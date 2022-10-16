Read full article on original website
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
If You're Looking for a Bagel Sandwich, You Should Visit This Place in North Olmsted, OhioIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks OutBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Struggling ex-Yankees slugger is ‘sure to get interest’ on free-agent market
This one is a bit of a head-scratcher. Former New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo will be a free agent following the World Series. Despite his well-documented struggles the last two seasons, MLB Trade Rumors reports Gallo will be in demand. Gallo is perhaps the most mercurial player in the...
WKYC
Guardians' Josh Naylor calls Yankees' Gerrit Cole his 'son' after home run; Cole responds
CLEVELAND — Josh Naylor's home run off New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole in the bottom of the fourth inning of Game 4 of the American League Division Series on Sunday sent the sold-out crowd at Progressive Field into a frenzy. But perhaps nobody was more excited than the...
Pirates claim ex-Mets catcher
The Pittsburgh Pirates have claimed Ali Sanchez off of waivers from the Detroit Tigers. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The catcher signed with the New York Mets as an international free agent in 2013. He spent the next few years bouncing around the minor-league system and then was added to the Mets 40-man roster in 2019. Sanchez made his major-league debut in 2020. He was eventually designated for assignment in early 2021 and subsequently traded to the St. Louis Cardinals. The 25-year-old has played in just seven major-league games, five with the Mets and two with the Cardinals.
Yankees’ big lineup addition is in play for ALCS battle with Astros
NEW YORK — The Yankees won their Division Series with the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday and are going to war again with the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, so look for their find of the season to be turned loose. Back from a broken foot for...
The reason Yankees’ Aaron Judge kissed the NY logo on his jersey after Game 5 homer
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge soaked in the roar of the Yankee Stadium crowd running the bases after his second-inning home run Tuesday, a solo blast that put the Yankees up four runs in their second do-or-die game in a row, one they’d win 5-1 to finish off the Cleveland Guardians.
Mets GM Billy Eppler: 'Pretty close' to knowing what 2023 offseason budget will be
Mets GM Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter met with reporters (including Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News and Newsday’s Tim Healey) earlier this week, wrapping up the season and giving some idea about what to expect from the club this winter. Unsurprisingly, those plans may well include more spending, as owner Steve Cohen isn’t planning to cut payroll after the Mets set a new luxury tax high of approximately $298.8MM in 2022.
Phillies add ex-Yankees reliever to NLCS roster after bizarre injury
The Athletic’s Matt Gelb reported on Tuesday that Philadelphia Phillies reliever David Robertson is on the roster and Nick Nelson is off. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Robertson had been left off of the NLDS roster after an odd injury. He suffered a right calf strain...
As Giants shock NFL world, here are 6 biggest reasons Brian Daboll’s team is 5-1
New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium, Oct. 16, 2022 — Nobody expected theGiants to start 5-1. Yet here they are, after Sunday’s victory over the Ravens — which marked the third time this season the Giants overcame a double-digit points deficit to win, and the second straight week it happened.
FOX Sports
MLB playoff odds: Best bets for Guardians-Yankees Game 5
The winner advances, the loser starts their vacation when the Cleveland Guardians play at the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the American League division series on Monday. The winner will join the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, with the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres competing in the National League Championship Series.
NL power is ‘unlikely’ destination for Yankees’ Aaron Judge in free agency
Aaron Judge’s dream season could have a nightmare ending on Monday. The New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of their best-of-5 American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium, with a ticket to face the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series on the line.
FOX Sports
Houston Astros host the New York Yankees in ALCS Game 1
New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA, .83 WHIP, 185 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
Sporting News
Yankees vs. Guardians weather updates: ALDS Game 5 officially moved from Monday night after lengthy delay
After a lengthy delay Monday night, Game 5 of the ALDS will officially be moved to Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. The game, originally slated to be played at 7:07 p.m. Monday, was rained out despite MLB's hope to play it on the day it was scheduled. It isn't be the...
Yankees’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa disagrees with Aaron Boone’s reason for benching
CLEVELAND — The news first came to Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the form of a text message from Aaron Boone. “I just kind of got benched,” he said. “It is what it is.”. Then at Progressive Field, Kiner-Falefa and Boone had a longer talk about why he was out of the lineup Sunday — an eventual 4-2 win over the Guardians in Game 4 of the American League Division Series to force a Game 5 in the Bronx on Monday.
MLB playoffs: ALCS, NLCS and World Series full schedules, pitching probables and broadcast info
The revamped 12-team format for the MLB playoffs has come down to its final four. The American League went chalk with the top-seeded Astros facing the Yankees in a rematch of the 2017 and 2019 ALCS, while the National League has more of a wild-card flavor with the fifth-seeded Padres entering with home-field advantage over the sixth-seeded Phillies.
Did Yankees actually benefit from ALDS Game 5 postponement?
After making everyone in attendance wait until 9:45 p.m. ET for a game that was supposed to start at 7:07 p.m. ET, Major League Baseball postponed Monday night’s ALDS Game 5 between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. It’ll now take place on Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. ET.
3 roster changes Yankees could make ahead of ALCS vs Houston
The New York Yankees have done it. They’ve won a postseason series against a team other than the Minnesota Twins!. Alright, alright, get your jokes out, but New York came from nowhere after gagging at the end of Game 3 of the ALDS against the Guardians, with Gerrit Cole propelling them off the mat in Game 4 and Nestor Cortes getting things to the bullpen two days later to secure the comeback.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs' cycles in an inning, Part 2
Between Opening Day of 1915 and Closing Day of 2022, the Cubs hit for a cycle in an inning at least 89 times. "At least" is because baseball-reference.com does not have play-by-play for games between 1915 and 1959 in which Cubs hit 265 triples, by far the rarest of the hits in a cycle. (It also is missing 1 such game in 1965.)
Bleed Cubbie Blue
The New Voice of The World Series...On Radio
As we all know, Jon "Boog" Sciambi is the principal TV voice of Cubs' baseball on Marquee Sports Network, and will continue to be for many years to come with analyst Jim Deshaies. "Boog" is also the principal voice of ESPN Radio's national radio broadcast of "Sunday Night Baseball", calling the games with his Marquee teammate Doug Glanville.
WFAN’s John Sterling calls Yankees’ Game 5 win vs. Guardians to advance to ALCS (VIDEO)
WFAN fired up the Sterling Cam Tuesday for Game 5 of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. The Yankees won, 5-1, to advance to the American League Championship Series. And as you would expect, John Sterling’s call was spot-on. You can see it here.
