Read full article on original website
Related
Casper Native Taylor Vignaroli Joins the Wyoming Business Council
Born and raised in Casper, Taylor Vignaroli recently became a part of the Wyoming Business Council. It was here in Natrona County that he fell in love with cross country skiing. He said, "I've tried to remain, at least in some capacity, involved in that world." He helps coach cross...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Author C.J. Box Rides Wave Of Success
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When “Open Season” debuted in 2001, Chuck Box hadn’t a clue that his life was about to change. Box was then owner/operator of an international tourism marketing company, Rocky Mountain International, which he and his wife ran for 24 years – 10 of which he balanced against his time writing novels.
county17.com
Wyoming Game and Fish honors seven families as 2022 Landowners of the Year
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is recognizing seven families and ranches in the state as its 2022 Landowners of the Year. The awards are given to landowners who have “demonstrated outstanding wildlife management and implemented habitat improvement and conservation techniques on their properties,” Game and Fish said in a news release Monday. The department honors landowners who have supported research and recreation on lands across Wyoming.
wrrnetwork.com
New Hires and Growth at the Wyoming Business Council Announced
CHEYENNE, WY – Many new faces have joined the Wyoming Business Council (WBC) in the past few months. Whether filling an open position or expanding our reach with a new title, these team additions are an asset to WBC and Wyoming at large and we want to introduce you to some of our new hires:
svinews.com
Seven landowners were recognized as the 2022 landowners of the year by Game and Fish.
Cheyenne – For nearly three decades the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has recognized landowners who have demonstrated outstanding wildlife management and implemented habitat improvement and conservation techniques on their properties with the landowner of the year awards. These stewards open access to research and recreation on thousands of acres across the state. Seven landowners were recognized as the 2022 landowners of the year by Game and Fish.
cowboystatedaily.com
Internet Company Entering Wyoming Market Says 1GB Is Minimum Speed, 10GB For Business
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Spending up to $80 million to build out high-speed fiber-to-home networks in four Wyoming communities is just the tip of a multimillion-dollar spear aimed at piercing an internet veil for Western and Midwestern states. Wyoming ranks near the bottom of the...
oilcity.news
Snow coming to Wyoming on Saturday, likely in Casper by Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow are expected to move into Wyoming on Saturday, and Casper is likely to see its first snow of the season by Sunday, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Precipitation is expected to break out across western Wyoming on...
SE Wyoming Mountains Could See Heavy Snow Sunday
While southeast Wyoming residents are currently enjoying a spell of almost summer-like weather, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says big changes could be on the way in a few days. That could include widespread rain and snow, with possibly heavy accumulations of the white stuff at higher...
How Much Do You Know About Wyoming’s Amazing Coal Mining?
It's always cool to see what people from other parts of the country think about life here in Wyoming. We get that chance when east coast vlogger, Post 10, drove through coal country in Northeast Wyoming. Post 10 is a YouTube channel that's normally everything from clearing drains to trains....
cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: Bob Budd’s “Otters Dance” Belongs on Your Bookshelf.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When I owned a bookstore in Cheyenne last millennium, I’d advise my customers that a good Wyoming bookshelf could be as extensive as they like, but it needed a core of a few volumes to be complete. Those books are John McPhee’s “Rising from the Plains”, “We Pointed Them North” by Teddy Blue Abbott, James Galvin’s “The Meadow” and “Sand County Almanac”, Aldo Leopold’s classic.
YES It Is Legal To Ride Drunk In Wyoming
PARDON ME - Drunk RIDER!. A man in Whittier was riding a horse while intoxicated. I wonder if the horse was weaving. I mean, the horse is not drunk. The rider is. But the horse is being directed by the rider. The rider was galloping through traffic and led police...
cowboystatedaily.com
Energy Expert: Opposition To Wyoming Wind and Solar Will Grow
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Robert Bryce maintains a database of wind and solar projects that have been denied approval since 2015 because of local and state opposition. So far, only one Wyoming project has made the list, but even that project managed to eventually get a green light to proceed.
county17.com
Wyoming gas, diesel working group releases report on reducing gas prices
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon’s Gas and Diesel Working Group released a report today of its recommendations on reducing gas prices for Wyoming residents. Gordon set up the working group in June, amid record-level inflation and gas prices. The group held two public meetings in July and conducted working sessions to make recommendations to lower gas prices to offset inflation.
Nice Week Ahead For SE Wyoming, 70s Possible By Tuesday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming can expect warm, almost summer-like weather this week. ""After a weak cool front passes through the area today, a gradual warming trend will begin Sunday into next week. Not October like weather as we'll be 5-10 degrees above normal for this time of year during this timeframe. It will also be dry. Clive, the buffalo, will continue to enjoy the mild to warm conditions as we don't have rain or snow in the forecast this upcoming week. For more information on your local forecast, go to: weather.gov/cys."
2 Dead After Being Ejected in Crash South of Laramie
Two people are dead after being ejected in a single-vehicle crash south of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 near mile marker 424.5 on U.S. 287, about a mile north of the Wyoming-Colorado state line. The patrol says 21-year-old Colorado...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alan O’Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he’s learned is that...
Wyoming Resident Killed in Traffic Accident Near Rolling Hills
According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 61-year-old Russell Caves was killed in a traffic accident on Oct. 15 on WY 95 near Rolling Hills at around 4:33 p.m. In the narrative provided by Highway Patrol, a pickup being driven by Caves was heading north on WY 95 when it crossed the center line and exited the roadway to the left.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lawmakers Move Forward With Ranked Choice Voting
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming may be slowly moving toward ranked choice elections. The Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee has approved a draft bill allowing municipalities to try out ranked choice elections for nonpartisan races through a pilot test program. Ranked choice voting, also...
Gordon’s Gas Group Publishes Report on Lowering Prices at the Pump
Governor Mark Gordon released on Tuesday a report from the Gas and Diesel Working Group, which he established in June. The Working Group was comprised of 10 members, including the directors of the Wyoming Departments of Transportation and Revenue, three members of the Wyoming legislature, and members from Occidental Petroleum, the Wyoming Trucking Association, the Wyoming County Commissioners Association, the Colorado-Wyoming Petroleum Marketers Association, and the Wyoming Wyoming American Association of Retired Persons.
Wyoming Fossil Named for Lady Gaga
In Wyoming, a fossil was found of a deer-like mammal with unusual teeth. This creature was strange enough that it earned the nickname of “little monster.”. But that's not its real name. The name actually given to the creature is as strange as the creature itself. Gagadon minimonstrum -...
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0