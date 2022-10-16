ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Monday's gossip: Ronaldo, Mbappe, Kane, Isak, Loftus-Cheek, Bonucci, James, Mount

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has ruled out signing Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo because of the 37-year-old's age. (90min) Magpies striker Alexander Isak, 23, is set to be out until after the World Cup following a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury. (Mail) Manchester City...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alexia Putellas wins second consecutive Ballon d’Or

Barcelona and Spain star Alexia Putellas has won the Ballon d’Or for the second consecutive season. Putellas was awarded the prize in 2021 for leading Barcelona to a treble, and was once again honored on Monday during a ceremony in Paris. The 28-year-old had another sensational campaign at club level in 2021-22, though Barcelona fell short of another treble after losing to Lyon in the Champions League final. Putellas was top scorer in last year’s Champions League with 11 goals in 10 games, and she added an incredible 18 goals and 15 assists from 26 games in the Spanish league. Prior to Euro 2022, however, Putellas suffered a torn ACL, delivering a huge blow to Spain’s chances at the tournament. La Roja would eventually fall to England in the quarterfinals. RelatedUSWNT loss to Spain marks first consecutive losses in over five yearsUSWNT running on empty after deflating loss to Spain's B-team15 Spain women's national team players say they'll quit if Vilda remains head coach
The Independent

Ballon d’Or results LIVE: Winners revealed as Karim Benzema beats Sadio Mane and Kevin De Bruyne to award

Karim Benzema has won the men’s Ballon d’Or, becoming just the second player outside of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to be awarded the prize in the past 15 years. Benzema won the trophy after leading Real Madrid to the LaLiga and Champions League double last season and scoring a remarkable 44 goals in 46 appearances for the Spanish club.Benzema finished ahead of Sadio Mane, Kevin De Bruyne and Robert Lewandowski at the Paris ceremony to crown a sensational year for the France international, as he followed his Real Madrid team-mate Luka Modric by breaking through Messi and Ronaldo’s...
FOX Sports

Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 33: Lisandro Martinez

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. What Lisandro Martinez lacks in size at the center back position, he makes up for by doing everything you want from a central defender.
BBC

World Cup: Liverpool's Portugal forward Diogo Jota ruled out with calf injury

Liverpool's Portugal forward Diogo Jota has been ruled out of the World Cup with a calf injury, according to Reds manager Jurgen Klopp. The 25-year-old was taken off on a stretcher in the final moments of his side's 1-0 Premier League win against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday. Klopp...
World Screen News

Peacock to Stream World Cup Games in Spanish

Peacock has outlined its coverage plans for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Spanish, offering all 64 matches live. Every match will be streaming live on Peacock in Spanish, offering live and exclusive Spanish-language coverage, a dedicated World Cup Hub and the Copa Mundial 24/7 Virtual Channel in Spanish produced by Tplus, Telemundo’s digital content brand.
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Nottingham Forest can leave EPL cellar at Brighton

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Sevilla hopes to keep its momentum when it hosts Valencia in the league. The team coached by newly hired Jorge Sampaoli is coming off a win at Mallorca to end a six-match winless streak in all competitions. Third-placed Atlético Madrid, which has struggled in the Champions League but has won three in a row in the Spanish league, hosts Rayo Vallecano. Athletic Bilbao, coming off a home loss against Atlético, visits Getafe.
The Associated Press

Pogba back training with Juventus, aiming for World Cup spot

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Paul Pogba returned to training with Juventus on Tuesday, raising hopes that the midfielder can regain his form in time to be included on France’s World Cup squad. Pogba underwent surgery on his right knee in early September after tearing his meniscus during Juventus’...
travelnoire.com

Tourism In Qatar Is Expected To Boom After The FIFA World Cup 2022

The tourism industry in Qatar is on the brink of a renaissance thanks to the FIFA World Cup 2022, which will be held in the country. Over 1.5 million soccer fans are expected to travel to Qatar. It is expected that fans will most likely stick around to explore the country and all it has to offer.
ESPN

World Cup Stock Watch: Mount, Weah rise; Busquets, Jota fall

The days are counting down to the start of the World Cup in Qatar, with the host nation kicking it all off on Nov. 20 when they take on Ecuador. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) All 32 finalists are making their closing plans for the tournament,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy