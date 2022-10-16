ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Injuries Piling Up, Pastrnak, Ullmark & More

Welcome to the first edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. Five months after being eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round...
Giroux scores, Senators beat Bruins 7-5 in home opener

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Claude Giroux opened the scoring in his Ottawa homecoming and the Senators outscored Boston 7-5 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season and the Bruins' first loss. The 34-year-old Giroux signed with the Senators as a free agent in the offseason. He...
Flyers’ MacEwen to make 2022-2023 debut

In the offseason, Zack MacEwen was eligible for arbitration. He became a fan favorite last season. The Philadelphia Flyers plucked MacEwen from the waiver wire. Bringing energy to the fourth line in a listless lineup, he was one of the few bright spots in a dark, lost season. He earned the Gene Hart Memorial Award, a nod to the tenacity and heart he exhibits on the ice.
Former NHLer Anson Carter becomes minority owner of ECHL’s Atlanta Gladiators

Former NHLer and current TNT analyst Anson Carter is trying his hand at pro hockey team ownership. The Atlanta Gladiators, the Arizona Coyotes’ ECHL affiliate, announced a transfer of the controlling interest in the team’s ownership Tuesday. The league’s board of governors approved the ownership change from Danor Vienna, LLC to ATL Hockey Group, LLC. Alex Campbell will be the majority owner while Carter becomes the minority owner.
Women in Hockey: Amanda Winkelmayer

Panthers data engineer combining love of sport and STEM, setting example for girls. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Florida Panthers data engineer Amanda Winkelmayer:. Name: Amanda Winkelmayer. Job...
NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 17

* The first full week of the season opens with a nine-game slate Monday, highlighted by Penguins captain Sidney Crosby looking to become the fifth player in NHL history to start a campaign with three consecutive three-point performances. * Head coaches Jim Montgomery, Paul Maurice, Derek Lalonde and Peter DeBoer...
