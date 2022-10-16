ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erik Ten Hag Furious After Cristiano Ronaldo Has Two Goals Disallowed Against Newcastle

By Robert Summerscales
 2 days ago

Both of Ronaldo's non-goals came within a minute of each other early in the second half.

Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle United

Cristiano Ronaldo twice had the ball in the net at Old Trafford on Sunday but Manchester United had to settle for a goalless draw with Newcastle.

His first was disallowed because he had been clearly offside. But the second was more contentious.

It came from the free-kick awarded to Newcastle as a result of the offside call against Ronaldo.

Newcastle defender Fabian Schar flicked the ball back to goalkeeper Nick Pope before turning and walking up the field.

Everyone at Old Trafford then waited for Pope to take the free-kick. Everyone except Ronaldo.

The 37-year-old sneaked towards Pope before pinching the ball off his toe and kicking it into the empty net.

Newcastle's players looked baffled.

Ronaldo was adamant that he had just scored a legitimate goal because he believed that Schar had taken the free-kick when he kicked the ball to Pope.

Referee Craig Pawson disagreed.

Cristiano Ronaldo (center) pictured pleading with referee Craig Pawson (left) after having a goal disallowed during Manchester United's 0-0 draw with Newcastle

Pawson also said no to Ronaldo later in the game when he appealed for a penalty after going down under pressure from Kieran Trippier.

Ronaldo was eventually subbed off on 72 minutes. His replacement, Marcus Rashford, should have won the game in added time but he headed wide from close range.

Three points would have flattered the hosts because Newcastle had more than held their own over the course of 90 minutes.

Newcastle midfielder Joelinton had earlier struck the post and the crossbar.

Erik Ten Hag Reaction

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was furious as he confronted the referee at full-time.

When asked in his post-game interview about Ronaldo's second goal that wasn't, Ten Hag fumed: "I don't have a comment, everyone has seen it.

"I shared that with them (the officials). Everyone has seen what happened today on the pitch."

Asked about Ronaldo's appeal for a penalty, he added: "I don't have a comment on the referee's performance."

Man United 0-0 Newcastle Highlights

