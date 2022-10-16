Read full article on original website
‘Award-Winning’ Hudson Valley Restaurant Closes Last New York Store
A popular Hudson Valley restaurant shocked customers by announcing plans to close its last location in New York. On Sunday, Coals Pizza announced owners are closing its last location in Hudson Valley. Westchester County, New York Pizzeria Closing. Coals Pizza is closing its Westchester County pizzeria, located on Parkway Road...
Man Nearly Killed At Popular Hudson Valley, New York Restaurant
One man was nearly killed at an eatery in the Hudson Valley. On October 16, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m. deputies from the Putnam County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to an eatery in Putnam County for a report of a dispute in progress with a knife. Attempted Murder At Putnam...
3 Dead: ‘Public Safety Alert’ Issued In Hudson Valley, New York
Police in the Hudson Valley are issuing a "public safety alert" after three deaths they believe are connected. Police from Westchester County issued the alert after a series of fatal overdoses that happened within hours of each other on Monday. "Public Safety Alert" Issued By Police in Yonkers, New York.
Warning: New York State Must ‘Get Ready To Shovel & Shiver’ This Winter
More weather experts forecast a winter full of snow, slush, ice and "significant shivers" for New York State. The Farmer's Almanac is out with bad news for New Yorkers who are hoping for a mild winter. Get Ready To "Shake, shiver, and shovel!" Farmer’s Almanac. Farmer’s Almanac. The...
wshu.org
Feel safe on the subway?
Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in New York, has called for Governor Kathy Hochul to halt congestion pricing in New York City. The former president holds a Mar a Lago fundraiser for Leora Levy, a new poll shows a tightening race between Governor Hochul and Zeldin, and Electric Boat is giving eastern Connecticut a big economic boost.
Shocking Reason For I-84 Traffic Nightmare In Hudson Valley, New York
An attempted murder suspect led police on a high-speed chase through four Hudson Valley counties. We have photos and videos from the scene. The chase ended after a wrong-way head-on crash near a bridge that caused a traffic nightmare. On Monday, October 17, 2022, at approximately 5:10 a.m., officers from...
Closed! Remaining Hudson Valley Sears Location Shutters
Although we've become accustomed to businesses closing their doors, both locally owned and major retailers, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, this one marks a significant closure in the Hudson Valley, and even New York State. The remaining Sears location in the Hudson Valley has officially closed their doors. Newburgh Mall...
2 Scratch-Off Tickets Each Worth $5 Million Available in New York
Lottery officials confirmed two scratch-off tickets each worth $5 million were distributed to stores across the Empire State. Will you be the lucky winner?. Two New Yorkers can win life-changing money. I have good news and bad news if you are hoping you will be one of the two lucky winners.
Extra Extra: Long Island social worker was keeping 118 rabbits, 100,000 roaches and tons of other critters in her house
Because that's not allowed, here are your end-of-day links: working for the city sounds like a bummer right now, Manhattan DA is returning looted antiques to India, Semafor is your go-to website for clocks, and more. [ more › ]
Labor shortage, inflation force Long Island diners to close
PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- The squeeze is hitting many restaurants hard, and some can't afford to keep their doors open.The combination of the labor shortage and inflation is putting restaurants in a tight spot, and some deli owners on Long Island tell CBS2's Jennifer McLogan it's closing time.The Regal Kosher Delicatessen is about to serve its last knish. It's been a mainstay in Plainview for 56 years, owned by the Weiss family -- grandparents, parents and now their children."It's very sad -- I'm going to start to cry -- because this is my whole life," said Joyce Weiss Schwartz."The meats, since...
New York State Wants To Criminalize Sharing These Types Of Videos
If New York State's Governor and Attorney General get their way, sharing certain types of videos will be criminal. NY Attorney General Letitia James released a report that Governor Hochul had requested regarding the mass shooting on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on May 14, 2022. Extremist content is flourishing online,...
New York State Ranks #3 In America On This Very Harsh List
Let's face it: we all have our own feelings about where we live. New York State, some would argue, is one of the worst places to live. (YET, we still choose to live here for whatever reason.) And truly, there's no denying that some here in our area really hate it.
Attend a Pirate Themed Scavenger Hunt in Cornwall, New York
So many ways to enjoy Halloween, there are costume parties and trick-or-treating. You can visit a Hudson Valley Haunted attraction, and you can even stay home and watch a movie but how would you like to go on a Halloween scavend=ger hut?. On Saturday, October 29th you can attend the...
Discount New York Grocery Store Opening New Hudson Valley Store
Officials say this new store will "improve the quality of life" for Hudson Valley residents. BJ's Wholesale Club, a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern part of the United States, announced its opening up four new stores across the east coast, including one in the Hudson Valley.
Where Is The Best Place To Retire In New York State?
Where in New York State is considered the best place to retire?. 24/7 Wall St decided to answer this question for not only New York, but the entire country. A very interesting stat that they discovered is that by 2030, 20% of the United States population will be comprised of elderly Americans. That means, there's a lot of people about to retire:
Hudson Valley Plant Closing, Over 100 In New York Losing Job
Over 100 Empire State workers will need to find new jobs. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Labor Office of Dislocated Workers Program confirmed a plant is closing in the Mid-Hudson Region. Plant Closing in Mid-Hudson Region. ABB Optical/ Con-Cise Optical Group LLC is closing its plant located...
16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York
Speaking from personal experience, I love an old-fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
New York State Confirms Legal Weed Sales Are Coming Very Soon
It appears legal weed sales are finally about to start in the Empire State. It's been almost two years since weed was legalized in the Empire States. However, legal sales of marijuana have yet to start in New York. Gov. Cuomo Legalizes Recreational Marijuana In New York. In 2021, then-Governor...
5 New York Hometowns Among ‘Best Places to Live in the U.S.’
Five places in New York State were just named some of the best places to live in the world. U.S. News & World Report recently released its list of the "Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023." Four New York hometowns cracked the top 50 and five places...
These New York Towns Give Out The Most Speeding Tickets
This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week and if you have a teen that is driving you know that sometimes they like to go a bit faster than the posted speed limit. Earlier this year the website traffictickets.com came out with a list of the top towns in New York State that give out the most speeding tickets.
