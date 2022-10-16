Read full article on original website
Arid fall spells drought for NW Oregon; La Niña could bring relief
Last week, large swaths of Multnomah, Columbia Clatsop and Tillamook Counties were upgraded from “abnormally dry” conditions to “moderate drought,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Pacific Northwest has the worst air quality in the country right now due to wildfires
PORTLAND, Ore. — With the Nakia Creek Fire burning in Southwest Washington, people in the Portland metro area woke up to foggy and hazy skies Tuesday, with unhealthy air quality across the Portland and Vancouver metro area. A look at the interactive Air Quality Index (AQI) map from the...
KTVZ
U.S. Fish and Wildlife will consider listing rare Oregon wildflower under Endangered Species Act
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced today that they would consider protecting the tall western penstemon under the Endangered Species Act. The agency now has 12 months to decide whether to protect the imperiled Pacific Northwest flower. The Center for Biological Diversity petitioned the...
Channel 6000
Cooler, wetter in Oregon over next 7 days
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a record-setting weekend of heat and strong east wind across the region, we will cool things down from the coast to the Cascades on Monday. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine and the hot/dry east wind has abated. This is good news for firefighters battling the Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County.
philomathnews.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Oregon
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
thatoregonlife.com
Six Of The Prettiest Covered Bridges To Visit In Oregon This Fall
From Oregon’s oldest remaining covered bridge, to the widest covered bridge in the state, and the all around most gorgeous covered bridge Oregon has to offer, Oregon has 50 remaining covered bridges to visit. Fall is one of the most beautiful times of year in Oregon, and covered bridges are some of the best spots to stop and take in the beauty and history of our stunning state.
thebroadsideonline.com
A garden oasis in Central Oregon
Nestled on the Old Bend Redmond highway is a 15 acre botanical garden, called Schillings Garden Market. The carefully landscaped property offers a clear view of the Cascade mountains, as customers browse for a new plant friend. Schilling’s offers Japanese maples, shrubs, small ornamental trees and perennial plants. While the market offers a variety of plants customers can choose from, it also provides an experience.
WWEEK
Oregon Ranks Worst in Nation for Prevalence of Mental Illness
For the past nine years, a Virginia nonprofit has used nationwide survey data to measure the prevalence of mental illness and access to care in every state. And for the past nine years, Oregon has done abysmally. It has ranked in the bottom three most of those years. In what...
KGW
Western Washington wildfires continue to rage as air quality suffers
WASHINGTON, USA — A recent spell of dry and hot weather in western Washington has allowed several wildfires to pop up, impacting thousands of acres of land and initiating closures of certain roadways. It’s already the middle of October, but fires continue to rage throughout western Washington, including a...
City Observatory
ODOT’s safety lie is back, bigger than ever
Oregon DOT is using phony claims about safety to sell a $1.45 billion freeway widening project. People are regularly being killed on ODOT roadways and the agency claims that it lacks the resources to fix these problems. Meanwhile, it proposes to spend billions of dollars widening freeways where virtually no...
KGW political analyst Len Bergstein dies at 76
PORTLAND, Ore. — KGW's political analyst and longtime Oregon political consultant Len Bergstein died on Monday night, according to his family. Bergstein was 76 years old. For more than a decade, Bergstein appeared regularly on KGW to provide analysis of major political events. He was a mainstay during KGW’s election coverage and was planning to be part coverage of the upcoming election. Bergstein also owned the political strategy firm Northwest Strategies, Inc.
Oregon’s 5th District race attracts national attention
There are a few House races across the country that have attracted the attention of the entire country. One of those is the race for Oregons' 5th Congressional District.
KGW
OHA implements a new rule for food carts
The Oregon Health authority implemented a new rule saying food trucks, carts and pods can no longer store wastewater. This is in an effort to cut down on spills.
oregontoday.net
COVID-19 in Oregon, Oct. 17
OHA monthly COVID-19 report released Oct. 14, 2022 – The COVID-19 Monthly Data Report, released Thursday, shows a decrease in COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths. Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 18,432 new cases of COVID-19 in September, a 28% decline from the 25,597 cases recorded in August. During September, test positivity was 8.8%, down from 10.5% reported for August. This month’s COVID-19 Congregate Care Setting Outbreak Report shows 120 active outbreaks in care facilities, senior living communities and congregate care living settings, a decrease from the prior month.
kptv.com
Central Oregon reservoir emptied for unprecedented 3rd year in a row
BEND, Ore. (AP) — A water reservoir considered to be a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon is nearly empty again at the end of the irrigation season. The Bulletin reports Wickiup Reservoir was just 3% full as of Tuesday, according to...
Over the line: Why some Oregonians want to become part of Idaho
Mike McCarter knows his American history almost as well as he knows his Bible. His family has lived and worshipped in Oregon for four generations. "The only time I lived out of the state was during the Vietnam War when I was in the military," he said. But his Oregon...
Oregon Beer Showdown 2022: Cast your vote in Round 1
PORTLAND, Ore. — Our annual Oregon Beer Showdown turns 8 this year, and once again prompts legions of beer aficionados across the state to make some very bittersweet choices between the breweries they love to support. KGW is again partnering with the Business Journal to present this year's Showdown...
opb.org
Measure 114 would tighten gun laws in Oregon
Your browser does not support the audio element. When ballots go out this week, Oregonians will have a chance to decide whether they think gun purchases should be more tightly regulated and magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition banned. “Oregonians from across the state are saying ‘enough is...
KATU.com
The New Miss Oregon USA and Miss Oregon Teen USA
Fresh off the Miss Oregon USA pageants this past weekend, the new Miss Oregon USA, Manju Bangalore and the new Miss Oregon Teen USA, Isabella Ellsworth joined Kara to talk about their exciting new adventure. For more information on the Miss Oregon USA and Teen USA program, click here.
Oregon voter guide for next month's election
A breakdown of the top Oregon statewide and Portland local races on the ballot. Here’s a look at the biggest races and measures Oregon, Portland and Southwest Washington voters can expect to find on their ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election. You can find up-to-date coverage at KGW’s main elections page, plus live results when election night arrives.
