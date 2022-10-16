Read full article on original website
WATCH: Tom Brady reacts to Bucs' demoralizing loss vs. Steelers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were expected to roll over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, but instead limped to a 20-18 loss on the road. Despite facing a secondary decimated by injuries, Tom Brady and the Bucs offense struggled to move the ball all game long, managing just 243 yards through the air.
Buccaneers star Tom Brady drops major truth bomb on un-retirement amid divorce rumors with Gisele Bundchen
Tom Brady took an unexpected and very mysterious leave of absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right in the middle of camp. It was later revealed that Brady’s hiatus may have had something to do with marital problems at home as rumors about a possible divorce from his wife Gisele Bundchen emerged. If you really […] The post Buccaneers star Tom Brady drops major truth bomb on un-retirement amid divorce rumors with Gisele Bundchen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: Steelers Quarterback Had 'Locker Room Confrontation' With Wide Receiver
Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky came off the bench and helped propel Pittsburgh to a 20-18 win over Tampa Bay this past Sunday. His benching, which many thought was simply due to inconsistent play over the first four weeks, might not have been as straight-forward as it seemed. In ...
Matt LaFleur responds to Aaron Rodgers’ demand to simplify Packers offense
There are plenty of reasons for Green Bay Packers fans to feel so concerned about Aaron Rodgers and company. The Packers looked like they were on cruise control during a three-game undefeated run from Weeks 2 to 4 but back-to-back losses to the New York Giants in London and to the New York Jets at Lambeau Field in their last two games suggest that Green Bay is having issues, especially offensively.
Ja’Marr Chase admits wanting to get fined after game-winning TD for Bengals vs. Saints
Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow was electric in their return to their old stomping grounds in Louisiana. The former LSU QB-WR duo led the Cincinnati Bengals to a big comeback win against the New Orleans Saints. Chase’s return to the SuperDome was capped by a game-winning touchdown in the final drive of the game.
Aaron Rodgers sends stern message to Packers front office ahead of trade deadline
The Green Bay Packers just lost again on Sunday and now sit at 3-3 on the season. Aaron Rodgers and the offense had a brutal day and their struggles continue, which makes one think this team could be very active at the trade deadline. Well, if you’re asking Rodgers, he fully expects GM Brian Gutekunst […] The post Aaron Rodgers sends stern message to Packers front office ahead of trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson sustains another injury in loss to Chargers
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson went into the game against the Los Angeles Chargers already banged up, and ended the game even more banged up. After the Broncos suffered another embarrassing 19-16 loss at the hands of the Chargers, Wilson told the media that he suffered a hamstring injury during the game. He even knew when exactly the injury occurred.
Augusta Free Press
Mitch Trubisky, Pittsburgh Steelers stun Brady, Tampa Bay Bucs, 20-18
Despite losing starting rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to a third-quarter head injury, Pittsburgh held on behind backup Mitch Trubisky for a 20-18 win over Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Sunday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium, snapping its four-game losing skid in the process. The banged-up, underdog Steelers (2-4) got contributions from...
USC football dodges a bullet with Jordan Addison injury update
Every USC football fan held their breath when they saw star wide receiver Jordan Addison making his way to the injury tent during Saturday’s 43-42 loss to Utah. Addison appeared to suffer a lower-body injury when a Utah player rolled up on him while attempting to make a tackle. On Tuesday, Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley spoke to the media, providing an update on the status of Addison, per Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times.
‘Everything is on the table’: Matt LaFleur drops truth bomb on possible Packers OL changes after disaster vs. Jets
The Green Bay Packers suffered a disappointing loss in Week 6 against the New York Jets, and Matt LaFleur was not happy about it. The Packers head coach didn’t hold back in the aftermath of the humbling defeat at Lambeau Field, and hinted that some key changes could be on the way involving the offensive […] The post ‘Everything is on the table’: Matt LaFleur drops truth bomb on possible Packers OL changes after disaster vs. Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘That’s my plan’: Dak Prescott drops definitive date for Cowboys return
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is positive he’ll be able to return to action sooner rather than later. After the Cowboys’ Week 6 loss to the Eagles on Sunday, Ed Werder of ESPN asked the injured Prescott whether or not he believes he can play in Week 7 when they take on the Detroit Lions. With confidence, the Dallas quarterback said, “Yeah, for sure. That’s my plan.”
Cardinals make huge DeAndre Hopkins move after Robbie Anderson trade
The Arizona Cardinals brought in wide receiver reinforcements after the injury to Marquise Brown, trading for Carolina Panthers deep threat Robbie Anderson. But that’s not the only receiver set to help Kyler Murray and the Cards offense. DeAndre Hopkins, who has been suspended for the first six games of the season due to a suspension, […] The post Cardinals make huge DeAndre Hopkins move after Robbie Anderson trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Saban gets brutally honest on Alabama football’s loss to Tennessee
It was a frustrating weekend for Nick Saban and the Alabama football program. Saban’s Crimson Tide shockingly lost to the Tennessee Volunteers at Neylan Stadium for the first time since 2006. The loss dropped Alabama football out of the top five in the AP rankings while boosting the Volunteers to no. 3. A frustrated and answer-less Saban took to the podium to attempt to provide explanations for the shocking upset to the media after the game.
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 7
By now, you probably have a good idea of just how well your fantasy football team is going to perform this season. While your Week 7 waiver wire pickups may not include players that will save your season, they certainly have the depth pieces that you need to make your team better.
Tom Brady rants, no one raves about Bucs offensive line
TAMPA — Tom Brady’s voice raises several octaves when he is excited and his tongue can be sharp. He used it to pierce a few ears Sunday when he confronted the offensive line at Pittsburgh during an expletive-filled sideline rant. “You’re much better than the way you’re ......
Commanders HC Ron Rivera reveals why Taylor Heinicke, not Sam Howell, will replace injured Carson Wentz
The Washington Commanders will be turning to a former starter to handle the workload under center in the coming weeks — or until Carson Wentz is healthy enough to play again. With Wentz expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks because of a finger injury, Ron Rivera is tapping Taylor Heinicke to be the temporary starter for Washington. The Commanders also have a rookie quarterback in Sam Howell, but Rivera is not keen on giving the keys to the offense to him just yet.
Ohio State football gets tremendous boost after shocking turn of events in Week 7
The Ohio State Buckeyes are still undefeated as they have just slayed the Michigan State Spartans on the road last Saturday, 49-20. By doing so and combined with the other notable results in college football in Week 7, Ohio State football now has the best chance to win the National Championship, at least according to […] The post Ohio State football gets tremendous boost after shocking turn of events in Week 7 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brady: Struggling Bucs need to look in mirror, play better
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — It’s not difficult to see why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a disappointing 3-3 start. Tom Brady and a talented but struggling offense have not performed at a consistently high level, particularly in the red zone. A normally reliable defense hasn’t played well, either, during a stretch in which the Bucs have lost three of four games. “It’s a game of earning it, and it’s a game of playing well, and we’re just not doing a good job of that,” Brady said after Sunday’s 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who stopped a four-game skid despite playing without several key players on defense.
Denver Broncos: 3 takeaways from Week 6 loss vs. Chargers
Another week, another utterly disappointing loss from the Denver Broncos. This past Monday, the Broncos lost to their division foe, the Los Angeles Chargers. This loss makes the Broncos 0-2 in their AFC West matchups so far this season. As it stands right now, there seem to be more questions than answers regarding what is troubling the team. Let’s discuss some of the takeaways from the Broncos’ Week 6 loss.
Ravens get encouraging Rashod Bateman update after bringing in DeSean Jackson
According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot injury) is back at team practice on Wednesday. The return of the second-year wideout comes on the heels of the team also signing veteran speedster DeSean Jackson to their practice squad. Jackson will eventually be elevated to the active roster and begin participating in games as early as Week 7’s home game against the team’s AFC North rival Cleveland Browns. This will be the first we see of Jackson after his brief stints with the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders last year. He has not appeared in more than 10 games in a season since his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018.
