President Joe Biden Sparks Mixed Opinions After Boasting The U.S. Economy Is 'Strong' While Enjoying An Ice Cream Cone

President Joe Biden found himself in hot water with his critics after he discussed the strength of the economy despite the rocketing inflation rates.

The 79-year-old was captured on video eating a Baskin Robbins chocolate chip ice cream cone while chatting with a reporter in Oregon when he made the surprising claim on Saturday, October 15.

The reporter asked him if he was worried about the the U.S. dollar, to which he replied, "I'm not concerned about the strength of the dollar. I'm concerned about the rest of the world. Our economy is strong as hell."

"Inflation is worldwide. It’s worse off than it is in the United States," he continued. "So the problem is the lack of economic growth and sound policy in other countries not so much ours."

Last month, the annual U.S. inflation rate was at 8.3%, and in September the number remained fairly steady, only dipping slightly to 8.2%.

This brief interaction sparked a storm on social media, with some conservatives claiming Biden was being callous as prices of food and gas rise.

"Joe Biden has never had a real job in his life. Hes made a fortune being a career politician," one Internet user commented. "Yet Joe Biden thinks he has he answers for the economy after creating some of the worst inflation in 50 years. Joe Biden is useless."

However, others agreed with the President, candidly pointing out that inflation is only one aspect of the economy.

"The US has the lowest inflation rate of all industrialized nations," a Twitter user wrote. "Jobs are plentiful & low unemployment. Republicans have voted against cancer care for vets, lower costs for drugs. Notice that there r record profits for corp. price gouging."

A third noted: "Economy is still doing great despite the false narrative you keep pushing to try to scare people into mistakenly putting you back in power next month [Spoiler Alert: It’s not going to work]."

Earlier this week, Radar learned Biden yet again sparked controversy when he seemingly stunned a teenage girl after speaking at an event at Irvine Valley college on Friday, October 14.

Biden was caught on video posing for photos with a small group of people, but after the snapshot, he gave the girl an odd piece of advice.

"Now a very important thing I told my daughters and granddaughters — no serious guys until you’re 30," he told her in the clip . The girl awkwardly laughed off the remark, replying, "Okay. I’ll keep that in mind."

The comment section of the controversial clip was quickly flooded with criticism, with one person saying the interaction made their "skin crawl."