BBC
Monday's gossip: Ronaldo, Mbappe, Kane, Isak, Loftus-Cheek, Bonucci, James, Mount
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has ruled out signing Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo because of the 37-year-old's age. (90min) Magpies striker Alexander Isak, 23, is set to be out until after the World Cup following a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury. (Mail) Manchester City...
Barcelona's Alexia Putellas makes history by becoming the first female player to retain the women's Ballon d'Or... with England and Arsenal star Beth Mead coming in second
Beth Mead was pipped to the women's Ballon d'Or by Barcelona star Alexia Putellas, who became the first female player to win the award back-to-back. Arsenal winger Mead came second in the voting while Chelsea's Sam Kerr came third. Mead was named player of the tournament at the Women's Euros...
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers – All 32 Teams Competing
The FIFA World Cup 2022 will feature 32 teams from across the globe with Qatar qualifying as hosts and France heading to the Middle East to defend the trophy.
Ballon d’Or Results: Benzema, Alexia Win Best Player Awards
The Real Madrid striker and Barcelona women’s star were crowned the best players in the world by France Football.
2022 Ballon d'Or Final Rankings: Karim Benzema Finishes 19 Places Above Cristiano Ronaldo
Benzema topped the vote by a landslide margin, finishing way ahead of former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane in second place.
Alexia Putellas wins second consecutive Ballon d’Or
Barcelona and Spain star Alexia Putellas has won the Ballon d’Or for the second consecutive season. Putellas was awarded the prize in 2021 for leading Barcelona to a treble, and was once again honored on Monday during a ceremony in Paris. The 28-year-old had another sensational campaign at club level in 2021-22, though Barcelona fell short of another treble after losing to Lyon in the Champions League final. Putellas was top scorer in last year’s Champions League with 11 goals in 10 games, and she added an incredible 18 goals and 15 assists from 26 games in the Spanish league. Prior to Euro 2022, however, Putellas suffered a torn ACL, delivering a huge blow to Spain’s chances at the tournament. La Roja would eventually fall to England in the quarterfinals. RelatedUSWNT loss to Spain marks first consecutive losses in over five yearsUSWNT running on empty after deflating loss to Spain's B-team15 Spain women's national team players say they'll quit if Vilda remains head coach
Ballon d’Or results LIVE: Winners revealed as Karim Benzema beats Sadio Mane and Kevin De Bruyne to award
Karim Benzema has won the men’s Ballon d’Or, becoming just the second player outside of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to be awarded the prize in the past 15 years. Benzema won the trophy after leading Real Madrid to the LaLiga and Champions League double last season and scoring a remarkable 44 goals in 46 appearances for the Spanish club.Benzema finished ahead of Sadio Mane, Kevin De Bruyne and Robert Lewandowski at the Paris ceremony to crown a sensational year for the France international, as he followed his Real Madrid team-mate Luka Modric by breaking through Messi and Ronaldo’s...
Portugal's Diogo Jota to miss World Cup through injury
Portugal forward Diogo Jota will miss the World Cup because of the injury he sustained against Manchester City at the weekend
Lionel Messi names 5 contenders & 2 favourites for 2022 World Cup glory
Lionel Messi has named five countries he expects to be competing for the World Cup and two he considers favourites.
FOX Sports
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 33: Lisandro Martinez
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. What Lisandro Martinez lacks in size at the center back position, he makes up for by doing everything you want from a central defender.
'One of my dreams collapsed': Liverpool and Portugal star Diogo Jota has taken to social media to break his silence over injury that will keep him out of the Qatar World Cup
Diogo Jota has taken to social media to express his disappointment that he will be ruled out of the World Cup through injury. The forward was stretchered off in the dying minutes of Liverpool's 1-0 home win against Manchester City and the resulting injury will force him out of the World Cup.
BBC
World Cup: Liverpool's Portugal forward Diogo Jota ruled out with calf injury
Liverpool's Portugal forward Diogo Jota has been ruled out of the World Cup with a calf injury, according to Reds manager Jurgen Klopp. The 25-year-old was taken off on a stretcher in the final moments of his side's 1-0 Premier League win against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday. Klopp...
Bayern, Dortmund, Union Berlin all advance in German Cup
Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Bundesliga leader Union Berlin have all safely advanced to the third round of the German Cup
'He's A Machine' - Jurgen Klopp Full Of Darwin Nunez Praise Ahead Of West Ham Clash
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises Darwin Nunez's impact and work ethic since his move from Benfica back in the summer.
Qatar manager for World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Felix Sanchez
Felix Sanchez is the manager tasked with leading Qatar at their historic home World Cup
World Screen News
Peacock to Stream World Cup Games in Spanish
Peacock has outlined its coverage plans for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Spanish, offering all 64 matches live. Every match will be streaming live on Peacock in Spanish, offering live and exclusive Spanish-language coverage, a dedicated World Cup Hub and the Copa Mundial 24/7 Virtual Channel in Spanish produced by Tplus, Telemundo’s digital content brand.
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Nottingham Forest can leave EPL cellar at Brighton
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Sevilla hopes to keep its momentum when it hosts Valencia in the league. The team coached by newly hired Jorge Sampaoli is coming off a win at Mallorca to end a six-match winless streak in all competitions. Third-placed Atlético Madrid, which has struggled in the Champions League but has won three in a row in the Spanish league, hosts Rayo Vallecano. Athletic Bilbao, coming off a home loss against Atlético, visits Getafe.
Pogba back training with Juventus, aiming for World Cup spot
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Paul Pogba returned to training with Juventus on Tuesday, raising hopes that the midfielder can regain his form in time to be included on France’s World Cup squad. Pogba underwent surgery on his right knee in early September after tearing his meniscus during Juventus’...
travelnoire.com
Tourism In Qatar Is Expected To Boom After The FIFA World Cup 2022
The tourism industry in Qatar is on the brink of a renaissance thanks to the FIFA World Cup 2022, which will be held in the country. Over 1.5 million soccer fans are expected to travel to Qatar. It is expected that fans will most likely stick around to explore the country and all it has to offer.
ESPN
World Cup Stock Watch: Mount, Weah rise; Busquets, Jota fall
The days are counting down to the start of the World Cup in Qatar, with the host nation kicking it all off on Nov. 20 when they take on Ecuador. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) All 32 finalists are making their closing plans for the tournament,...
