Brooklyn, NY

queenoftheclick.com

Halloween Rockstars of Bay Ridge – 79th Street

You can’t help but smile when you stand outside this house on 79th Street between 6th and 7th Avenue in Bay Ridge. There’s just so much to see with every detail they put into this scene:. I was mesmerized by this motion-activated werewolf, which actually howls. This family...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Fox For Students program donates classroom supplies to NYC school

NEW YORK - Students and teachers opened brand-new boxes of school supplies at I.S. 49 Berta Dreyfus on Staten Island on Tuesday. Fox Corporation donated these school supplies as part of its Fox For Students program and partnership with the nonprofit Kids In Need Foundation. The boxes of supplies were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC woman helps hundreds get free period supplies

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Inflation and the high cost of living are impacting people.  It’s a phenomenon of what some are calling “period poverty,” which is inadequate access to menstrual products and education. It’s far from new, but it has been exacerbated by the pandemic and inflation. Chantal Alison-Konteh was a teacher in Harlem and saw some of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

Construction Begins on First-Ever ‘Fully Inclusive’ Playground in Midwood, Brooklyn

Ground was recently broken in the Midwood section of Brooklyn for a new, fully inclusive playground on Avenue S and East 16th Street. The playground is to include “the latest innovative equipment set in a beautifully landscaped park, creating a city oasis,” according to Felder’s office. Features are to include ramped play equipment, loads of accessible swings, water sprinklers and sand play, a musical instrument ensemble and sporting areas.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 1110 DeKalb Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1110 DeKalb Avenue, a seven-story mixed-use building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Eyal Levitt Architect and developed under the Tabi Tabi LLC, the structure yields 29 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are nine units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $74,709 to $156,130.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Search for missing Princeton University student expands to Carnegie Lake

Authorities have expanded the search for a Princeton University college student who has been missing for five days. Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was last seen on campus around 3 a.m. Friday outside of Scully Hall, the dormitory where she lives. Authorities say that the search has now expanded to nearby Carnegie...
PRINCETON, NJ
Time Out New York

I got my hair done by a mobile salon that circles Williamsburg

The first time I stepped inside Salon Slade, I had to embrace my adventurous side. The mobile hair salon, which operates from inside a black, 1983 Chevrolet camper van parked somewhere in Williamsburg, is a bit of a mystery from the outside. Passersby slow down to catch a glimpse of what is going on inside the tricked-out RV with undercarriage lights, a spinning barbershop sign and—now for Halloween—a skeleton in the passenger seat. Sometimes, they leave with a grin; other times, they leave with an appointment.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Central Park Boathouse future unclear as NYC looks for new operator

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The Loeb Boathouse in Central Park has closed down and its future now remains uncertain. PIX11 spoke to Boathouse operator Dean J. Poll by phone Sunday. He said the closing has been in the works since the summer and impacts more than 160 employees. Poll said the shuttering was extremely unfortunate but […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
6sqft

153 apartments for low-income seniors available in central Bronx

Rendering courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. A housing lottery opened this week for 153 apartments at a newly constructed senior housing development in the Bronx. Located at 1701 Purdy Street, Parkchester Gardens is an eight-story rental with 221 units, 67 of which are set aside for formerly displaced seniors. Applicants must have at least one household member who is 62 years of age or older and earn no more than $60,050 annually.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Drugs On Dead End Street In Bay Ridge

At the Community Board 10 Meeting, Gina spoke about the problem of drugs of 76th Street between Ridge and Colonial. (See street view) This is the street with the steps. Since it is a dead end street with low light, many fancy cars are parked there and a strong smell of pot. CB 10 said that they will work on this.
New York YIMBY

Renderings Revealed for 218 Front Street in Vinegar Hill, Brooklyn

Chess Builders, a New York City-based developer, has revealed renderings for a forthcoming rental property at 218 Front Street in Vinegar Hill, Brooklyn. Designed by S. Wieder Architect, the building will stand seven stories tall and will replace a single-story warehouse. The residential component will comprise 218 apartments including 152...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Take 5 lottery ticket worth nearly $13,000 sold in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two tickets worth $12,965 each were sold in New York for Saturday’s Take 5 Evening drawing, lottery officials said. One ticket was sold in Brooklyn. The prize-winning ticket was bought at Veer Krupa Grocery Corp. at 1806 Kings Highway. Another ticket was told at a Fairport Road Wegmans in East Rochester. […]
BROOKLYN, NY

