Cleveland, OH

NJ.com

Pirates claim ex-Mets catcher

The Pittsburgh Pirates have claimed Ali Sanchez off of waivers from the Detroit Tigers. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The catcher signed with the New York Mets as an international free agent in 2013. He spent the next few years bouncing around the minor-league system and then was added to the Mets 40-man roster in 2019. Sanchez made his major-league debut in 2020. He was eventually designated for assignment in early 2021 and subsequently traded to the St. Louis Cardinals. The 25-year-old has played in just seven major-league games, five with the Mets and two with the Cardinals.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets GM Billy Eppler: 'Pretty close' to knowing what 2023 offseason budget will be

Mets GM Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter met with reporters (including Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News and Newsday’s Tim Healey) earlier this week, wrapping up the season and giving some idea about what to expect from the club this winter. Unsurprisingly, those plans may well include more spending, as owner Steve Cohen isn’t planning to cut payroll after the Mets set a new luxury tax high of approximately $298.8MM in 2022.
FOX Sports

MLB playoff odds: Best bets for Guardians-Yankees Game 5

The winner advances, the loser starts their vacation when the Cleveland Guardians play at the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the American League division series on Monday. The winner will join the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, with the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres competing in the National League Championship Series.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Houston Astros host the New York Yankees in ALCS Game 1

New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA, .83 WHIP, 185 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Yankees’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa disagrees with Aaron Boone’s reason for benching

CLEVELAND — The news first came to Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the form of a text message from Aaron Boone. “I just kind of got benched,” he said. “It is what it is.”. Then at Progressive Field, Kiner-Falefa and Boone had a longer talk about why he was out of the lineup Sunday — an eventual 4-2 win over the Guardians in Game 4 of the American League Division Series to force a Game 5 in the Bronx on Monday.
CLEVELAND, NY
FanSided

3 roster changes Yankees could make ahead of ALCS vs Houston

The New York Yankees have done it. They’ve won a postseason series against a team other than the Minnesota Twins!. Alright, alright, get your jokes out, but New York came from nowhere after gagging at the end of Game 3 of the ALDS against the Guardians, with Gerrit Cole propelling them off the mat in Game 4 and Nestor Cortes getting things to the bullpen two days later to secure the comeback.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs' cycles in an inning, Part 2

Between Opening Day of 1915 and Closing Day of 2022, the Cubs hit for a cycle in an inning at least 89 times. "At least" is because baseball-reference.com does not have play-by-play for games between 1915 and 1959 in which Cubs hit 265 triples, by far the rarest of the hits in a cycle. (It also is missing 1 such game in 1965.)
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

The New Voice of The World Series...On Radio

As we all know, Jon "Boog" Sciambi is the principal TV voice of Cubs' baseball on Marquee Sports Network, and will continue to be for many years to come with analyst Jim Deshaies. "Boog" is also the principal voice of ESPN Radio's national radio broadcast of "Sunday Night Baseball", calling the games with his Marquee teammate Doug Glanville.
CHICAGO, IL

