queenoftheclick.com
Halloween Rockstars of Bay Ridge – 79th Street
You can’t help but smile when you stand outside this house on 79th Street between 6th and 7th Avenue in Bay Ridge. There’s just so much to see with every detail they put into this scene:. I was mesmerized by this motion-activated werewolf, which actually howls. This family...
fox5ny.com
Fox For Students program donates classroom supplies to NYC school
NEW YORK - Students and teachers opened brand-new boxes of school supplies at I.S. 49 Berta Dreyfus on Staten Island on Tuesday. Fox Corporation donated these school supplies as part of its Fox For Students program and partnership with the nonprofit Kids In Need Foundation. The boxes of supplies were...
NYC woman helps hundreds get free period supplies
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Inflation and the high cost of living are impacting people. It’s a phenomenon of what some are calling “period poverty,” which is inadequate access to menstrual products and education. It’s far from new, but it has been exacerbated by the pandemic and inflation. Chantal Alison-Konteh was a teacher in Harlem and saw some of […]
Little Bangladesh’ street co-naming held in Brooklyn
Elected officials and Kensington community leaders celebrated the co-naming of McDonald Avenue in Brooklyn as "Little Bangladesh" on Sunday.
News 12
‘He never walked the boardwalk with me that summer’: Sandy couple finishes rebuilding home just before husband dies
Some residents across New Jersey are still recovering from the destruction of Superstorm Sandy as we approach 10 years, and one Ortley Beach couple paid the ultimate price to rebuild what they lost. Ten years ago, News 12’s Brian Donohue met Mary and Charles Janesak outside their beach house, which...
The Jewish Press
Construction Begins on First-Ever ‘Fully Inclusive’ Playground in Midwood, Brooklyn
Ground was recently broken in the Midwood section of Brooklyn for a new, fully inclusive playground on Avenue S and East 16th Street. The playground is to include “the latest innovative equipment set in a beautifully landscaped park, creating a city oasis,” according to Felder’s office. Features are to include ramped play equipment, loads of accessible swings, water sprinklers and sand play, a musical instrument ensemble and sporting areas.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1110 DeKalb Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1110 DeKalb Avenue, a seven-story mixed-use building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Eyal Levitt Architect and developed under the Tabi Tabi LLC, the structure yields 29 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are nine units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $74,709 to $156,130.
News 12
Search for missing Princeton University student expands to Carnegie Lake
Authorities have expanded the search for a Princeton University college student who has been missing for five days. Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was last seen on campus around 3 a.m. Friday outside of Scully Hall, the dormitory where she lives. Authorities say that the search has now expanded to nearby Carnegie...
I got my hair done by a mobile salon that circles Williamsburg
The first time I stepped inside Salon Slade, I had to embrace my adventurous side. The mobile hair salon, which operates from inside a black, 1983 Chevrolet camper van parked somewhere in Williamsburg, is a bit of a mystery from the outside. Passersby slow down to catch a glimpse of what is going on inside the tricked-out RV with undercarriage lights, a spinning barbershop sign and—now for Halloween—a skeleton in the passenger seat. Sometimes, they leave with a grin; other times, they leave with an appointment.
Central Park Boathouse future unclear as NYC looks for new operator
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The Loeb Boathouse in Central Park has closed down and its future now remains uncertain. PIX11 spoke to Boathouse operator Dean J. Poll by phone Sunday. He said the closing has been in the works since the summer and impacts more than 160 employees. Poll said the shuttering was extremely unfortunate but […]
6sqft
153 apartments for low-income seniors available in central Bronx
Rendering courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. A housing lottery opened this week for 153 apartments at a newly constructed senior housing development in the Bronx. Located at 1701 Purdy Street, Parkchester Gardens is an eight-story rental with 221 units, 67 of which are set aside for formerly displaced seniors. Applicants must have at least one household member who is 62 years of age or older and earn no more than $60,050 annually.
2 teens, toddler attacked by pit bulls on Staten Island; 2 people in custody
Three people, including a toddler, were hospitalized after being attacked by pit bulls on Staten Island Tuesday afternoon.
2 men rob Brooklyn supermarket of $5K in cash
The NYPD is searching for two men wanted for robbing a Brooklyn supermarket on Monday evening, making away with thousands in cash.
queenoftheclick.com
Drugs On Dead End Street In Bay Ridge
At the Community Board 10 Meeting, Gina spoke about the problem of drugs of 76th Street between Ridge and Colonial. (See street view) This is the street with the steps. Since it is a dead end street with low light, many fancy cars are parked there and a strong smell of pot. CB 10 said that they will work on this.
New York YIMBY
Renderings Revealed for 218 Front Street in Vinegar Hill, Brooklyn
Chess Builders, a New York City-based developer, has revealed renderings for a forthcoming rental property at 218 Front Street in Vinegar Hill, Brooklyn. Designed by S. Wieder Architect, the building will stand seven stories tall and will replace a single-story warehouse. The residential component will comprise 218 apartments including 152...
Subway dispute over dropped phone turns deadly in Queens
The victim fell to the subway tracks, where he was struck by an F train leaving the station.
Several homes destroyed in large morning East Orange fire
Several homes are destroyed following a large morning fire in East Orange.
Extra Extra: There's a rich old man from Queens who rolls up in a carpet and lets people stand on him at nightclubs
Because that's what he's into, here are your end-of-day links: e-bikes are sneaking up on bus drivers, Donald Trump's company charged the Secret Service a lot of money for agents' hotel rooms, vaping makes you poop, and more. [ more › ]
Brooklyn students walk out to pay tribute to gun violence victims, call for end to violence
Students and staff from Empower Charter School in Crown Heights walked out of their classes this morning and took to the streets to raise awareness of gun violence in their community.
Take 5 lottery ticket worth nearly $13,000 sold in Brooklyn
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two tickets worth $12,965 each were sold in New York for Saturday’s Take 5 Evening drawing, lottery officials said. One ticket was sold in Brooklyn. The prize-winning ticket was bought at Veer Krupa Grocery Corp. at 1806 Kings Highway. Another ticket was told at a Fairport Road Wegmans in East Rochester. […]
