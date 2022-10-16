‘Tulsa King’: Paramount+ Drops New Trailer For Sylvester Stallone Drama

Paramount+ has dropped a fresh trailer for Tulsa King , its upcoming mob drama starring Sylvester Stallone . The trailer debuted on-air Sunday during the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on CBS.

The drama from Taylor Sheridan follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) just after he is released from prison to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters, helping establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

The series also stars Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, A.C. Peterson, Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany.

The series is executive produced by Sheridan, Terence Winter , Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter and Braden Aftergood. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Tulsa King will premiere with two episodes on Sunday, Nov. 13, on Paramount+.