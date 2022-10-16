ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
WASHINGTON STATE
Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
UTAH STATE
Fox News

Hispanic activist slams CNN’s Ana Navarro as 'Republican by convenience' during tense exchange about DeSantis

CNN’s Ana Navarro was slammed as a "Republican of convenience" on her own network Thursday during a tense exchange with a Hispanic activist. Bienvenido founder and president Abraham Enriquez was part of a discussion with Navarro and CNN pundit S.E. Cupp as CNN’s on-screen banner said, "Conservatives debate GOP govs shipping migrants to blue states." Navarro, who identifies as Republican but regularly sides with the left on key issues, was particularly peeved over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.
FLORIDA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Turned on Trump: Here are the Republicans backing Democrats over MAGA candidates

Despite not appearing on the November ballot, former President Donald Trump has played a major role in the midterm elections by endorsing a slew of Republican candidates. But a number of high-profile Republicans in battleground states have placed their support behind the Democratic candidates opposing some of those Trump-endorsed nominees. It’s not clear what effect, if any, the conflicting endorsements will have, but it does show how the Republican Party has fractured, to some extent, over whether to continue embracing the former president.
KANSAS STATE
CNN

CNN Poll: Voters tilt toward Republicans over Democrats in competitive districts

CNN — Americans are closely divided over which party’s candidate they would support in their congressional districts, with preferences in competitive districts tilting toward Republicans, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. But about 4 in 10 voters say neither party’s candidates in their congressional districts have a clear plan for solving the country’s problems.
WISCONSIN STATE
eenews.net

Joe Biden’s disaster presidency

This story was updated at 2:47 p.m. EDT. This isn’t how President Joe Biden planned to spend his fall. Riding high off the passage of major domestic policy achievements, he just celebrated the passage of major climate and health care legislation with a huge party on the White House South Lawn featuring musician James Taylor. Biden gleefully test-drove a Corvette at the Detroit Auto Show and was schmoozing with donors on the fundraising circuit to try to keep his party in power on Capitol Hill.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

If Dems win next month, many GOP voters will again distrust results

Early last year, polls showed far too many Republican voters buying into Donald Trump’s nonsensical conspiracy theories and embracing the Big Lie as if it were true. As we’ve discussed, my hope was that reality would set in gradually over time. Sure, with the benefit of hindsight, that...
thecentersquare.com

Gabbard to stump for New Hampshire GOP Senate candidate

(The Center Square) – Fresh off her pledge to leave the Democratic Party, former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is planning a trip to New Hampshire to stump for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc. Bolduc said Thursday that Gabbard, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, will be visiting the Granite State...
WASHINGTON STATE
CNN

Opinion: The single-minded goal of Trump-loving Republicans

CNN — If the GOP wins control of the House of Representatives this November, it will become the “protect Donald Trump from prosecution” caucus. That’s the message we’ve been hearing with increasing frequency from Trump-loving Republicans since August 8, when FBI agents searched the former President’s Mar-a-Lago residence.
FLORIDA STATE
