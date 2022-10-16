ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Comments / 104

Raqmomma
2d ago

May 2020 Trump pushed to open schools and Fauci pushed back saying “we need to play it safe when it comes to the children” in a testimony given before the senate. He was solely responsible for school closures. Has he gone mad? Does he think he can say this and people will not remember? The facts are out there!

Reply(7)
89
lalalala
2d ago

Glad he views the MASSIVE child abuse, suicide, irreversible lag in development of American children as “deleterious collateral damage” Eh, hey, he’s quadrupled his income like a good politician does. High five, little piggy. See you in the next life

Reply
42
tc
2d ago

Typical politician, ignore the unintended consequences of their deliberate actions. He is the poster child for reason we need smaller government.

Reply(2)
45
Related
Fox News

Martha's Vineyard resident to Biden administration: 'Tell the truth'

Martha's Vineyard resident Elizabeth Bostrom spoke with Fox News contributor Sara Carter about migrants being flown to her town and how the Biden administration is handling immigration on "Hannity." ELIZABETH BOSTROM: No, I wasn't. And I actually, I really praised him for doing that because it wasn't a stunt. I...
Fox News

Secret Service claims no records exist of Biden’s Delaware visitors, report says

The U.S. Secret Service insisted that no records exist of who President Biden has met with at his Delaware residences during his presidency, according to a report Wednesday. The New York Post reported that it requested the information about who visited the president at his Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach homes as part of the Freedom of Information Act but had its appeal denied.
DELAWARE STATE
TheDailyBeast

The Nightmare COVID Variant That Beats Our Immunity Is Finally Here

A new subvariant of the novel-coronavirus called XBB dramatically announced itself earlier this week, in Singapore. New COVID-19 cases more than doubled in a day, from 4,700 on Monday to 11,700 on Tuesday—and XBB is almost certainly why. The same subvariant just appeared in Hong Kong, too.A highly mutated descendant of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that drove a record wave of infections starting around a year ago, XBB is in many ways the worst form of the virus so far. It’s more contagious than any previous variant or subvariant. It also evades the antibodies from monoclonal therapies,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox News

Further trouble in Russia’s backyard as recent fighting between allies creates new headache for Putin

With Russia’s war in Ukraine grabbing most international headlines, another conflict has erupted in the post-Soviet space that has major implications for both Russia and its historic sphere of influence. Nearly 100 people, including 37 civilians and four children, were killed and hundreds more injured in the recent clash at the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, another flashpoint, along with Ukraine, in the territory of the former Soviet Union, where Russia historically has tried to exert its influence.
Fox News

Fox News

841K+
Followers
5K+
Post
670M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy