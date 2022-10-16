Read full article on original website
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Mid-Season Remaining Schedule Predictions
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers are 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big 12 Conference halfway through the season and it’s still very difficult to tell just how good or bad this team is right now. The final six games will likely determine whether head...
WOWK
Play suspended at Big 12 Match Play Championship
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia’s golf match against No. 11 Oklahoma has been suspended due to darkness during the first day of the Big 12 Match Play Championship at The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley, Texas. Todd Duncan is up three after 14 holes, Trent Tipton is...
Texts From Baylor Game Day
Some say West Virginia has won three out of four games. Many say the texts are undefeated. A Thursday night game is incentive enough to partake and/or behold, but your investment grows when it comes off the rails as that one did. West Virginia had its highest point total against a Big 12 team in the Neal Brown Era, and the outcome seemed equal parts inevitable and impossible. That's our recipe for success. Have a taste, won't you?
voiceofmotown.com
ESPN FPI: What Games ESPN Thinks WVU Will Win And Lose To
Morgantown, West Virginia — The first half of this season has been rough for the team and the fans alike. Starting out 0-2 (0-1), winning two straight, getting blown out by Texas, then winning a MUST-WIN game against the defending Conference Champions, Baylor. To say the least, West Virginia has had a roller coaster of a season with its ups and its downs.
Texas Tech injury report for West Virginia
OL Cole Spencer (will seek medical redshirt to return next season) IR Myles Price (sprained ankle) QB Tyler Shough (been throwing more, expected to be cleared by the Baylor game on Oct. 29) RB Cam'Ron Valdez (hamstring) WR Coy Eakin (Practicing, should be able to go if needed) QB Update.
voiceofmotown.com
Update on Mike O’Laughlin
Earlier today, WVU head coach Neal Brown held his weekly press conference. To go along with discussing this week’s game against Texas Tech, Brown also gave an update on several injured players. Mike O’Laughlin, who was injured during WVU’s 38-20 loss to Texas, has been ruled out for the...
heartlandcollegesports.com
West Virginia Men’s Basketball 2022-23 Roster Analysis
Leading up to the opening of the 2022-23 Big 12 Men’s basketball season Heartland College Sports will analyze each of the Big 12 men’s basketball rosters. Today it’s the West Virginia Mountaineers. 2021-22 Season-Ending Roster: F Jalen Bridges, F Dimon Carrigan, F Isaiah Cottrell, G Malik Curry,...
voiceofmotown.com
Channel and Time For WVU-Texas Tech Set
The West Virginia Mountaineers set their sights on Texas as they travel to Lubbock to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Neal Brown and company come into the contest riding high after an emotional 43-40 win over the Baylor Bears. The Red Raiders have won three straight against WVU,...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Projected to Play Bowl Game in Myrtle Beach
Morgantown, West Virginia – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina is a very popular vacation destination for West Virginians, and soon, the Mountaineers could travel south for a bowl game there. Action Network released their updated bowl projections today and the West Virginia Mountaineers are currently projected to play in the...
Daily Athenaeum
What's going in the former WVU Business and Economics building?
WVU’s former Business and Economics building has been renamed Field Hall and will soon house programs from the Eberly College of Arts and Sciences. Nestled on the downtown campus, Field Hall lies on the site of Mountaineer Field, WVU’s original football stadium. The John Chambers College of Business...
Morgantown billboard remembers those poisoned by fentanyl
A group of parents has come together to spread fentanyl awareness in memory of their children who were poisoned by the drug.
WDTV
Menards breaks ground in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s been in the works since before covid, but now it’s just around the corner. Tuesday, ground was broken at Charles Pointe the future home of Menards. Charles Pointe is becoming an economic hub for Bridgeport. Tuesday the long-awaited arrival of Menards has been...
10 best Italian restaurants near Clarksburg, West Virginia, according to Yelp
According to Yelp, these are the best Italian restaurants in the Clarksburg area.
Man killed in Preston County, West Virginia motorcycle accident identified
The West Virginia State Police Monday released the identity of the man who died after a motorcycle crash in Preston County on Friday.
WDTV
Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle went home to be with his HeavenlyFather on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Waynesburg Pa. on November 3rd, 1952, to the late Rev. 0.G. Pyle and Viola “Vickie” (Lahew) Pyle.Cam worked at many jobs over the years and was last employed as store manager for Rider Pharmacy in Fairmont. He was assistant Pastor at Sunrise Chapel in Monongah and was a member of Fairmont #9 Masonic Lodge in Fairmont. He served 4 years in the U.S. Navy.Cam loved and enjoyed his family and working around hishome. Over the years he had sang with The Gospel Ambassadors, The Rising Sons, Perfect Harmony and was currently singing with Gideons Call.In addition to his parents, Cam was preceded in death by his loving wife of 41 1/2 years, Dorothy (Dottie) Holepit Pyle; his in laws, Edward and Dorothy Holepit and his brother, Butch Pyle.Cam is survived by his son, Spencer (Cam) Pyle II and his wife, Teresa Brumage Pyle of Monongah, his daughter, Wendy M. Pyle Comer of Fairmont. Four beautiful granddaughters which he loved and enjoyed, Cameron Pyle and Delayne Pyle of Monongah, Kaylee Comer and Kenzee Comer of Fairmont. Six brothers and sisters, Helen Triplett and late her husband, Sennett of Morgantown, Sioux Ryan and her late husband, Buddy of Fairmont, Mary Pyle-Prince and her husband, Bill of Fairmont, Ray Pyle and his wife, Debbie of Fairmont, Martha Johnson and her husband, Roger of Fairmont and Mattie Vincent and her husband, Bud of Fairmont; his sister in law, Debbie Rogers and her husband, Bill of VirginiaBeach Va. A brother in law, Eddie Holepit and his wife, Sandy of Morgantown. Several nieces and nephews and his family at Rider Pharmacy.Family and friends may call at Carpenter and Ford FuneralHome on Merchant St. in Fairmont on Tuesday from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Snyder, officiating. Intermit will follow at Peaceful Valley Cemetery at Mt. Harmony Community Church. Masonic Rites will be given at the grave site by Fairmont Lodge #9.Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
PHOTOS: 100-room 1901 mansion for sale in West Virginia
A historic mansion with 63 bedrooms in Wellsburg, West Virginia is something that you just have to see.
Four injured in Belmont County crash
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that four people were taken to the hospital after an accident Saturday evening. A single-vehicle crash took place at around 5:30 p.m. on Route 40 just off of Exit 215. First responders from Cumberland Trail, Neffs and Barton all responded to the scene. Details […]
WTRF
West Virginia man allegedly murders son
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged for allegedly murdering his son at a home in Fairmont. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Michael Murphy, 69, of Fairmont, “did willfully, deliberately and with premeditation shoot and kill his adult son” at a residence on Mill Fall Road in Fairmont on Sunday, Oct. 16.
connect-bridgeport.com
ShalePro Energy, Out of Clarksburg, Acquires Natural Gas and Oil Industry Company Tight Line Services
ShalePro Energy Services, a Clarksburg-based company, announced this past week that it has completed the acquisition of Tight Line Services. Tight Line joins ShalePro as the fifth operating companies that has been acquired by ShalePro, combining to provide turn-key production and. midstream services for the natural gas and oil industry...
Passenger in I-79 collision with UPS truck dies from injuries
Another person has died as a result of a head-on collision on Thursday in Lewis County.
