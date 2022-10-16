ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

TV best bets with Ethan Hawke, Ewan McGregor, Kelly Washington, Charlize Theron, Amy Schumer

By Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XXFjK_0ibXiYh900

Apple TV+ is continuing to pump out original content with big names. The latest out Friday is “Raymond & Ray,” a drama starring Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke, who play half-brothers trying to reinvent themselves after the death of their terrible father.

Netflix on Wednesday also has star firepower with its new series “The School for Good and Evil,” a place where real people lived the lives that inspire fairy tales. Kerry Washington plays a teacher for the heroes and Charlize Theron, the teacher of the villains. Michelle Yeoh also plays a professor and Laurence Fishburne is the schoolmaster. On Friday, Zoe Saldania stars as an American woman who falls in love with an Italian man in “From Scratch.”

Amazon is no slouch when it comes to big-budget series. Its major new series this week is “The Peripheral” starring Chloë Grace Moretz, who plays a young gamer who thinks she’s playing a VR game set in the 22nd century in a dystopian London but it actually is the future. The Friday series promises plenty of action and sci-fi thrills.

Meanwhile, Amy Schumer brings back her celebrated comedy sketch show “Inside Amy Schumer” on Thursday after a six-year hiatus but now it’s on Paramount+ instead of Comedy Central. FX also welcomes its 11th season of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series “American Horror Story” Wednesday.

Netflix also is returning two successful shows: “Somebody Feed Phil” Tuesday for a sixth season and “Love is Blind” for its third season on Wednesday.

For those into documentaries, HBO has a biopic on Oscar-winning director Dustin Lance Black, “Mama’s Boy,” Tuesday and a look at Joe Biden’s first year as president in “Year One: A Political Odyssey” Wednesday. Peacock focuses on the life of Rosa Parks on Wednesday while Hulu on Saturday explores Black women through the lens of their hair in “Hair Tales” with women such as Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae and Marsai Martin.

This covers Monday, Oct. 17, through Sunday, Oct. 23.

MONDAY

“9-1-1″ 8 p.m. Fox — Athena investigates when the same house is hit with two home invasion 9-1-1 calls within hours of each other.

“Dancing With the Stars” 8 p.m. Disney+ — Theme: your memorable year.

“The Neighborhood” 8 p.m. CBS — When Dave is up for a promotion at work, Calvin tries to help him negotiate a raise from his penny-pinching new boss, Gregory.

“NCIS” 9 p.m. CBS — Agent Parker steps up to protect Director Vance after a terrifying home invasion.

“The Cleaning Lady” 9:01 a.m. Fox — Arman and Nadia attempt to take control of their drug-selling venture when they realize Thony’s ethical methods aren’t making them enough money.

“The Good Doctor” 10 p.m. ABC — The team treats a famous marriage counselor after she injures her ankle from falling, but when she offers relationship advice to them, Dr. Morgan Reznick quickly spots that their patient might be experiencing something far more serious.

“Quantum Leap” 10 p.m. NBC — Ben is transported back to 1898 and the rustic, frontier town of Salvation, where he must take on a deadly outlaw.

TUESDAY

“The Patient” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — Dr. Strauss leaves nothing unsaid. Sam gives it another shot with Mary. An idea sparks for Sam, and everything seems to click together.

“Reboot” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — Hannah and Gordon try to manage Bree’s ego in the writers’ room.

“Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Life From Los Angeles” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — He talks about growing up in the Los Angeles region, a recent attempt at extortion towards him and where he holds the record for receiving the highest fine on stage.

https://youtu.be/psaISoo2eE4

“Somebody Feed Phil” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (sixth season debut) — Phil Rosenthal visits Philadelphia, Croatia, Austin, Chile and Nashville.

https://youtu.be/Zv29Sjt7LnA

“Dancing With the Stars” 8 p.m. Disney+ (special night) — Theme: prom night.

“FBI” 8 p.m. CBS — When a wealthy accountant is gunned down for secretly testifying against a notorious drug lord, the team’s investigation leads Tiffany to ask for help from a friend who was formerly with the NYPD and is related to the dangerous crime boss.

“The Voice” 8 p.m. NBC — Battles continue.

“The Resident” 8 p.m. Fox — A college professor comes into the ER and Conrad realizes it’s a former patient of his from when he was an intern .

“FBI: International” 9 p.m. CBS — The Fly Team searches Bucharest for a Romanian surrogate who goes missing shortly before carrying the biological child of an American couple to term.

“La Brea” 9 p.m. NBC — When a fog falls over the Clearing, Eve leads a defense against a group of invaders, only to encounter a threat more dangerous than they’ve faced before.

“Mama’s Boy” 9 p.m. HBO — Centers around the upbringing of Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black.

https://youtu.be/zjyriaXll4I

“Monarch” 9:02 p.m. Fox — The Romans await the news of the Country Music Legacy Awards nominations; Nicky and Luke meet with district attorney “Uncle” Tripp DeWitt.

“New Amsterdam” 10 p.m. NBC — Max endeavors to save a nurse who has become the subject of a dangerous malpractice probe.

“The Rookie: Feds” 10 p.m. ABC — When the team splits up to question a suspect’s father, Simone and Laura discover critical information on how their abusive relationship is connected to the crimes.

WEDNESDAY

“The Handmaid’s Tale” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — June and Serena find themselves in a desperate situation.

“Love is Blind” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (third season debut) — The potential couples this season are all based out of Dallas.

“The School for Good and Evil” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Best friends Sophie and Agatha find themselves on opposing sides of an epic battle when they’re swept away into an enchanted school where aspiring heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance between good and evil. Stars include Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington.

https://youtu.be/aftysDQ4hpI

“The Stranger” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Mark (Joel Edgerton), an undercover cop, forms an intense, intimate relationship with Henry, a murder suspect, in an attempt to earn his trust and get a confession, risking both of their lives in the process.

https://youtu.be/umIeYcQLABg

“Notre-Dame” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Inspired by true accounts from French firefighters, this drama series explores the impact of the 2019 fire of Notre-Dame on a diverse group of Parisians.

https://youtu.be/NH_rjA2AuGg

“The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — Using video footage and exclusive audio of Parks, plus interviews with activists, celebrities and Parks’ own family, the film aims to reveal the intent behind her activism, her radical politics and the extent of her courage.

https://youtu.be/JvYejuYHWX4

“Chicago Med” 8 p.m. NBC — The effects of the supply chain shortages continue to impact the emergency department when Vanessa’s drug dealer reappears.

“The Conners” 8 p.m. ABC — Problems arise on Beverly Rose’s first day of kindergarten, and Becky and Darlene have a disagreement that leads to further turmoil. Elsewhere, Harris advises an unusual solution for Dan’s back pain.

“King Tut 100th Anniversary Special” 8 p.m. Discovery — The tomb was discovered to great fanfare in 1922.

“The Masked Singer” 8 p.m. Fox — Andrew Lloyd Webber night. (The rain-delayed Braves game last week forced the show to push episodes back a week.)

“Survivor” 8 p.m. CBS — Two castaways get caught by another tribemate while opening a Beware Advantage.

“The Goldbergs” 8:30 p.m. ABC — With her due date approaching, Erica is over the exhausting pregnancy and demands a “babymoon.”

“Abbott Elementary” 9 p.m. ABC — Janine is thrilled to help introduce a new beverage to the cafeteria, but it ends up causing unexpected consequences for the students, teachers and school plumbing system.

“Chicago Fire” 9 p.m. NBC — Firehouse 51 hosts a Halloween open house. Kidd and Severide help a young girl after she gets kicked out of her home.

“Chucky” 9 p.m. Syfy, USA — Jake proposes brainwashing the captured Chucky and turning him into an ally.

“Year One: A Political Odyssey” 9 pm. HBO — A look at Joe Biden’s turbulent first year in office.

https://youtu.be/oBqYdSbz6_w

“Lego Masters” 9:02 p.m. Fox — The builders make their childhood dreams come true by building an imaginative treehouse with their younger selves in mind.

“Home Economics” 9:30 p.m. ABC — With the press tour for Tom’s book in full swing, Connor and Marina accompany him to promote his book in New York on one of Americas top daytime talk shows.

“The Amazing Race” 9:59 p.m. CBS — For the first time, teams travel to the Kingdom of Jordan.

“American Horror Story” 10 p.m. FX (11th season debut) — Mysterious deaths and disappearances ramp up in the city. A doctor makes a frightening discovery, and a local reporter becomes tomorrow’s headline.

https://youtu.be/MDZFK7oFBzY

THURSDAY

“A Friend of the Family” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — In Jackson Hole, Jan finds herself overwhelmed by the demands of the mission.

“The Good Fight” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ — The firm learns major funds are being held by the government due to Russian sanctions, which ultimately leads to a discovery of the FBI’s interest in the firm.

“The Fastest Woman on Earth” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — Chronicles the extraordinary life of professional racer and TV personality Jessi Combs.

https://youtu.be/ij1Xg2CIXtI

“Inside Amy Schumer” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ (fifth season debut) — The sketch show returns after a six-year hiatus and proving how the world has changed, it’s now on a streamer that didn’t exist in 2016.

https://youtu.be/9czJbkBKnoU

“Hell’s Kitchen” 8 p.m. Fox — The contestants are introduced to the HK Water Park and are to launch themselves down a giant slip ‘n’ slide into a pool of ingredients.

“Station 19″ 8 p.m. ABC — The Station 19 crew responds to the scene of a car accident where two teenagers are trapped inside an electric car.

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. CBS — Sheldon makes a terrifying mathematical discovery while tutoring Billy.

“Ghosts” 8:31 p.m. CBS — Sasappis convinces Sam and Jay to try and save an old tree on the Woodstone property that the neighbors want to cut down.

“Grey’s Anatomy” 9 p.m. ABC — Bailey recruits the interns to create a series of social media videos informing teens about sexual health.

“Atlanta” 10 p.m. FX — Official show description: Libra men are the WORST. How you a air sign and ain’t got a passport? Ain’t nobody trynna go on vacation in the woods with bugs.

“CSI: Vegas” 10 p.m. CBS — When three masked assailants invade a home and murder an entire family, including a pregnant woman, the CSIs are called to the scene to investigate.

“Alaska Daily” 10 p.m. ABC — Eileen, Roz and Sylvie travel to Meade to learn more about a suspect in Gloria’s case and connect with the local police chief, which proves to be more challenging than expected.

FRIDAY

“Raymond & Ray” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (new series) — Follows half-brothers Raymond (Ewan McGregor) and Ray (Ethan Hawke) who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father. Somehow, they still each have a sense of humor, and his funeral is a chance for them to reinvent themselves. There’s anger, there’s pain, there’s folly, there might be love, and there’s definitely gravedigging.

https://youtu.be/3fzW5DpoApg

“Matriarch” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — Afflicted with a mysterious disease after surviving an overdose, a woman returns to her childhood home to confront her personal demons.

https://youtu.be/x_M8KJXQBPc

“Shantaram” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Lin finds his priorities pulled in two directions: the people of Sagar Wada and Khader’s underground network.

“The Peripheral” 12:01 a.m. Amazon (new series) — Set in the future when technology has subtly altered society, a woman (Chloë Grace Moretz) discovers a secret connection to an alternate reality as well as a dark future of her own.

https://youtu.be/bRdkRQzcrrc

“28 Days Haunted” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Three teams each spend 28 days in some of America’s most haunted locations for a paranormal experiment based on the theories of Ed and Lorraine Warren.

https://youtu.be/7nxuEsx99-k

“From Scratch” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new limited series ) — In this sweeping romance, an American woman (Zoe Saldana) loves and loses a Sicilian man she meets in Italy. Based on Tembi Locke’s best-selling memoir.

https://youtu.be/vBHKSQ4MrJE

“Descendant” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Follows descendants of the survivors from the Clotilda, the last ship that carried enslaved Africans to the United States, as they reclaim their story.

https://youtu.be/2M8ESS9hSAQ

“Capital One College Bowl” 8 p.m. NBC — Georgia vs. Syracuse for a spot in the semifinals.

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m. ABC — Emma Grede, the CEO and co-founder of fashion juggernaut Good American, founding partner of SKIMS and co-founder of Safely, returns to the Tank.

“Fire Country” 9 p.m. CBS — When the crew responds to a call in a remote forest, they come under fire by an outlaw protecting illegal marijuana crops.

“Blue Bloods” 10 p.m. CBS — Danny and Baez investigate after a vicious attack leaves their mutual friend, Maggie Gibson (Callie Thorne), hospitalized.

WEEKEND

“The Hair Tales” 12;01 a.m. Saturday Hulu (new series) — The stories shared in the series offer an honest and layered look into the complex culture of Black hair and, ultimately, Black women’s identity, beauty, cultural and social contributions and humanity.

https://youtu.be/OKXSvddgQZQ

“Celebrity Jeopardy!” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — Semifinals with Aisha Tyler, John Michael Higgins and Matt Rogers.

“The Equalizer” 8 p.m. Sunday CBS — A local motorcycle club seeks McCall and the team’s help in keeping a member out of prison by proving the illegal guns found in his van were planted.

“American Gigolo” 9 pm. Sunday Showtime — Julian searches for answers; Sunday uncovers a witness who could identify Julian’s original betrayer; Michelle and Richard make a play for Colin’s safe return.

“The Walking Dead” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC — Daryl and Carol search for their friends who disappeared.

“House of the Dragon” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO (first season finale) — HBO is not releasing advance info on any new episode.

“East New York” 9 p.m. Sunday CBS —When the team receives an unusual call for police assistance, they must employ creative methods to defuse a critical family conflict.

“The Rookie” 10 p.m. Sunday ABC — Officer John Nolan and Officer Celina Juarez are on the hunt for a fugitive after a car incident goes awry.

“NCIS: Los Angeles” 10 p.m. Sunday CBS — The NCIS team join forces with the FBI when a group of grisly murderers known as “The Body Stitchers” returns after evading capture by NCIS years ago.

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.

Comments / 0

Related
The List

The Lifetime Movie That Stars Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck has had a fascinating career trajectory, from nabbing an Academy Award alongside longtime buddy Matt Damon for their "Good Will Hunting" screenplay, to collaborating multiple times with indie filmmaker Kevin Smith, trying his hand at playing superheroes Daredevil and Batman to mostly dismaying results, and finally re-emerging as an auteur in his own right by directing Best Picture winner "Argo" (via CNN).
Deadline

Will Patton Reteams With Kevin Costner For Filmmaker’s Western Saga ‘Horizon’

EXCLUSIVE: The Halloween franchise actor is reuniting with Kevin Costner for the fourth time after No Way Out, The Postman, and the Paramount+ series Yellowstone for the 2x Oscar winner’s New Line’s Civil War epic Horizon. Will Patton boards alongside previously announced Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campbell Bower, Jena Malone, Alejandro Edda, Tatanka Means, Michael Rooker, Isabelle Fuhrman, Ella Hunt, Luke Wilson, Thomas Haden Church, Tom Payne, Abbey Lee, Wasé Chief, Tim Guinee, Michael Angarano, Colin Cunningham, Scott Haze, Angus Macfadyen, Douglas Smith and Jon Beavers. This weekend Patton had a No. 1 movie alongside Jamie Lee Curtis in Universal/Blumhouse/Miramax’s...
MONTANA STATE
IndieWire

Jessica Chastain: ‘The Good Nurse’ Was the Most ‘Nerve-Wracking’ Experience on Set

Jessica Chastain recently won an Oscar for portraying real-life hero Tammy Faye, but taking on a true “angel” caught up in a serial killer drama was a whole other story. Chastain plays nurse Amy Loughren, who helped take down killer colleague Charles Cullen (Eddie Redmayne), who is believed to have murdered as many as 400 patients over the course of his 16-year career in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Netflix film “The Good Nurse” is helmed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Tobias Lindholm (“The Investigation”) and premieres in theaters October 19 and on Netflix October 26. “It was different than anything else that I have...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cinemablend

From Kevin Costner To Tom Hanks: Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Has Landed Her Next Big Screen Role

With Yellowstone’s fifth season set to take over television in November, having just unveiled its first big trailer, viewers are ready to watch Kelly Reilly bring Beth Dutton’s delectably ruthless energy back to the small screen. It looks like we don’t even have to wait until it debuts to learn where Reilly will next bring her talents. She’ll be trading off one Hollywood legend co-star in Kevin Costner for another in Tom Hanks, as she’s been tapped to join the latter in the upcoming Miramax and Sony drama Here.
msn.com

Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm Had The Best Reaction To Being Offered His Part In The Sequel, Though He Almost Fired His Agents

Playing the opposing force against Tom Cruise is a massive undertaking, and Jon Hamm nailed it as Vice Admiral Cyclone, who had constant friction with Maverick. For Hamm, scoring the antagonistic role was the chance of a lifetime as a fan of the original film. After starring in the blockbuster sequel, the Top Gun: Maverick star recalled his reaction to being offered his part and almost fired his agents.
Collider

Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth Gamble Their Lives Away in 'Poker Face' Trailer

Screen Media has released a new trailer as well as a new poster for the upcoming thriller Poker Face starring the film's writer-director and Academy Award Winner Russell Crowe. Poker Face follows a group of friends taking part in their yearly game of poker, though on this night, the stakes...
RadarOnline

Sean Penn’s Mom, Actress Eileen Ryan, Passes Away At 94

Actress Eileen Ryan, mom of legendary actor Sean Penn, has passed away at the age of 94, RadarOnline.com has learned. While the actress led an incredible career in Hollywood in her own right, she was famously the mother to composure and songwriter, Michael Penn, as well as actors Sean and Chris Penn. Ryan died at her home on Sunday. A cause of death has not yet been released at this time. Ryan was born in New York City in 1927. Thirty years later, she married actor and director Leo Penn in 1957 after meeting during rehearsals for The Iceman Cometh....
Popculture

Russell Crowe Shoots Down Longtime Audition Rumor for Julia Roberts Classic

Russell Crowe called the idea that he ever auditioned for My Best Friend's Wedding "pure imagination." Earlier this year, director P.J. Hogan said he wanted the Gladiator star to play the male lead in the romantic comedy hit that cemented Julia Roberts' star status. Hogan claimed Crowe even did a table read with Roberts, but there was no chemistry and the part went to Dermot Mulroney.
Inside Nova

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde slam ex-nanny for ‘false and scurrilous accusations’

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde have released a joint statement slamming their children’s former nanny over “false and scurrilous accusations”. The former couple hit back after their ex-employee – who worked for them for more than three years – gave an interview to the Daily Mail in which she made a series of accusations including one about Jason’s behaviour amidst the breakdown of his relationship with Olivia, and said she had been fired by the ‘Ted Lasso’ actor.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

‘Ticket to Paradise’ Is Already a Hit Overseas. Will the Julia Roberts and George Clooney Rom-Com Charm U.S. Audiences?

“Ticket to Paradise,” a romantic comedy that reunites long-time friends and co-stars Julia Roberts and George Clooney, could defy box office odds. Admittedly, it seems strange to suggest a movie with megawatt talent like Roberts and Clooney could be anything other than a massive triumph. But even in pre-pandemic times, romantic comedies were challenged at the box office. It’s been especially stark in the COVID era; although “The Lost City” with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum beat expectations with $190 million globally, Billy Eichner’s “Bros” has faced an uphill battle to reach $10.8 million worldwide. But there’s reason to believe that “Ticket...
HollywoodLife

Charlie’s Angles Star Jaclyn Smith, 76, Looks Gorgeous In Cozy Sweater From Her New Line: Photo

Jaclyn Smith has never had a problem looking good. So, it’s no surprise that when the Charlie’s Angels icon, 76, shared a new pic wearing a plush sweater, her fans went wild. In the pic, which you can SEE HERE via her official Instagram account, Jaclyn sat in a luxurious chair (befitting a TV queen, of course,) wearing the gray and pink sweater and a pair of black pants. The fashion maven wore her famous locks, now blonde, in soft waves, and accessorized with a pear-shaped ring and a heavy chain gold necklace. “The jacquard sweater with fair isle details is right on trend for fall,” she captioned the October 19 photo. “It feels good on; soft and cozy.” The actress completed the post with the tag, #JSforNordstromRack.
Digital Trends

From Pretty Woman to Notting Hill: The 5 best Julia Roberts rom-coms to watch

Julia Roberts is the queen of romantic comedies. With a magnetic smile, charm to spare, and an innate ability to make us laugh, Roberts became an international superstar in the 1990s thanks to her memorable roles in rom-coms. In addition to her remarkable talent, what sets Roberts apart from other leading ladies at the time was her bankability at the box office. The five films listed below combined for a worldwide box office gross surpassing $1.3 billion.
MARYLAND STATE
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
77K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy