‘Rolling ball of butcher’s knives’: Robert Saleh praises Jets’ defensive line after destroying Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Bad news, Baltimore Ravens fans; you might just need to buy a new jersey… at least if you own one with Lamar Jackson’s name on the back of it. Why? Well, because as of October 18th, the jersey is officially out of date, as moving forward, his name badge will have to read “L. Jackson” thanks to the addition of speedy 35-year-old pass catcher DeSean Jackson. That’s right, after splitting his season between the Los Angeles Rams and the Las Vegas Raiders, famously asking for his release from the former a few months before they won the Super Bowl, D Jax has finally found a new home in this his 15th NFL season, signing with the team’s practice squad following a foot injury suffered by 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman that has kept him off of the field since Week 5.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 21 MINUTES AGO