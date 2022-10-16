TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — It’s not difficult to see why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a disappointing 3-3 start. Tom Brady and a talented but struggling offense have not performed at a consistently high level, particularly in the red zone. A normally reliable defense hasn’t played well, either, during a stretch in which the Bucs have lost three of four games. “It’s a game of earning it, and it’s a game of playing well, and we’re just not doing a good job of that,” Brady said after Sunday’s 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who stopped a four-game skid despite playing without several key players on defense.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO