamer Brenden Schooler handed his head coach the football after a muffed punt recovery during the Patriots' 38-15 victory against the Cleveland browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, and Belichick did not know what to do with the present.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson suffers hamstring injury in first quarter of Monday night overtime loss to Chargers
The Denver Broncos fell to 2-4 on Monday night, as they were defeated by the rival Los Angeles Chargers in overtime, 19-16. Unfortunately for "Broncos Country," another anemic offensive performance awaited them in Week 6, as Denver mustered just 258 yards of total offense. Quarterback Russell Wilson also apparently suffered a new injury.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 7 Running Back Rankings: D'Andre Swift carries some concerns in his return from injury
We're expecting to get Lions running back D'Andre Swift back from his shoulder injury in Week 7, and seeing as he was the No. 9 RB in PPR scoring per game, you should definitely get him back in your Fantasy Football lineup this week, right?. Probably, but it's less of...
CBS Sports
Chargers' J.C. Jackson benched: $82M CB replaced at halftime of 'Monday Night Football' vs. Broncos
It's been a rough debut for J.C. Jackson in Los Angeles. The former Patriots star, who racked up 22 interceptions in his final three seasons with New England, missed two of his first three Chargers games due to offseason ankle surgery. The cornerback subsequently struggled to stand out on one of the NFL's worst pass defenses during the first quarter of the year. Then, on Monday night against the Broncos, Jackson was outright benched to start the second half, replaced by Michael Davis.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Loses grip on role
Gordon had three rushes for eight yards in Monday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers. Gordon started the game in his typical role as Denver's lead back, tallying three carries on the opening drive. However, he was benched from there, with Latavius Murray racking up 15 carries in his place. Gordon entered the game with a questionable tag due to a neck and rib injury, though he told media after the game that he was physically fine to play, per George Stoia III of The Denver Gazette. It's unclear why the swtich was made or if it will carry forward, but Gordon has fumbled four times -- two were lost -- on only 55 carries to begin the season.
CBS Sports
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Posts season-high nine tackles
McKinney tallied nine tackles (five solo) in a Week 6 victory over the Ravens. McKinney recorded five or six tackles in four of the first five weeks of the campaign, and he stepped up his production with a campaign-high nine tackles in Week 6. He's yet to force a turnover this season but did pick off five passes in 2021. He has the potential to be an IDP asset but hasn't quite panned out that way so far this season.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football: Marquise Brown's potential season-ending injury doesn't make Robbie Anderson worth adding
Robbie Anderson's time in Carolina was numbered as soon as he got sent to the locker room by interim coach Steve Wilks Sunday following a sideline argument, and it took less than 24 hours for the Panthers to find a new home for him. The Cardinals acquired the disgruntled receiver Monday, per reports, potentially as a replacement for the recently injured Marquise Brown.
CBS Sports
Antonio Dennard, former NFL defensive back, dies at 32 in Pennsylvania shooting
Former NFL defensive back Antonio Dennard has died at 32 in a Pennsylvania shooting. Dennard was shot and killed outside a bar in Muhlenberg Township, Penn., per WFMZ. According to the report, Dennard was shot outside of Legends bar in the early morning hours on Sunday. Dennard was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The coroner has ruled his death a homicide, and an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday morning.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Eno Benjamin: Remains limited on practice report
Arizona listed Benjamin (foot) as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice report, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Benjamin's reps are being capped to begin Week 7 prep after he played 87 percent of the Cardinals' offensive snaps while handling 18 touches (15 carries, three receptions) last week in a loss to the Seahawks. Though Benjamin is not yet in the clear for Thursday's game against the Saints, the Cardinals haven't provided an indication that his foot injury is a serious threat to his availability. Meanwhile, James Conner (ribs) and Darrel Williams (knee) remained non-participants at practice Tuesday and look to be trending toward missing a second straight game, setting Benjamin up for another turn as Arizona's lead back if he can overcome his own foot concern.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Dennis Gardeck: Forced out with injury
Gardeck (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Gardeck recorded one tackle before sustaining an ankle injury at some point during this contest, though the exact nature of this issue is still unclear. The 28-year-old almost perfectly split his 205 total snaps between defense and special teams over the first five games of the season, recording 17 tackles, one sack, one pass defended and one forced fumble. With Gardeck sidelined, expect Victor Dimukeje to step in opposite outside linebacker Markus Golden.
Yardbarker
NFC South Trade: Panthers Dump ‘Confused’ WR Robbie Anderson
The Arizona Cardinals have acquired wide receiver Robbie Anderson from the Carolina Panthers via trade. … and while the 1-5 Panthers want the world to know they’re not conducting a “fire sale,” we’ll …. Anderson, who played in Los Angeles against the Rams on Sunday,...
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: Managing thumb injury
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said that Thompson is considered day-to-day after sustaining a right thumb injury in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Vikings, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Thompson was forced to exit and did not return during the first start of his career Sunday. While...
CBS Sports
Lawrence Cager: Joining the Giants' practice squad
The Giants signed Cager to their practice squad Tuesday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports. Cager is slated to join the other New York team, after he was let go by the Jets on Saturday. In his only action in 2022, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end started the season opener against the Ravens but failed to catch his lone target. Cager will now serve as an emergency depth option for the Giants' tight end group.
CBS Sports
Giants' Daniel Jones: Few mistakes in win
Jones completed 19 of 27 passes for 173 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Ravens. Jones threw multiple touchdowns for the first time since Week 1, finding the end zone from five and eight yards away. He remained a game manager but did so effectively by distributing the ball accurately and largely avoiding miscues -- though he did lose an inconsequential fumble just before halftime. Jones will have capped volume until the Giants are forced to take to the air more, limiting his fantasy intrigue.
CBS Sports
Texans' Teagan Quitoriano: Designated to return
Quitoriano (knee) was designated to return from the Texans' injured reserve Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Quitoriano missed the first six games of the season after being placed on Houston's IR ahead of the regular season. Now, the rookie tight end will have a 21-day window to practice and return to the active roster; otherwise, he will be placed on season-ending IR. Quitoriano's first chance to play will come in Sunday's game against the Raiders, though he may start out in a limited role with tight ends Brevin Jordan, O.J. Howard and Jordan Akins already on the roster.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' James Conner: Spectates for another practice
Conner (ribs) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice report, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Conner hasn't logged any recorded or estimated practice activity since injuring his ribs in the first half of a Week 5 loss to the Eagles. The running back will have one more chance to get back on the practice field prior to Thursday's game against the Saints, but at this point, Conner looks to be trending toward missing a second straight contest. Eno Benjamin (foot) would be in line for another turn as Arizona's lead back.
