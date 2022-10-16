ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 Group F: Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Morocco schedule, fixtures, rankings

Belgium, Canada, Croatia, and Morocco comprise a World Cup group which could produce any combination of knockout rounds entrants, even if there’s a sincere favorite. Roberto Martinez’s loaded Belgium, ranked No. 2 in the world by FIFA, will be widely-ticketed to emerge out of World Cup 2022’s Group F, with Kevin De Bruyne capable of putting a Ballon d’Or on his mantle with a strong individual and team performance.
sportstravelmagazine.com

World Cup Host Qatar Wins Rights for 2023 Asian Cup

With the World Cup in Qatar weeks away, the country was selected Monday as host of the 2023 Asian Cup by the Asian Football Confederation to replace China, which pulled out as host because of COVID regulations. Qatar beat bids from South Korea and Indonesia to host a tournament that...
FOX Sports

Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 33: Lisandro Martinez

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. What Lisandro Martinez lacks in size at the center back position, he makes up for by doing everything you want from a central defender.
CBS Sports

2022 FIFA World Cup kits: The 10 best jerseys ahead of Qatar, with USMNT definitely missing the mark

It might just be an overpriced t-shirt in reality but how many formative memories of footballing history are wrapped up in the shirts that the great teams were wearing? Famously, Brazil captured a generation of supporters in 1970 with those yellow shirts that shone all the brighter on new fangled color televisions. There are few artifacts that represent the revival of English youth culture in the 1990s quite like the third kit they took to the World Cup in Italy last year. Nigeria's 2018 jersey drop was a crowning moment in sportswear's infiltration of fashion.
FOX Sports

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Müller seals second title for Germany

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Gerd Müller's final goal for Germany. Gerd Müller scored an astonishing 68...
The Associated Press

Pogba back training with Juventus, aiming for World Cup spot

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Paul Pogba returned to training with Juventus on Tuesday, raising hopes that the midfielder can regain his form in time to be included on France’s World Cup squad. Pogba underwent surgery on his right knee in early September after tearing his meniscus during Juventus’...
travelnoire.com

Tourism In Qatar Is Expected To Boom After The FIFA World Cup 2022

The tourism industry in Qatar is on the brink of a renaissance thanks to the FIFA World Cup 2022, which will be held in the country. Over 1.5 million soccer fans are expected to travel to Qatar. It is expected that fans will most likely stick around to explore the country and all it has to offer.
Daily Mail

A complicated history, fears of fan trouble and a striker of Tunisian descent who could line up for Les Blues! France will take on former colony Tunisia in the World Cup group stage... and it promises to be a fierce encounter

When France face Tunisia in the final match of Group D at the Qatar World Cup, it will mark just the second time the sides have met in a competitive game. The first and only previous meeting was back in October 1971 - a little more than 51 years ago - when an Ezzedine Chakroun double saw the Eagles of Carthage triumph 2-1 in the Mediterranean Games group stage in Izmir, Turkey.
World Screen News

Peacock to Stream World Cup Games in Spanish

Peacock has outlined its coverage plans for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Spanish, offering all 64 matches live. Every match will be streaming live on Peacock in Spanish, offering live and exclusive Spanish-language coverage, a dedicated World Cup Hub and the Copa Mundial 24/7 Virtual Channel in Spanish produced by Tplus, Telemundo’s digital content brand.

