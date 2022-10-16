Read full article on original website
Packers Working Out Notable Wide Receiver Tomorrow
The Green Bay Packers are reportedly looking for receiver help wherever they can get it. According to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, "The Packers are working out WR Ty Fryfogle tomorrow. An undrafted free agent from Indiana, he was with the Cowboys in camp until suffering a hamstring injury." Fryfogle...
3 QBs who need to be benched after Week 6
While it’s still relatively early to pull the plug on any starting quarterback in the 2022 NFL season, several teams have already done so. Who’s next?. Tom Brady said it best, this season hasn’t brought with it inspired quarterback play. Brady himself lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers...
numberfire.com
Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back) expected to start for Dolphins in Week 7
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back) will take the first-team reps in practice this week and is expected to start in the team's Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reports. What It Means:. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Tagovailoa will return to practice...
Lane Kiffin just trolled the hell out of Tennessee and Nick Saban with one meme
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin trolls Nick Saban and Tennessee with one incredible meme. We must bow in the presence of our new meme lord Lane Kiffin. While people are allowed to evolve as human beings, never change, Lane. Never change. Nobody is better at trolling in the college football world than the Ole Miss head coach. With the power of his daughter spending $721 at a Zara, this king of the tarmac has created the perfect meme to troll his former mentor Nick Saban and his former team in the Tennessee Volunteers simultaneously.
Joe Buck suggests Broncos might have 1 big regret
The Denver Broncos are now 2-4 after a 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on “Monday Night Football.” Denver is one of the most disappointing teams in the league, as well as the worst offensively. Joe Buck, who announced the Monday night game on ESPN, says...
New role for Aidan Hutchinson could be HUGE for Detroit Lions
What’s the new role for Aidan Hutchinson?Week’s 1-4 Alignment & PositioningNew role for Aidan Hutchinson and its impact in Week 5. After their abysmal 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions head coach, Dan Campbell, hinted at a new role for Aidan Hutchinson in the coming weeks. Campbell played coy with what those changes might be and in the first half of their game against the New England Patriots, the defense actually played much better. They were able to get off the field, holding the Patriots to only field goals and a defensive touchdown in the first half.
Why did Patriots HC Bill Belichick force the team to return to the field?
The New England Patriots beat the Cleveland Browns with ease this past weekend, 38-15. However, rarely after a win has a coach ever made his team return to the field. Yet, Patriots HC Bill Belichick forced his players to walk back out to the FirstEnergy Stadium prior to boarding the buses, reported Zack Cox for NESN.
After tryout with Detroit Lions, C.J. Moore goes in different direction
Six days ago, former Detroit Lions DB C.J. Moore had a tryout with, you guessed it, the Lions. That workout was listed on the NFL Transactions page on October 12. On Monday, Moore was in Texas for his second tryout since being released by the Lions on Sept. 5. This...
ringsidenews.com
Minnesota Vikings Say They Aren’t Losing In Front Of Chris Jericho
Minnesota Vikings recently faced off against the Miami Dolphins in the NFL. It was a great game that saw Kirk Cousins score two touchdowns that helped Minnesota Vikings defeat the Miami Dolphins comfortably with a final score that read 24-16. After the game was over, Minnesota Vikings took to Twitter...
Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz Will Be Sidelined for Several Games
As we near the halfway point of the 2022-23 NFL season, we can't help but notice that this year has been absolute hell for quarterbacks. From San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance requiring season-ending ankle surgery to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being stretchered off the field, it seems the game is becoming more dangerous for playmakers.
Melvin Gordon seems to send message to Broncos with Twitter activity
Melvin Gordon barely played in the Denver Broncos’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, and the veteran running back may now be hoping for a change of scenery. Gordon had just three carries for 8 yards in Denver’s 19-16 loss. He took a back seat to...
Nick Saban saw the sign of Alabama loss to Tennessee coming in the pregame; it opened up his eyes
Nick Saban knew before toe met leather that this year’s Third Saturday in October between Alabama and Tennessee would be different, aight. While Alabama usually dominates the opposition, Nick Saban saw the sign during pre-game warmups that opened up his eyes and prepared himself for a possible road loss to rival Tennessee.
One player can remake the Cleveland Browns defense in a single trade
The Cleveland Browns need to trade for Bradley Chubb. Over the last few days, we’ve looked at the Cleveland Browns and their need for a new presence on the defense. Deion Jones, the former Atlanta Falcons linebacker, was already dealt to the Cleveland Browns this week, but he’s more of a traditional middle linebacker that doesn’t really rush the quarterback. The Browns are one of the worst teams at getting to the quarterback. Myles Garrett isn’t doing his job, Jadeveon Clowney for all his hype isn’t known for his ability to get the quarterback, and the defense as a whole is just lackluster.
Yardbarker
Charles Woodson’s controversial take on Davante Adams shove
Last Monday after a loss to the Chiefs former Packers star Davante Adams shoved a credentialed photographer. By now everyone is aware of the storm that has ensued as a result of this. A week later we are still talking about the shove heard ’round the world.’ NFL fans, players, and hall-of-famers all seem to have an opinion on this situation. Charles Woodson, a Packers legend, took to twitter recently to share his thoughts.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Miami Dolphins vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – NFL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Miami Dolphins (3-3) are touchdown favorites as they look to halt their three-game losing streak in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. A total of 44 points has been set for this game. Dolphins vs. Steelers Predictions. Dolphins vs....
Leftover Patriots Thoughts: The Mac Jones takes are awful
BOSTON -- Silly me.I thought, having witnessed two decades of the finest quarterback play that's ever taken place in the history of football, that everyone in the New England region would have an elevated understanding of the position. A heightened education on greatness at the QB position. An existence on a higher plane.I fear I may have been mistaken.Not all that long ago, Jimmy Garoppolo was the next Tom Brady. Now nine years into his career, Garoppolo has clearly fallen a touch short of that high bar.Then, Mac Jones was The Guy™. No doubt about it; the Patriots got their...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Surprising Giants, Jets continue to rise; Packers, 49ers, Buccaneers fade for Week 7
Week 6 in the NFL was a great showcase for the strong top two teams in Sporting News' power rankings to further flex in front of big national audiences. As for some other familiar playoff contenders in the NFC and AFC, it was a rough week, giving upset-minded upstarts more legs.
Deal Reached To Build New NFL Stadium: Report
A deal has reportedly been reached to build a new NFL stadium.
Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett Sound Off Following MNF Loss to Chargers
Hear from Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Nathaniel Hackett following Broncos 19-16 loss against the Chargers on MNF.
Back from concussion, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa talks injury, Steelers prep and more
For a Dolphins team that has seen its quarterback room upended by injuries the past three weeks, Wednesday marked a return to normalcy.
