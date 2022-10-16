ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Baaeed sees unbeaten record disappear on the grandest of stages to put dampener on final knockings of glorious career and extinguish all comparisons to the unrivalled Frankel

By Sam Turner
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

As Baaeed’s unbeaten record disappeared in the Ascot straight, so did some of the comparisons with the mighty Frankel.

Defeat in the 11th and final race of a glittering career left a racecourse deflated and connections lamenting the soft ground which denied the lauded son of Sea The Stars the chance to showcase his dazzling change of gear.

Trainer and jockeys often blame the ground for a below-par performance, but in this case the Ascot terrain, most notably in the straight, was a valid reason for Baaeed being eclipsed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QfecB_0ibXmZii00
 Baeed finished in fourth place in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot ahead of retirement

The straight course was markedly softer than the round course, which would fit with jockey Jim Crowley’s assessment: ‘When I pressed the button, (the acceleration) wasn’t there. Every time I’ve gone for him in the past it’s been instant, but it just wasn’t there.’

Baaeed was unable to gain any traction from the deep ground and Bay Bridge ploughed through to crown a magnificent season for trainer Sir Michael Stoute.

In fairness to Baaeed’s trainer William Haggas and Crowley, they had always refrained from drawing comparisons with Frankel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1odBvN_0ibXmZii00
The snap reaction from jockey Jim Crowley was that Baaeed got stuck in the soft ground

But Saturday’s events were a reminder of the incredible class Frankel possessed, much like his much-missed trainer Sir Henry Cecil, this week inducted into racing’s Hall Of Fame.

Frankel’s unblemished 14-race career concluded with a fifth outing of his four-year-old career in the 2012 version of Saturday’s marquee event, in which he was confronted with the softest ground he had ever faced.

Jockey Tom Queally quipped, ‘Mother Nature’s tried to ambush Frankel’, such were the testing conditions. But in contrast to Saturday, the fears turned to cheers as Frankel powered clear of Cirrus Des Aigles and that year’s Eclipse winner Nathaniel for an emotional success.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KZZrO_0ibXmZii00
Bay Bridge, trained by Sir Michael Stoute, proved to be the winner in the Champion Stakes

He had delivered on the big stage when it mattered, overcoming adversity and alien conditions to produce a fitting send-off.

Sadly, Baaeed could not match the achievement of his predecessor but his body of work over two previously unbeaten seasons remains impressive.

Not even the presence of Baaeed could halt a decline in the attendance at Ascot, with the figure for Saturday’s fixture the lowest — at 23,872 — since the inaugural Champions Day in 2011.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Cool Runnings eat your heart out! Jamaica’s rugby league team score their first ever World Cup try - but the Reggae Warriors still go down to the Kiwis by 62 points

New Zealand flaunted their weaponry in a smashing 68-6 performance against Jamaica - but it was the Reggae Warriors who had the last laugh, scoring their maiden World Cup try. The Reggae Warriors rugby league outfit evoked memories of the famous Cool Runnings movie, which told the story of a Jamaican bobsled team.
Daily Mail

Billionaire Red Bull co-founder and F1 team owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies age 78 after a long battle with illness... as Christian Horner pays tribute to 'an incredible man'

Red Bull Racing and football chief Dietich Mateschitz has died at the age of 78 after a long illness. The Austrian was known for his long-standing stewardship of Red Bull after being one of the energy drinks company's co-founders in the 1980s. Mateschitz combined the company with his passion for...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

'They'll talk about this game in 10 years' time': Nottingham Forest's huge win over Liverpool will 'kick start' their season, says Robbie Earle - as he lauds 'beautiful' celebrations that saw Dean Henderson climb into the crowd

Nottingham Forest's delighted supporters will be talking about their huge win over Liverpool in 10 years' time, according to NBC pundit Robbie Earle. Steve Cooper's basement boys produced a miraculous victory over the Reds to climb off the bottom of the Premier League table, with Taiwo Awoniyi scoring the only goal of a fervent afternoon at the City Ground.
Daily Mail

Tottenham defender Matt Doherty reveals Premier League demands have left him ‘cold and emotionless’ as he hopes to nail down right-back slot in just a fourth start of season when Antonio Conte's side host Newcastle

Matt Doherty, the Tottenham and Republic of Ireland defender, says the demands of the Premier League have left him ‘cold and emotionless’. Doherty, who has struggled to nail down a regular Spurs starting place under Antonio Conte, revealed how constant fear of failure playing at the highest level has taken its toll.
Daily Mail

Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists his Rangers players are 'still behind' him and working to 'overturn this moment' after poor display saw them booed off at half-time and full-time in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Livingston

Under-fire Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst on Saturday night insisted he believes his players are still behind him - even though he admits they failed to show any fight or aggression until time added-on in a grim 1-1 home draw with Livingston. The Ibrox outfit were booed off the field...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

666K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy