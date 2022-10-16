Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Related
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Injuries Piling Up, Pastrnak, Ullmark & More
Welcome to the first edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. Five months after being eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round...
Meghan Bowen notches 100th career point, No. 7 Westfield field hockey defeats Southwick in Valley League matchup
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Monday was quite the day for the Westfield field hockey team. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
SFGate
Giroux scores, Senators beat Bruins 7-5 in home opener
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Claude Giroux opened the scoring in his Ottawa homecoming and the Senators outscored Boston 7-5 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season and the Bruins' first loss. The 34-year-old Giroux signed with the Senators as a free agent in the offseason. He...
Scoreboard: Longmeadow field hockey clinches league title in 4-1 win over Agawam & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Coach Ann Simons earned career win No. 550 on Monday, and a day later, Longmeadow field hockey clinched the league title when the Lancers defeated Agawam 4-1 on Tuesday afternoon.
Scoreboard: Westfield girls volleyball narrowly beats Minnechaug, 3-2 & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. A back-and-forth match eventually ended with Westfield girls volleyball defeating Minnechaug in five sets, 3-2. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our...
Longmeadow’s Ryan Downes dominates in WMass D-I golf championship, while Northampton’s Galen Fowles also impresses
LONGMEADOW -- The Western Mass. Division I Golf Championships teed off Monday morning at the Franconia Golf Course. Longmeadow’s Ryan Downes played well through his 18 holes to finish 1st with a 66 on the par-71 course.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ MacEwen to make 2022-2023 debut
In the offseason, Zack MacEwen was eligible for arbitration. He became a fan favorite last season. The Philadelphia Flyers plucked MacEwen from the waiver wire. Bringing energy to the fourth line in a listless lineup, he was one of the few bright spots in a dark, lost season. He earned the Gene Hart Memorial Award, a nod to the tenacity and heart he exhibits on the ice.
Yardbarker
Former NHLer Anson Carter becomes minority owner of ECHL’s Atlanta Gladiators
Former NHLer and current TNT analyst Anson Carter is trying his hand at pro hockey team ownership. The Atlanta Gladiators, the Arizona Coyotes’ ECHL affiliate, announced a transfer of the controlling interest in the team’s ownership Tuesday. The league’s board of governors approved the ownership change from Danor Vienna, LLC to ATL Hockey Group, LLC. Alex Campbell will be the majority owner while Carter becomes the minority owner.
NHL
Women in Hockey: Amanda Winkelmayer
Panthers data engineer combining love of sport and STEM, setting example for girls. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Florida Panthers data engineer Amanda Winkelmayer:. Name: Amanda Winkelmayer. Job...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 17
* The first full week of the season opens with a nine-game slate Monday, highlighted by Penguins captain Sidney Crosby looking to become the fifth player in NHL history to start a campaign with three consecutive three-point performances. * Head coaches Jim Montgomery, Paul Maurice, Derek Lalonde and Peter DeBoer...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0