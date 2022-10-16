Read full article on original website
Related
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?
When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
Washington Examiner
Midterms 2022 updates: Republicans hold historic polling lead, Herschel Walker scandal grows
The 2022 midterm elections will be held Nov. 8 and will feature several races in the House and Senate that are set to determine which party will have control over Congress for the next two years. Democrats hold a tight majority over Republicans in the House, 221-212, and have a...
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney
Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
Hispanic activist slams CNN’s Ana Navarro as 'Republican by convenience' during tense exchange about DeSantis
CNN’s Ana Navarro was slammed as a "Republican of convenience" on her own network Thursday during a tense exchange with a Hispanic activist. Bienvenido founder and president Abraham Enriquez was part of a discussion with Navarro and CNN pundit S.E. Cupp as CNN’s on-screen banner said, "Conservatives debate GOP govs shipping migrants to blue states." Navarro, who identifies as Republican but regularly sides with the left on key issues, was particularly peeved over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.
Turned on Trump: Here are the Republicans backing Democrats over MAGA candidates
Despite not appearing on the November ballot, former President Donald Trump has played a major role in the midterm elections by endorsing a slew of Republican candidates. But a number of high-profile Republicans in battleground states have placed their support behind the Democratic candidates opposing some of those Trump-endorsed nominees. It’s not clear what effect, if any, the conflicting endorsements will have, but it does show how the Republican Party has fractured, to some extent, over whether to continue embracing the former president.
White House aides 'concerned' GOP would turn on Trump during first impeachment: Book
Donald Trump and his top aides inside the White House were privately concerned that GOP allies would turn against the former president during his first impeachment trial once they had learned “the full extent” of what he did in Ukraine, according to a forthcoming book.
CNN warns of possible backlash against Democrats' strategy to back Trump GOP candidates in midterms
Democrats are concerned that their party’s strategy to back Trump GOP candidates ahead of the midterms could have "serious consequences" and cause backlash, according to a new CNN piece. Focusing on the Michigan’s battleground 3rd congressional district, CNN writers Eric Bradner, Omar Jimenez, and Donald Judd reported that Democratic-leaning...
AOL Corp
Pence support for election deniers raises question of where GOP stands on 2020 lies
As he lines up a possible bid for the White House in 2024, former Vice President Mike Pence is campaigning with the strangest of political bedfellows, throwing his name and his money behind candidates who supported the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that put the Indiana Republican’s life in danger.
CNN Poll: Voters tilt toward Republicans over Democrats in competitive districts
CNN — Americans are closely divided over which party’s candidate they would support in their congressional districts, with preferences in competitive districts tilting toward Republicans, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. But about 4 in 10 voters say neither party’s candidates in their congressional districts have a clear plan for solving the country’s problems.
eenews.net
Joe Biden’s disaster presidency
This story was updated at 2:47 p.m. EDT. This isn’t how President Joe Biden planned to spend his fall. Riding high off the passage of major domestic policy achievements, he just celebrated the passage of major climate and health care legislation with a huge party on the White House South Lawn featuring musician James Taylor. Biden gleefully test-drove a Corvette at the Detroit Auto Show and was schmoozing with donors on the fundraising circuit to try to keep his party in power on Capitol Hill.
MSNBC
If Dems win next month, many GOP voters will again distrust results
Early last year, polls showed far too many Republican voters buying into Donald Trump’s nonsensical conspiracy theories and embracing the Big Lie as if it were true. As we’ve discussed, my hope was that reality would set in gradually over time. Sure, with the benefit of hindsight, that...
thecentersquare.com
Gabbard to stump for New Hampshire GOP Senate candidate
(The Center Square) – Fresh off her pledge to leave the Democratic Party, former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is planning a trip to New Hampshire to stump for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc. Bolduc said Thursday that Gabbard, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, will be visiting the Granite State...
Former GOP governor claims both parties 'running away' from Biden and Trump
Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory (R) argued Sunday that voters in both parties were "running away" from President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump and instead wanted other 2024 choices. McCrory, who recently joined NBC News after losing his state's GOP Senate primary to Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC),...
Nevada GOP Secretary of State Candidate Promises to Make Trump President in 2024
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. At a rally for Nevada Republican candidates on Saturday, Republican nominee for secretary of state Jim Marchant promised that he and his fellow GOP nominees, if elected next month, would reinstall Donald Trump in the White House in 2024.
Trump predicts Romney won't win reelection come 2024
Former President Donald Trump blasted Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) on Wednesday, even going so far as to predict he won't win reelection. Trump took to Truth Social to renew his endorsement of Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) and call out Romney for not doing the same. "Mitt Romney is the junior...
GOP victory agenda would rein in radical Biden policies and promote American growth
GOP victory agenda would rein in radical Biden policies on economy, energy and open borders and promote US growth. It’s time for Republicans to fix things.
Opinion: The single-minded goal of Trump-loving Republicans
CNN — If the GOP wins control of the House of Representatives this November, it will become the “protect Donald Trump from prosecution” caucus. That’s the message we’ve been hearing with increasing frequency from Trump-loving Republicans since August 8, when FBI agents searched the former President’s Mar-a-Lago residence.
Pence to campaign for GOP representative who voted to impeach Trump
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Monday will campaign for Rep. David Valadao, a California Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Pence will headline a campaign fundraiser for Valadao in Fresno, Calif. The former vice president, who split...
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0