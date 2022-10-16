ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Mid-Season Remaining Schedule Predictions

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers are 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big 12 Conference halfway through the season and it’s still very difficult to tell just how good or bad this team is right now. The final six games will likely determine whether head...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Play suspended at Big 12 Match Play Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia’s golf match against No. 11 Oklahoma has been suspended due to darkness during the first day of the Big 12 Match Play Championship at The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley, Texas. Todd Duncan is up three after 14 holes, Trent Tipton is...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Texts From Baylor Game Day

Some say West Virginia has won three out of four games. Many say the texts are undefeated. A Thursday night game is incentive enough to partake and/or behold, but your investment grows when it comes off the rails as that one did. West Virginia had its highest point total against a Big 12 team in the Neal Brown Era, and the outcome seemed equal parts inevitable and impossible. That's our recipe for success. Have a taste, won't you?
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

ESPN FPI: What Games ESPN Thinks WVU Will Win And Lose To

Morgantown, West Virginia — The first half of this season has been rough for the team and the fans alike. Starting out 0-2 (0-1), winning two straight, getting blown out by Texas, then winning a MUST-WIN game against the defending Conference Champions, Baylor. To say the least, West Virginia has had a roller coaster of a season with its ups and its downs.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Texas Tech injury report for West Virginia

OL Cole Spencer (will seek medical redshirt to return next season) IR Myles Price (sprained ankle) QB Tyler Shough (been throwing more, expected to be cleared by the Baylor game on Oct. 29) RB Cam'Ron Valdez (hamstring) WR Coy Eakin (Practicing, should be able to go if needed) QB Update.
LUBBOCK, TX
voiceofmotown.com

Update on Mike O’Laughlin

Earlier today, WVU head coach Neal Brown held his weekly press conference. To go along with discussing this week’s game against Texas Tech, Brown also gave an update on several injured players. Mike O’Laughlin, who was injured during WVU’s 38-20 loss to Texas, has been ruled out for the...
heartlandcollegesports.com

West Virginia Men’s Basketball 2022-23 Roster Analysis

Leading up to the opening of the 2022-23 Big 12 Men’s basketball season Heartland College Sports will analyze each of the Big 12 men’s basketball rosters. Today it’s the West Virginia Mountaineers. 2021-22 Season-Ending Roster: F Jalen Bridges, F Dimon Carrigan, F Isaiah Cottrell, G Malik Curry,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Channel and Time For WVU-Texas Tech Set

The West Virginia Mountaineers set their sights on Texas as they travel to Lubbock to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Neal Brown and company come into the contest riding high after an emotional 43-40 win over the Baylor Bears. The Red Raiders have won three straight against WVU,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Projected to Play Bowl Game in Myrtle Beach

Morgantown, West Virginia – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina is a very popular vacation destination for West Virginians, and soon, the Mountaineers could travel south for a bowl game there. Action Network released their updated bowl projections today and the West Virginia Mountaineers are currently projected to play in the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

What's going in the former WVU Business and Economics building?

WVU’s former Business and Economics building has been renamed Field Hall and will soon house programs from the Eberly College of Arts and Sciences. Nestled on the downtown campus, Field Hall lies on the site of Mountaineer Field, WVU’s original football stadium. The John Chambers College of Business...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Menards breaks ground in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s been in the works since before covid, but now it’s just around the corner. Tuesday, ground was broken at Charles Pointe the future home of Menards. Charles Pointe is becoming an economic hub for Bridgeport. Tuesday the long-awaited arrival of Menards has been...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle went home to be with his HeavenlyFather on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Waynesburg Pa. on November 3rd, 1952, to the late Rev. 0.G. Pyle and Viola “Vickie” (Lahew) Pyle.Cam worked at many jobs over the years and was last employed as store manager for Rider Pharmacy in Fairmont. He was assistant Pastor at Sunrise Chapel in Monongah and was a member of Fairmont #9 Masonic Lodge in Fairmont. He served 4 years in the U.S. Navy.Cam loved and enjoyed his family and working around hishome. Over the years he had sang with The Gospel Ambassadors, The Rising Sons, Perfect Harmony and was currently singing with Gideons Call.In addition to his parents, Cam was preceded in death by his loving wife of 41 1/2 years, Dorothy (Dottie) Holepit Pyle; his in laws, Edward and Dorothy Holepit and his brother, Butch Pyle.Cam is survived by his son, Spencer (Cam) Pyle II and his wife, Teresa Brumage Pyle of Monongah, his daughter, Wendy M. Pyle Comer of Fairmont. Four beautiful granddaughters which he loved and enjoyed, Cameron Pyle and Delayne Pyle of Monongah, Kaylee Comer and Kenzee Comer of Fairmont. Six brothers and sisters, Helen Triplett and late her husband, Sennett of Morgantown, Sioux Ryan and her late husband, Buddy of Fairmont, Mary Pyle-Prince and her husband, Bill of Fairmont, Ray Pyle and his wife, Debbie of Fairmont, Martha Johnson and her husband, Roger of Fairmont and Mattie Vincent and her husband, Bud of Fairmont; his sister in law, Debbie Rogers and her husband, Bill of VirginiaBeach Va. A brother in law, Eddie Holepit and his wife, Sandy of Morgantown. Several nieces and nephews and his family at Rider Pharmacy.Family and friends may call at Carpenter and Ford FuneralHome on Merchant St. in Fairmont on Tuesday from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Snyder, officiating. Intermit will follow at Peaceful Valley Cemetery at Mt. Harmony Community Church. Masonic Rites will be given at the grave site by Fairmont Lodge #9.Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTRF- 7News

Four injured in Belmont County crash

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that four people were taken to the hospital after an accident Saturday evening. A single-vehicle crash took place at around 5:30 p.m. on Route 40 just off of Exit 215. First responders from Cumberland Trail, Neffs and Barton all responded to the scene. Details […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF

West Virginia man allegedly murders son

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged for allegedly murdering his son at a home in Fairmont. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Michael Murphy, 69, of Fairmont, “did willfully, deliberately and with premeditation shoot and kill his adult son” at a residence on Mill Fall Road in Fairmont on Sunday, Oct. 16.
FAIRMONT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy