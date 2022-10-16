ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs do it to Bills again, get a field goal drive in just 12 seconds

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36PV5b_0ibXlQoO00

Well, squib kicking didn't work for the Buffalo Bills either.

The scene on Sunday was surreal. Last postseason, the Bills gave up a field goal to the Kansas City Chiefs when the Chiefs had just 13 seconds left on the clock. It led to overtime, a Bills loss and an offseason of hearing about mistakes like not squib kicking after a touchdown.

On Sunday, it took the Chiefs just 12 seconds.

The Bills scored with 16 seconds left and did squib kick it. That took four seconds off the clock. The Chiefs — going from right to left on your television screen at Arrowhead Stadium, just like they were in the divisional playoff game last season — then picked up 28 quick yards on two quick passes. The final nine came on a quick pass to Travis Kelce that looked a lot like how Kansas City moved the ball in that infamous "13 seconds" drive in the playoffs last season. That set up a 62-yard field-goal attempt by Harrison Butker, which he drilled into the net.

Talk about some bad memories being brought back up for Bills fans.

That kick tied the game 10-10 going into halftime. So the Bills have learned that giving Patrick Mahomes 13 seconds left after not squib kicking it doesn't work. Giving him 12 seconds after squib kicking it doesn't work. Next time, they better make sure there's no time on the clock when they score at the end of a half.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Tua Tagovailoa glad to be back after clearing protocols

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he's glad to be back after a long process to clear concussion protocols. “It’s been a process,” he said on Wednesday during his first comments to reporters since his injury. “That’s for sure. Having to deal with interviews with the NFL, NFLPA, and then having to go and see doctors outside with second opinions. A lot of it has been stressful. But all of it’s done for player safety.”
ALABAMA STATE
Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs Bills Loss: 3 Takeaways from a Winnable Game

In Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs-Bills game saw the Chiefs lose their third consecutive 2022 game at home, this time to the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are a team they beat by the skin of their teeth in last year’s postseason and one they maybe could’ve won with a few extra helpers. It was a rather agonizing loss for a team that had a few opportunities to put the game away. Kansas City drops to 4-2 on the year but looks to hopefully rebound next week when they travel to the Bay Area for a tilt with the 49ers. But for now, let us focus on what happened at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, where the Bills escaped with a 24-20 victory by a Josh Allen TD strike with just over a minute to go in regulation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
118K+
Followers
131K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy