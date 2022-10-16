ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Busch takes sly dig at Joe Gibbs Racing

Kyle Busch’s response to a critical remark of Joe Gibbs Racing has left many wondering what all led to his impending departure following the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Kyle Busch is set to make his final three NASCAR Cup Series starts with Joe Gibbs Racing over the next three weekends before he makes the move to Richard Childress Racing to replace Tyler Reddick behind the wheel of the #8 Chevrolet next year.
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Penalty Report - Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Driver (Bubba Wallace) has been suspended from the next. NASCAR Cup Series Championship event. Sections 10.5.2.6: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle. Note: Loss of tire/wheel during the event. Crew Chief (Ben Beshore) and crew members (Derrell Edwards and Miachel Hicks) have been suspended from...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Autoweek.com

Hailie Deegan Turns Heads with Impressive NASCAR Xfinity Series Debut

In 2019, Ford Performance signed then 18-year-old Hailie Deegan to a Driver Development contract, and the manufacturer appears to be closer to seeing a return on its investment. Deegan, 21, finished 13th in her NASCAR Xfinity Series debut on Oct. 15 in the Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor...
NBC Sports

Las Vegas race alters NASCAR Cup playoff standings

Josh Berry’s victory at Las Vegas sends him to the championship race for the first time. Justin Allgaier holds the final transfer spot. He leads Austin Hill by 15 points and AJ Allmendinger by 16 points. The series races Saturday at Homestead (4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Speedway Digest

John Hunter Nemechek - No. 4 GEARWRENCH Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Homestead-Miami Preview

John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 4 GEARWRENCH team head to Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway for the final race in the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs. Nemechek enters Saturday’s elimination race seventh on the playoff grid but just five points below the cutoff line for advancing to the Championship 4. The second-generation driver accumulated 19 stage points in the last event at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway after winning the opening stage and finishing second in Stage Two before going for a spin through the infield grass trying to avoid “The Big One” on the last lap, which relegated him to a 24th-place finish.
ILLINOIS STATE
Sportscasting

Kyle Larson Admits Bubba Wallace Expressed Anger at Him in the Past on a Couple of Occasions by Flipping Him Off

Kyle Larson admitted to reporters that he and Bubba Wallace had several incidents in the past where the 23XI Racing driver expressed his anger in a much more conventional way. The post Kyle Larson Admits Bubba Wallace Expressed Anger at Him in the Past on a Couple of Occasions by Flipping Him Off appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Porterville Recorder

NASCAR Xfinity Fastest Laps

NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
FanBuzz

Richard Petty Dominated the Daytona 500 Like No One Has or Ever Will

Throughout the 63-year history of the Daytona 500, there have been a handful of drivers who really stand out for their records at the iconic NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway. Bobby Allison, Dale Jarrett, Jeff Gordon, and Denny Hamlin each won the Daytona 500 three times. Cale Yarborough racked up four Daytona 500 wins over the course of his career.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

AUTO RACING: Logano’s in and awaiting 3 fellow contenders

Site: Homestead, Florida. Schedule: Saturday, practice, 10:05 a.m., and qualifying, 10:50 a.m.; Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m. (NBC). Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway. Race distance: 267 laps, 400.5 miles. Last year: William Byron won after starting 31st. Last race: Joey Logano became the first driver to secure a spot in the championship finale,...
HOMESTEAD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy