The Spun

Packers Working Out Notable Wide Receiver Tomorrow

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly looking for receiver help wherever they can get it. According to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, "The Packers are working out WR Ty Fryfogle tomorrow. An undrafted free agent from Indiana, he was with the Cowboys in camp until suffering a hamstring injury." Fryfogle...
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

3 QBs who need to be benched after Week 6

While it’s still relatively early to pull the plug on any starting quarterback in the 2022 NFL season, several teams have already done so. Who’s next?. Tom Brady said it best, this season hasn’t brought with it inspired quarterback play. Brady himself lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers...
WASHINGTON STATE
numberfire.com

Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back) expected to start for Dolphins in Week 7

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back) will take the first-team reps in practice this week and is expected to start in the team's Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reports. What It Means:. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Tagovailoa will return to practice...
FanSided

Lane Kiffin just trolled the hell out of Tennessee and Nick Saban with one meme

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin trolls Nick Saban and Tennessee with one incredible meme. We must bow in the presence of our new meme lord Lane Kiffin. While people are allowed to evolve as human beings, never change, Lane. Never change. Nobody is better at trolling in the college football world than the Ole Miss head coach. With the power of his daughter spending $721 at a Zara, this king of the tarmac has created the perfect meme to troll his former mentor Nick Saban and his former team in the Tennessee Volunteers simultaneously.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Detroit Sports Nation

New role for Aidan Hutchinson could be HUGE for Detroit Lions

What’s the new role for Aidan Hutchinson?Week’s 1-4 Alignment & PositioningNew role for Aidan Hutchinson and its impact in Week 5. After their abysmal 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions head coach, Dan Campbell, hinted at a new role for Aidan Hutchinson in the coming weeks. Campbell played coy with what those changes might be and in the first half of their game against the New England Patriots, the defense actually played much better. They were able to get off the field, holding the Patriots to only field goals and a defensive touchdown in the first half.
DETROIT, MI
ringsidenews.com

Minnesota Vikings Say They Aren’t Losing In Front Of Chris Jericho

Minnesota Vikings recently faced off against the Miami Dolphins in the NFL. It was a great game that saw Kirk Cousins score two touchdowns that helped Minnesota Vikings defeat the Miami Dolphins comfortably with a final score that read 24-16. After the game was over, Minnesota Vikings took to Twitter...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Distractify

Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz Will Be Sidelined for Several Games

As we near the halfway point of the 2022-23 NFL season, we can't help but notice that this year has been absolute hell for quarterbacks. From San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance requiring season-ending ankle surgery to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being stretchered off the field, it seems the game is becoming more dangerous for playmakers.
FanSided

One player can remake the Cleveland Browns defense in a single trade

The Cleveland Browns need to trade for Bradley Chubb. Over the last few days, we’ve looked at the Cleveland Browns and their need for a new presence on the defense. Deion Jones, the former Atlanta Falcons linebacker, was already dealt to the Cleveland Browns this week, but he’s more of a traditional middle linebacker that doesn’t really rush the quarterback. The Browns are one of the worst teams at getting to the quarterback. Myles Garrett isn’t doing his job, Jadeveon Clowney for all his hype isn’t known for his ability to get the quarterback, and the defense as a whole is just lackluster.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Charles Woodson’s controversial take on Davante Adams shove

Last Monday after a loss to the Chiefs former Packers star Davante Adams shoved a credentialed photographer. By now everyone is aware of the storm that has ensued as a result of this. A week later we are still talking about the shove heard ’round the world.’ NFL fans, players, and hall-of-famers all seem to have an opinion on this situation. Charles Woodson, a Packers legend, took to twitter recently to share his thoughts.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Boston

Leftover Patriots Thoughts: The Mac Jones takes are awful

BOSTON -- Silly me.I thought, having witnessed two decades of the finest quarterback play that's ever taken place in the history of football, that everyone in the New England region would have an elevated understanding of the position. A heightened education on greatness at the QB position. An existence on a higher plane.I fear I may have been mistaken.Not all that long ago, Jimmy Garoppolo was the next Tom Brady. Now nine years into his career, Garoppolo has clearly fallen a touch short of that high bar.Then, Mac Jones was The Guy™. No doubt about it; the Patriots got their...
