Victoria Beckham addresses David Beckham divorce rumors. Victoria Beckham's been married to David Beckham for 23 years and she plans to keep it that way, despite the latest round of rumors to the contrary. Last month, photos of the designer showed she no longer has David's initials tattooed on her left wrist, a change some outlets took as evidence the two might be calling it quits. But as Victoria told Hoda Kotb on "Today" on Thursday (Oct. 13), the truth is a bit less dramatic. "I had these tattoos a long, long time ago," she explained. "And they just weren't particularly delicate. My husband has so many gorgeous tattoos and the children do and they're very fine. And they've had them created by the most phenomenal artists, but mine were just a little bit thick and they were bleeding a little bit and just not looking as pretty," she continued. "They just didn't look so nice. It doesn't mean anything more than that. I think that the media started to speculate was I leaving my husband," she added. "No. I was just a bit sick of the tattoo. It's as simple as that."

6 DAYS AGO