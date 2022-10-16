Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for FoodiesL. CaneFlorida State
Hurricane Ian's Financial Burden Impacting Florida's Real Estate MarketGayle Kurtzer-MeyersFlorida State
Related
Steelers vs. Buccaneers: What they're saying in Tampa after loss
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were huge road favorites over Pittsburgh and a depleted secondary. Quarterback Tom Brady, arguably the best to ever play the game, skipped the Bucs’ walk-through practice and meetings Saturday morning to party at the wedding of his old buddy, Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Friday in New York City.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Robbie Anderson ejected by his own team after arguing with coaches, sitting away from teammates
The Panthers are reportedly shopping multiple big names in the wake of coach Matt Rhule's dismissal, including starting wide receiver Robbie Anderson. After Sunday's game against the Rams, there's little doubt Carolina will be motivated to move the veteran pass catcher. Held without a catch into the fourth quarter, Anderson was spotted sitting on Gatorade coolers, away from his teammates, while on the sidelines. Then, after visible arguments with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey and interim head coach Steve Wilks, the wideout was ejected by his own club, told to leave for the locker room before the game's conclusion.
CBS Sports
Rams owner Stan Kroenke forced to pay staggering $571 million of NFL's St. Louis settlement, per report
It took nearly 12 months, but it appears the NFL has finally figured out who will be footing the bill for the $790 million settlement that the league made with the city of St. Louis last November. According to ESPN, the NFL's 32 owners are set to approve a resolution...
3 Steelers most responsible for Week 6 win vs. Buccaneers
The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 season seemed to be on the ropes heading into Week 6. They had lost their previous four games, and were set to face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Playing Brady usually doesn’t bode well if you are attempting to end a losing streak, and it seemed like things would be getting worse for the Steelers before they got better.
Carolina Panthers trade WR Robbie Anderson to Arizona Cardinals
What did the Cardinals give up to acquire Robbie Anderson from the Panthers?The Cardinals receiving room is going to be much-improved moving forward. There had been rumors circulating that the Carolina Panthers had been shopping WR Robbie Anderson and according to reports, they have found a buyer. According to the...
CBS Sports
Patriots rookie Brenden Schooler hands ball to a confused Bill Belichick after muffed punt recovery
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick received a gift from one of his players on Sunday, but he was not exactly a gracious recipient. Patriots rookie safety and special-teamer Brenden Schooler handed his head coach the football after a muffed punt recovery during the Patriots' 38-15 victory against the Cleveland browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, and Belichick did not know what to do with the present.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson suffers hamstring injury in first quarter of Monday night overtime loss to Chargers
The Denver Broncos fell to 2-4 on Monday night, as they were defeated by the rival Los Angeles Chargers in overtime, 19-16. Unfortunately for "Broncos Country," another anemic offensive performance awaited them in Week 6, as Denver mustered just 258 yards of total offense. Quarterback Russell Wilson also apparently suffered a new injury.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 7 Running Back Rankings: D'Andre Swift carries some concerns in his return from injury
We're expecting to get Lions running back D'Andre Swift back from his shoulder injury in Week 7, and seeing as he was the No. 9 RB in PPR scoring per game, you should definitely get him back in your Fantasy Football lineup this week, right?. Probably, but it's less of...
CBS Sports
Chargers' J.C. Jackson benched: $82M CB replaced at halftime of 'Monday Night Football' vs. Broncos
It's been a rough debut for J.C. Jackson in Los Angeles. The former Patriots star, who racked up 22 interceptions in his final three seasons with New England, missed two of his first three Chargers games due to offseason ankle surgery. The cornerback subsequently struggled to stand out on one of the NFL's worst pass defenses during the first quarter of the year. Then, on Monday night against the Broncos, Jackson was outright benched to start the second half, replaced by Michael Davis.
CBS Sports
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Patriots owner Robert Kraft have heated exchange at NFL owners meeting, per report
This week, NFL owners are meeting in New York to discuss different matters of importance in regards to the league. One item on the agenda concerned commissioner Roger Goodell's contract, as NFL owners voted Tuesday to permit their compensation committee to open contract negotiations with the longtime commish, per ESPN. However, this matter turned into a heated debate.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Picks up hamstring injury
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said that Wilson sustained a hamstring injury during Monday's 19-16 loss to the Chargers, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. Wilson said postgame that he hurt his hamstring in the fourth quarter, but he was able to play through the issue in overtime, according to Myles Simmons of ProFootballTalk.com. The 33-year-old previously received a PRP injection in his right throwing shoulder to address a partially torn lat, which impacted him in Denver's previous two games. Wilson also was limited in practice Thursday before logging full sessions Friday and Saturday. However, Wilson added that the shoulder concern didn't affect him during Monday's game, per Simmons. The veteran quarterback completed all 10 of his passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter before going 5-for-18 passing for 72 yards over the remainder of the contest. It will be worth monitoring Wilson's status heading into the Broncos' next game against the Jets on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Posts season-high nine tackles
McKinney tallied nine tackles (five solo) in a Week 6 victory over the Ravens. McKinney recorded five or six tackles in four of the first five weeks of the campaign, and he stepped up his production with a campaign-high nine tackles in Week 6. He's yet to force a turnover this season but did pick off five passes in 2021. He has the potential to be an IDP asset but hasn't quite panned out that way so far this season.
CBS Sports
Antonio Dennard, former NFL defensive back, dies at 32 in Pennsylvania shooting
Former NFL defensive back Antonio Dennard has died at 32 in a Pennsylvania shooting. Dennard was shot and killed outside a bar in Muhlenberg Township, Penn., per WFMZ. According to the report, Dennard was shot outside of Legends bar in the early morning hours on Sunday. Dennard was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The coroner has ruled his death a homicide, and an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday morning.
CBS Sports
Cam Akers reportedly has philosophical, football-related differences with Sean McVay; Rams exploring trade
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay surprised everyone Friday when he announced that running back Cam Akers would not play in Sunday's contest against the Carolina Panthers due to "personal reasons." McVay said that the team was going to keep things internal, and declined to speculate on Akers' future with the team. According to a new report, Akers and the Rams are indeed on the outs.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football: Marquise Brown's potential season-ending injury doesn't make Robbie Anderson worth adding
Robbie Anderson's time in Carolina was numbered as soon as he got sent to the locker room by interim coach Steve Wilks Sunday following a sideline argument, and it took less than 24 hours for the Panthers to find a new home for him. The Cardinals acquired the disgruntled receiver Monday, per reports, potentially as a replacement for the recently injured Marquise Brown.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Eno Benjamin: Remains limited on practice report
Arizona listed Benjamin (foot) as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice report, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Benjamin's reps are being capped to begin Week 7 prep after he played 87 percent of the Cardinals' offensive snaps while handling 18 touches (15 carries, three receptions) last week in a loss to the Seahawks. Though Benjamin is not yet in the clear for Thursday's game against the Saints, the Cardinals haven't provided an indication that his foot injury is a serious threat to his availability. Meanwhile, James Conner (ribs) and Darrel Williams (knee) remained non-participants at practice Tuesday and look to be trending toward missing a second straight game, setting Benjamin up for another turn as Arizona's lead back if he can overcome his own foot concern.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate: X-rays negative
Brate (neck) received negative X-ray results Monday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. Brate was evaluated at a Pittsburgh hospital after exiting Sunday's loss to the Steelers, and it's good news that tests for a broken neck came back negative. He was able to travel back to Tampa Bay with the team Sunday night, but it's too early to speculate about Brate's timetable for a return to the field. In the meantime, the Buccaneers will lean on Cade Otton, Ko Kieft and Kyle Rudolph at tight end.
CBS Sports
Lawrence Cager: Joining the Giants' practice squad
The Giants signed Cager to their practice squad Tuesday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports. Cager is slated to join the other New York team, after he was let go by the Jets on Saturday. In his only action in 2022, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end started the season opener against the Ravens but failed to catch his lone target. Cager will now serve as an emergency depth option for the Giants' tight end group.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: Managing thumb injury
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said that Thompson is considered day-to-day after sustaining a right thumb injury in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Vikings, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Thompson was forced to exit and did not return during the first start of his career Sunday. While...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Dennis Gardeck: Forced out with injury
Gardeck (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Gardeck recorded one tackle before sustaining an ankle injury at some point during this contest, though the exact nature of this issue is still unclear. The 28-year-old almost perfectly split his 205 total snaps between defense and special teams over the first five games of the season, recording 17 tackles, one sack, one pass defended and one forced fumble. With Gardeck sidelined, expect Victor Dimukeje to step in opposite outside linebacker Markus Golden.
Comments / 0