ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Only 3 ex-Tigers still standing in 2022 MLB playoffs

Only three former Detroit Tigers are still standing in the 2022 MLB playoffs. And one of them will be on the mound in Game 1 tonight. Justin Verlander will lead a well-rested Houston Astros club against the New York Yankees on Wednesday at 7:37 p.m. The Yankees survived a five-game battle against the Cleveland Guardians that ended Tuesday afternoon.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Padres vs. Phillies score: Live updates as Yu Darvish, Zack Wheeler square off in NLCS Game 1

The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are beginning their best-of-seven National League Championship Series on Tuesday night at Petco Park. The winner of the series will claim the NL pennant and advance to the World Series. The Phillies reached this point after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending champion Atlanta Braves; the Padres by toppling the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Here's how to watch Tuesday's Game 1.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

NL Championship Series Top Plays: Padres host Phillies in Game 1

The National League Championship Series is underway, as the San Diego Padres host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 on FS1. San Diego beat the New York Mets in three games in the NL Wild Card Round, and followed that up by beating the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in four games in the NLDS. Philadelphia swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Wild Card Round, before taking down the Atlanta Braves in four games in the NLDS.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott sitting for Phillies in Game 2 Wednesday afternoon

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup Wednesday afternoon for Game 2 of the NLCS against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. Stott, a left-handed hitter, will move to the bench versus the Padres' southpaw. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy