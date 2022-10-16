ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Feel safe on the subway?

Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in New York, has called for Governor Kathy Hochul to halt congestion pricing in New York City. The former president holds a Mar a Lago fundraiser for Leora Levy, a new poll shows a tightening race between Governor Hochul and Zeldin, and Electric Boat is giving eastern Connecticut a big economic boost.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Closed! Remaining Hudson Valley Sears Location Shutters

Although we've become accustomed to businesses closing their doors, both locally owned and major retailers, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, this one marks a significant closure in the Hudson Valley, and even New York State. The remaining Sears location in the Hudson Valley has officially closed their doors. Newburgh Mall...
NEWBURGH, NY
Labor shortage, inflation force Long Island diners to close

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- The squeeze is hitting many restaurants hard, and some can't afford to keep their doors open.The combination of the labor shortage and inflation is putting restaurants in a tight spot, and some deli owners on Long Island tell CBS2's Jennifer McLogan it's closing time.The Regal Kosher Delicatessen is about to serve its last knish. It's been a mainstay in Plainview for 56 years, owned by the Weiss family -- grandparents, parents and now their children."It's very sad -- I'm going to start to cry -- because this is my whole life," said Joyce Weiss Schwartz."The meats, since...
PLAINVIEW, NY
Where Is The Best Place To Retire In New York State?

Where in New York State is considered the best place to retire?. 24/7 Wall St decided to answer this question for not only New York, but the entire country. A very interesting stat that they discovered is that by 2030, 20% of the United States population will be comprised of elderly Americans. That means, there's a lot of people about to retire:
These New York Towns Give Out The Most Speeding Tickets

This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week and if you have a teen that is driving you know that sometimes they like to go a bit faster than the posted speed limit. Earlier this year the website traffictickets.com came out with a list of the top towns in New York State that give out the most speeding tickets.
VERMONT STATE
Poughkeepsie, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York.

