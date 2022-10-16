I'm sorry if she has cancer but that doesn't change the fact that the mayor drove drunk. He caused damage and could have killed someone. Not a very good example for a mayor. Who's going to cover the cost of this? Better not be we taxpayers.
I think it's a very sick political move what Henry's wife is done bringing up her cancer after her old man ran into some lady in her car when he was all drunk though. but really it shows the class that the Henry family has which is zero.
So is the mayor trying to play the sympathy card. Get rid of him. You and I would be in jail already and he’s walking around free I don’t think so the laws apply to everybody equally. There’s many people out there that are fighting cancer surviving cancer and are losing the battle against cancer but don’t play it as a political sympathy card.
