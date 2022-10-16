ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Karim Benzema ends goal drought as Real Madrid ease to El Clasico victory

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ip8Ho_0ibXkxdc00

Karim Benzema ended his goal drought as Real Madrid surged to victory in El Clasico to deepen Barcelona’s woes.

Benzema’s 12th-minute opener – his first goal in six games – and a second from Federico Valverde put the home side firmly in charge and although substitute Ferran Torres reduced the deficit with seven minutes remaining, Rodrygo’s stoppage-time penalty sealed a 3-1 win at the Bernabeu.

Victory saw Real leapfrog the Catalan giants to the top of LaLiga to cap a difficult week for Barca boss Xavi , whose side slipped to the brink of elimination from the Champions League in midweek following a 3-3 draw with Inter Milan at the Nou Camp.

William Carvalho scored twice to help Real Betis to a 3-1 victory over Almeria which lifted them up to fourth.

The Portugal international headed Betis into an early lead and although El Bilal Toure levelled, Borja Iglesias and Carvalho’s second secured the three points.

Goals from Asier Illarramendi and Igor Zubeldia either side of half-time saw Real Sociedad go fifth after a 2-1 win at Celta Vigo.

Iago Aspas had dragged the home side back into the game before Zubeldia struck, but their hopes of a fightback were dashed when Goncalo Paciencia was sent off in stoppage time.

Joselu’s 78th-minute header lifted Espanyol clear of the drop zone following a 1-0 home win over Real Valladolid.

In France, Neymar cemented Paris St Germain’s place at the top of Ligue 1 with the only goal in a 1-0 win over 10-man Marseille.

After Lionel Messi had hit the crossbar, the Brazil international broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time, and despite a spirited fightback, Marseille’s hopes of snatching a point were effectively dashed with 18 minutes left when substitute Samuel Gigot was dismissed for a challenge on Neymar.

Goals from Moses Simon, Ignatius Ganago, Mostafa Mohamed and substitute Moussa Sissoko lifted Nantes out of the relegation zone as they claimed a 4-1 victory over bottom-of-the-table Brest.

Martin Terrier headed Rennes to a 3-2 win over Lyon as Alexandre Lacazette’s double counted for nothing.

Lacazette’s opener for the visitors had earlier been cancelled out by Terrier and although the former Arsenal frontman levelled after Amine Gouiri had struck, Terrier made sure the points stayed in Nantes.

Komnen Andric’s equaliser denied 10-man Monaco victory after Breel Embolo’s opener as Clermont claimed a 1-1 draw, while Stijn Spierings was Toulouse’s matchwinner as they beat Angers 3-2.

Andy Delort and Nuno da Costa traded first-half goals in Auxerre’s 1-1 draw with Nice, while Jackson Porozo and Mounaim El Idrissy left it late to do the same as Troyes and Ajaccio also finished all square.

Substitute Victor Osimhen fired Napoli back to the top of Serie A in a five-goal thriller against struggling Bologna.

Osimhen and Hirving Lozano were both sent on at the break after Juan Jesus had sent their side in level following Joshua Zirkzee’s opener for the visitors.

Lozano put Napoli ahead within four minutes and although Musa Barrow equalised, Osimhen won it with 21 minutes remaining.

Lazar Samardzic and Gerard Deulofeu both hit the bar as Lazio and Udinese drew 0-0, while Sandro Tonali fired AC Milan to victory at Verona.

Miguel Veloso’s own goal and Tonali’s 81st-minute strike after Koray Gunter’s equaliser ensured the visitors left with a 2-1 win.

Lautaro Martinez and Nicolo Barella scored either side of the break to keep Inter Milan in touch with the pace-setters after a 2-0 victory over Salernitana.

Charles Pickel’s second-half header handed lowly Cremonese a 2-2 draw at Spezia.

Janik Haberer ensured Union Berlin remain at the top of the Bundesliga table after a 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Haberer scored after eight and 21 minutes to ensure his side sit four points clear of Bayern Munich after 10 games.

Bayern climbed into second with a 5-0 home win over Freiburg, thanks to goals from Serge Gnabry, Eric Choupo-Moting, Leroy Sane, Sadio Mane and Marcel Sabitzer.

Cologne kept in touch with the top six after Steffen Tigges fired them to a 3-2 victory against Augsburg with his second goal of the game.

Comments / 0

Related
fourfourtwo.com

Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois wins the Yachine trophy 2022

Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois has won the Yachine trophy 2022, to be crowned the best goalkeeper on Earth this year. The Belgian custodian was a goliath in Paris's Champions League final, picking up the man of the match award for a dominant performance and clean sheet against Liverpool. Courtois is only the third winner of the prize.
fourfourtwo.com

Why Karim Benzema deserves to win Ballon d'Or 2022

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema is the overwhelming favourite to pick up the 2022 Ballon d'Or on Monday evening. When Real Madrid started the 2021/22 season, they were by no means anyone's favourites to win the Champions League come May, and were largely unfancied in La Liga against an Atletico Madrid side which had strengthened their league-winning squad with Antoine Griezmann and Rodrigo De Paul.
The Independent

Ballon d’Or results LIVE: Winners revealed as Karim Benzema beats Sadio Mane and Kevin De Bruyne to award

Karim Benzema has won the men’s Ballon d’Or, becoming just the second player outside of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to be awarded the prize in the past 15 years. Benzema won the trophy after leading Real Madrid to the LaLiga and Champions League double last season and scoring a remarkable 44 goals in 46 appearances for the Spanish club.Benzema finished ahead of Sadio Mane, Kevin De Bruyne and Robert Lewandowski at the Paris ceremony to crown a sensational year for the France international, as he followed his Real Madrid team-mate Luka Modric by breaking through Messi and Ronaldo’s...
The Independent

Karim Benzema scores as Real Madrid beat Elche to go six points clear at the top of La Liga

Real Madrid moved six points clear at the top of La Liga after beating bottom club Elche 3-0.Real’s ninth league win of the season, following on from Sunday’s El Clasico victory, was never in doubt after Federico Valverde netted an 11th-minute opener at Estadio Martinez Valero.Elche had their moments, but a gulf in class told during the latter stages as Karim Benzema celebrated winning the Ballon d’Or with his team’s second goal.And Marco Asensio added a third in the dying minutes as Real comfortably preserved their unbeaten league record.Real Sociedad moved third in the table above Atletico Madrid as they...
Yardbarker

Carlo Ancelotti highlights key difference in Karim Benzema eight years on

Everything is coming up trumps for Carlo Ancelotti since he returned to Real Madrid and Karim Benzema’s Ballon d’Or is just the latest mark of that. The French forward, already clearly a fan of Ancelotti’s, will likely remain grateful to him for facilitating his victory. Speaking ahead...
The Independent

Miguel Almiron strike earns Newcastle a narrow victory over Everton

Miguel Almiron’s fifth goal of the season handed in-form Newcastle a third Premier League win in four games as they ground their way to a 1-0 victory over Everton.The Paraguay international’s class 31st-minute finish was enough to clinch the three points on a night when Eddie Howe’s side were not at their best and had to survive a second-half fightback by the Toffees to extend their unbeaten run to six matches.Everton, for whom striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin played 73 minutes in his first start of the season, were decidedly second-best before the break and perhaps fortunate to be just a single...
The Independent

Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to wrap up Europa League progress to ‘skip two matches’

Mikel Arteta has urged his Arsenal players to make short work of their Europa League group and earn some time off as they prepare to host PSV Eindhoven on Thursday.Arsenal have won their opening three Group A fixtures and a victory over Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Eredivisie outfit will see them qualify for the knockout stages and put them on the cusp of topping the group.Winning the group is rewarded with a bye for the round of 32, something which could prove even more vital in a season where a winter World Cup has truncated the calendar.Arteta has rotated in the...
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp feels Darwin Nunez is reaching his best form

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Darwin Nunez is now backing up his potential with goals after the Uruguay international scored the winner in a 1-0 victory over West Ham.The 23-year-old has had a disjointed start to his Anfield career after getting sent off on just his third appearance but, having offered some promising cameos, he is now turning it into tangible results.His goal was his third in as many starts and his first-half performance alone, where he had five shots, scored one and hit the post with another, showed the threat he poses and his night was only ended prematurely...
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp on best behaviour under the spotlight as Liverpool beat West Ham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was back in the spotlight after his dismissal for berating an assistant referee in Sunday’s win over Manchester City.The German has until Friday to answer a Football Association charge of improper conduct but was back on the touchline as Liverpool beat West Ham.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how his match unfolded.ReactionHaving admitted he overreacted at the weekend and fully deserved his red card, Klopp was the epitome of calm in the technical area. When Kostas Tsimikas tangled with Jarrod Bowen and conceded a contestable foul, the Reds boss just looked disappointed...
The Independent

Terrific Fred and Bruno Fernandes inspire relentless Manchester United past dismal Tottenham

Manchester United had no reasons to rue last year’s decision not to pursue Antonio Conte. On a night when the Italian’s Tottenham team could have gone second, they were instead second best. Erik ten Hag, the manager United eventually did appoint instead, constructed a performance with the adventurousness and attacking intent to fit the club’s traditions. Conte has rarely been as bold and his Tottenham could depart Old Trafford thanking the brilliant Hugo Lloris for the fact they only conceded twice.Old Trafford rocked to the kind of football they have seen too rarely since the watching Sir Alex Ferguson...
The Independent

Ralph Hasenhuttl delighted with Southampton’s pressure-relieving win

Under-fire Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl was relieved to be on the right side of fine margins after easing pressure on his position with a vital victory at south coast rivals Bournemouth.Che Adams’ early header secured a nervy 1-0 success at Vitality Stadium to propel Saints out of the Premier League relegation zone following a five-match winless run.Bournemouth dominated the second half but rarely threatened an equaliser as the visitors held on for a first clean sheet in 17 top-flight outings.“It was an important win, no question, and I think it was a deserved one,” said Hasenhuttl.“We have this belief all...
The Independent

The Independent

886K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy