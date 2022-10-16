Read full article on original website
Public Indecency? Justin Bieber Caught Relieving Himself After Teeing Off At Exclusive L.A. Golf Course
Nature calls! Justin Bieber was reportedly caught in the act as he dropped his pants to pee beside a tree during his outing with a friend at an exclusive L.A. golf course.On Saturday, October 1, the 28-year-old participated in the Round Table Tournament at the highly prominent Hillcrest Country Club — where he didn't look too classy while exposing his private parts to cameras.In the released photos, Bieber sported a beige polo shirt and matching shorts. The Canadian pop star proudly wore a Toronto Blue Jays hat styled backwards on his head — until he had to flip it around...
Selena Gomez slams ‘vile’ comments on social media after Hailey Bieber denies ‘stealing’ Justin Bieber
Selena Gomez has condemned the “vile and disgusting” comments she’s seen posted online, shortly after Hailey Bieber denied “stealing” Justin Bieber from her. In a TikTok Live, the actor, 30, thanked fans for their support, before going on to subtly address the rage directed at the model, 25, since she spoke out about her relationship with Justin, 28.
‘The Kardashians’: Kendall & Kylie Jenner Fear Khloe Is ‘Too Skinny’ After Tristan’s Scandal
Kendall and Kylie Jenner made their concerns for Khloe Kardashian known to their older sister Kim, and the SKIMs founder relayed the message to her sister in the latest episode of The Kardashians, which premiered on Hulu on Thursday, September 29. Kim, 41, had mentioned to Khloe, 38, that she looked “very skinny,” as she was going through all the drama involving her ex Tristan Thompson’s paternity drama.
Hailey Bieber Finally Reveals Whether She Ever Hooked Up With Justin While He Was With Selena
Hailey Bieber appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Sept. 28 and insisted that she NEVER hooked up with her now-husband Justin Bieber during a time while he was dating his ex, Selena Gomez. “Not one time,” Hailey confirmed. “When him and I ever started hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship. Ever. At any point. I would never. It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would just never do that. I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that and I never was.”
Hailey Bieber Poses with Selena Gomez at Gala Event After 'CHD' Interview
The perceived drama between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez is all water under a bridge -- something HB confirmed in an interview ... and is now double confirming with a photo. The two stars cheesed it up Saturday night ... posing together for a photo taken by professional BTS party photog Tyrell Hampton at the Academy Museum Gala in L.A., where the stars were out in force and dressed to the nines amid Oscar season.
Johnny Depp Looks Unrecognizable Without Signature Beard and Mustache in New Photo
Johnny Depp has made a rare red carpet appearance!. The actor and musician stepped out for SiriusXM's Town Hall alongside Jeff Beck on Oct. 12 in New York. The duo are promoting their album "18." However, fans were quick to notice that there was something different about the 59-year-old actor's...
Andy Cohen Reacts to Kathie Lee Gifford Slamming Kelly Ripa’s ‘Very Fair’ Book That Details Regis Philbin Drama
BFFs forever. Andy Cohen shared his thoughts about Kathie Lee Gifford refusing to read his longtime pal Kelly Ripa’s memoir — and why the book isn’t slandering the late Regis Philbin. “I think if Kathie Lee read the book, she would probably agree with everything Kelly said,” Cohen, 54, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, […]
Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photo of His Eldest Son Kassius From the Set of Their Film
Like father, like son. Brian Austin Green shared a rare photo of his eldest son, Kassius Marcil-Green, from the set of their new film project. "Another one of Kass and I from the set of Rufus," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, October 13, alongside a snapshot of him and […]
Michael J. Fox’s Daughter Esme Is His Pride and Joy! See Rare Photos of His Youngest Child
Party of six! Michael J. Fox and his wife, Tracy Pollan, share four children: Sam, Aquinnah, Schuyler and Esmé. Their youngest daughter, Esmé, has been seen during rare public outings and in photos shared on her parents’ Instagram accounts over the years. Michael and Tracy got married...
Emma Slater Got Emotional Watching Selma Blair and Ex Sasha Farber’s ‘DWTS’ Debut: Tears ‘Streaming’ Down My Face
Not a dry eye in the house. Emma Slater broke down in tears watching her estranged husband Sasha Farber‘s first Dancing With the Stars performance with partner Selma Blair. “[My face] was streaming with tears. It’s just something that is so indescribable,” the ballroom pro, 33, told reporters after the season 31 premiere of DWTS on Monday, September 19. “To look at her and to say she’s an inspiration is an understatement. She is just magical to me.”
Kris Jenner Undergoes Hip Replacement Surgery, Gets Emotional That 'I'm Getting Older'
In Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner, 66, visits a doctor for her “excruciating” pain and learns she needs a hip replacement Kris Jenner is feeling nervous about her upcoming operation. In Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 66-year-old momager visited an orthopedic surgeon after experiencing a lot of pain in her right hip, telling her doctor that she "literally couldn't walk" across the room without a cane the week before. "I'm finally biting the bullet. I'm here to see the doctor because I have this excruciating hip...
Kylie Jenner Wears the Ultimate LBD for Date Night With Travis Scott
Watch: Hailey Bieber Shares Spooky Photo of Green Kylie Jenner. We have love galore for Kylie Jenner's date night LBD. Kylie turned the sidewalk into a catwalk while out to dinner with Travis Scott on Los Angeles on Oct. 13. For their nighttime outing, which saw the couple dined at Craig's in West Hollywood, the Kylie Cosmetics founder opted for a latex little black dress moment with matching knee-high boots. She completed the jet-black look with dark sunglasses and a small black purse.
Jhené Aiko And Big Sean’s Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean held a NASA-themed baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday (Oct. 16), to celebrate their unborn child with family and friends. The couple, who have been together since 2016, announced that they were expecting a baby boy while in concert last week. Arriving in a jokingly-cliché Burberry “baby shower” shirt, Big Sean later changed into a beige suit to match Jhené. In a photo shared on Instagram, Sean, 34, held on to the “Promises” singer as she donned a beautiful beige tulle dress. More from VIBE.comJhené Aiko Headlines First Show Since Pregnancy AnnouncementJhené Aiko And Big Sean...
How Justin Bieber Felt About Wife Hailey & Ex Selena Gomez Getting Along Like Pals At Gala (Exclusive)
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber broke the internet on Oct. 15 by posing for a series of stunning photos together at the Academy Museum‘s Gala in Los Angeles. Now, a person close to Selena’s ex-boyfriend and Hailey’s husband, Justin Bieber, 28, has revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how the “Baby” hitmaker reacted to the event. “Justin was beyond happy over Selena and Hailey’s encounter at the Academy Museum Gala. It made him very emotional because of the past that he shares with Selena and how much he wanted this to happen,” they divulged. “Justin really cares about Selena’s well-being. This will never change.” How sweet!
Nick Cannon & LaNisha Cole Bring Newborn Daughter Onyx To Son’s Basketball Game: Photos
Nick Cannon, 42, and baby mama LaNisha Cole made an appearance at his son’s basketball game on Friday, October 14! The serial father was seen walking alongside LaNisha in Thousand Oaks, California, where he wore head to black and pushed a stroller. He was dressed for the cold, rocking both a beanie cap and hoodie with sneakers. Lanisha, who just gave birth to Nick ninth child (their first together) on September 15, held their tiny baby daughter, Onyx Ice, as she shielded the one-month-old infant with a gray wrap over her shoulders. She also wore a pink flannel mini dress ensemble and white sneakers as she carried the little one, who was wearing green footie leggings under her mama’s protective arm.
Teresa Giudice’s Wedding Footage Debuts At BravoCon: See 1st Look At ‘RHONJ’ Special
While The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans will have to wait a week after the Season 13 finale to see all the footage from Teresa Giudice’s extravagant summer wedding to Luis Ruelas, BravoCon 2022 dropped an exclusive teaser of the nuptials during the Jersey Ladies & Their Men panel on day 2 of the event, which took place on Saturday, Oct, 15 in New York City. Of course, Teresa’s viral wedding hairdo makes the cut, but the video is jampacked with even more over-the-top opulence, as seen below!
Scott Disick stealing the Kardashian spotlight - Woman in hotel room to spray tan
Let the Lord be with you, as Scott Disick would say (and his Instagram handle). Being around the Kardashian-Jenner family for more than a decade, he has hilariously stolen the spotlight on various occasions. Reality Titbit takes a trip back down memory lane to mark the special anniversary of the original reality show.
Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Gia, 21, Rocks Silver Mini Holding Hands With BF Christian: Photos
Gia Giudice, 21, looked gorgeous during her latest outing at BravoCon. The daughter of Teresa Giudice, who also attended the event, showed up with her boyfriend Christian as she flaunted a silver mini dress. She also wore light gray platform heels as she carried a silver clutch purse and had her long wavy hair down.
‘The Watcher’: The Real Family Had Only 2 Requests About the Netflix Dramatization of Their Story
Find out more about the real family — Derek and Maria Broaddus who dealt with 'The Watcher' that inspired the new Netflix drama.
I Hate To Break It To You But If You Recognize Any Of These 32 Pictures You Are Officially Old
I don't make the rules. It's just the truth.
