953wiki.com
In-Depth Investigation of Body Found in Rural Scott County by Scott County Sheriff’s Detective Results in Arrest
This case will be turned over to Kentucky Authorities for possible further charges in Kentucky. Scott County-On 10-17-2022, Scott County Sheriff’s Detective First Sergeant Jacklyn Shofner arrested Melvin D. Evans, 67, of Louisville, Kentucky after conducting an in-depth investigation into the death of Ashley Deaton-Hedge of Louisville, Kentucky. Deaton-Hedge was discovered deceased in late July 2022, found on an abandoned property on Underwood Road in Southern Scott County. As a result of the thorough investigation, Detective Shofner developed probable cause to arrest Evans for the following criminal offenses;
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE INVESTIGATES FATAL TWO-VEHICLE COLLISION ON U.S. 60 IN MEADE COUNTY
BRANDENBURG, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision in Meade County late Saturday evening. On Saturday, October 15, 2022 at approximately 9:45 P.M. EDT, KSP Post 4 received a call from the Meade County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance in investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision near the intersection of U.S. 60 and KY 1238.
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested weeks after woman's remains found in Scott County, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested several weeks after a woman's body was discovered on abandoned property in Scott County, Indiana. According to online records, 67-year-old Melvin Evans was booked into the Scott County Detention Center Monday afternoon. Evans was arrested in connection with the remains...
Man, 86, suffers injuries in Breckinridge County crash involving deputy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An elderly man has been injured following a crash involving a sheriff’s deputy in Breckinridge County. According to Kentucky State Police, the incident happened Saturday around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 60 and KY 86. A preliminary investigation has revealed Deputy Tyler Harding...
Wave 3
Fallen LMPD officer and Edmonson Co. native honored with fishing tournament
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last December, an Edmonson County native died while in the line of duty. Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim was killed after being hit by a driver while helping a car on the side of the road. “He knew from an early age that not...
k105.com
Semi truck travels in median, flips on WK Parkway. Driver injured.
A semi truck flipped onto its top Monday on the Western Kentucky Parkway. Monday night at approximately 7:45, Grayson County Deputies Sean Fentress and Wally Ritter, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the single-vehicle accident between the 103- and 104-mile markers of the Western Kentucky Parkway. Upon arriving...
Wave 3
LMPD investigate after child sustains shooting-related injury to the face
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a child sustained a shooting-related injury to the face Tuesday afternoon. It happened in the Portland neighborhood just after 4 p.m., Louisville Metro spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said. Officers were called to respond to a shooting at Griffiths Avenue and North 29th...
wdrb.com
Police investigating after body spotted in Ohio River near Kentucky Science Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police is investigating after someone spotted a body in the Ohio River on Tuesday morning. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, someone called MetroSafe dispatchers just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to say they spotted what they believed was a body. The body was seen in the Ohio River, around 1.5 Louisville Loop, behind the Kentucky Science Center.
Wave 3
FBI agent continue search on Bardstown farm
One family is coming forward to share their loved one’s story for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. ‘Social Anxiety Kyle’ talks to local students about their own social anxiety. Updated: 6 hours ago. Mental health professionals say even before the COVID-19 pandemic, anxiety and depression among teens was on...
WLKY.com
Duo accused in deadly 2021 Fern Creek home invasion plead guilty to lesser charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and a woman accused in a deadly home invasion in 2021 pleaded guilty to amended charges in court Tuesday. Facing a judge, Tony Johnson and Juanisha Rippy plead guilty to lesser charges than they were originally faced with after a botched home invasion on June 18, 2021, on Shibley Drive in Fern Creek left Michael Bright, 53, dead.
Man in 'serious condition' after stabbing in Shawnee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was stabbed in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Around 1:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 3400 block of W. Muhammad Blvd., according to a press release. Officials say officers on the scene found a...
Louisville officials look to curb illegal street racing; Here's how
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — They’re the sights and sounds that’ve been looming over Louisville leaders for years now: the city’s persistent problem of illegal street racing. Now, officials are taking action. Metro Council President David James filed a new ordinance last week, aimed at expanding penalties for those involved in reckless driving exhibitions.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man in serious condition after being stabbed in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in serious condition after being stabbed in west Louisville early Tuesday morning, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. A spokesperson from LMPD says officers from the Second Division responded to a report of a stabbing just after 1 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
Wave 3
‘We’ll be here well into the night’: Multiple crews battle fire in Okolona neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Over a dozen fire crews responded to the Okolona neighborhood Tuesday night after a fire broke out at a recycling center. Crews were called to respond to a fire alarm at 2000 Industrial Blvd. around 6 p.m., Okolona Fire Marshal Frankie Nalley said. Firefighters arrived to...
Wave 3
One dead in shooting at Jeffersonville apartment complex
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - One person has died in a shooting on Monday at an apartment complex in southern Indiana. Jeffersonville police officers were called to Hallmark At Jeffersonville on Paddle Wheel Court around 10:20 a.m. on a report of shots fired at the complex. Upon arrival, officers found a...
Wave 3
Police seeking suspects in stabbing of man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in serious condition after he was stabbed several times overnight in Shawnee neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers called to a home in the 3400 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 1:15 a.m. found the man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim...
Woman charged in fatal highway crash released on home incarceration after posting bond
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The woman charged in a deadly highway crash that killed 33-year-old Dominique Johnson in August is out on home incarceration after posting a $100,000 cash bond. Maria Gibson is charged with murder and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, assault and criminal mischief. According...
k105.com
Driver pulls into path of Breckinridge Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy on way to emergency call
A Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been involved in an injury accident while en route to an emergency call. Kentucky State Police said that on Saturday afternoon at approximately 2:15, sheriff’s office Lt. Tyler Hardin (the BCSO website lists Hardin as a “Lieutenant” although the uniform shirt Hardin is wearing in the website photo states he’s a “Sergeant”) was traveling east on Hwy 60 with emergency lights and sirens activated. As Hardin approached the intersection of Hwy 86, a 2000 Ford F-150, being driven by Charles Board, drove into his path.
Wave 3
Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the person who was recovered from the Ohio River Saturday has been released. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Miriam Hope, 42, is the person who was found dead in the Ohio River near the area of the Big Four Bridge and the Waterfront.
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 35-year-old who died after being hit by car on Preston Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 35-year-old man who died when he was hit by a car on Preston Highway over the weekend. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Allen Lee Green, of Louisville. Police say the incident took place at...
