Chad Lewis takes Wisconsinites on paranormal journey through the state
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just in time for Halloween, researcher and author Chad Lewis is taking Wisconsinites on a paranormal journey Saturday. For over two decades, the author and Wisconsin native has traveled the world in search of the ‘strange and unusual.’ Lewis stopped at Madison libraries to share his findings and talk abut the spookiness that exists here in Wisconsin.
In-person absentee voting begins Tuesday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Starting on Tuesday, Oct. 25, Madison voters can cast their ballot at locations across the city. The city of Madison Clerk’s Office reminds residents of what they need to bring to vote absentee in person. - An acceptable photo ID for voting in Wisconsin. -...
University of Wisconsin celebrates homecoming weekend parade
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison is celebrating homecoming and starting off the weekend strong with their beloved parade. NBC15′s John Stofflet reported live from the parade and talked to the owners of a Bucky Wagon, a reconstructed fire engine. There were 70 units overall during the parade, including the...
The waiting is over: City of Madison reveals compactor names
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After months of cutthroat competition, the winners of the City of Madison compactor name competition have been announced, and the two victors are *drumroll please*: Rosie the Rubbisher and Stone Cold Squeeze Often!. The press-ure was on in the ranked-choice style election for the final competitors....
Plastic flamingos invade UW Madison campus for tenth ‘Fill the Hill’
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - What started as an epic prank is now a tradition unlike any other on the UW Madison campus. Plastic flamingos are invading Bascom Hill once again on Friday. It’s the 10th year the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association is hosting the “Fill the Hill” event. Each...
Madison College community celebrates life of passed alumna
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison College community celebrated the life of an alumna Thursday in a ‘sweet’ way. Ellen Dudley graduated from the graphic design program at Madison College before going on to have a successful career in design and fashion marketing while serving the Madison area.
Neighbor gives insight on Oregon neighborhood explosion
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Neighbors give new insight into what happened Friday In the story of a duplex explosion in Oregon. Members of the Oregon community slowly pass by the remnants of a duplex at 836 Oregon Parks Avenue. Next door, Patrick Meehan says he found out about the explosion through text messages while at work.
School threats reported across southern Wisconsin, nation on Thursday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The hoax call – one of many across south-central Wisconsin and the country – came late Thursday morning for School District of Janesville and the city’s police department. Superintendent Mark Holzman explained in a letter to families what happened and emphasized there was...
Bucky cupcake mural celebrates UW-Madison’s homecoming
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Staff and volunteers at Union South built a cupcake mural of Bucky Badger Thursday to celebrate UW-Madison’s homecoming!. The mural depicts Bucky and is made of 1,200 cupcakes. The Wisconsin Union Communications Director said the process takes a lot of teamwork to complete. “The process...
Janesville police respond to phony active shooter threat at Craig High School
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over a dozen schools in Wisconsin were involved in fake school shooter threats on Thursday. One of those schools was Craig High School in Janesville. Janesville police said their “direct connect” program is what helped them promptly address Thursday’s threats. “We have radios...
Two fires destroy houses in Dane County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two separate fires destroyed two homes Saturday morning in Dane County, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies and local fire departments responded around 1 a.m. to a reported structure fire in the 2500 block of CTH JG in the Town of Blue Mounds. There was one person in the home who safely escaped, but their two cats are still unaccounted for.
Badgers continue homecoming festivities at family-friendly ‘Block Party’
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Badgers brought the energy from the homecoming parade over to Alumni Park and One Alumni Place Friday for the UW Homecoming Block Party. The family-friendly event celebrates the thrill of UW homecoming and featured a silent disco followed by a pep rally and fireworks display. McKenzie...
Janesville man arrested for fifth OWI
ROCK TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A 38-year-old Janesville man was arrested for his 5th OWI offense on Friday at around 11:59 pm. A Rock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy pulled a man over in Rock Township due to a traffic violation. He displayed signs of intoxication and was administered standard sobriety tests, according to police. Following the tests, the man was arrested for operating while intoxicated.
University of Wisconsin Homecoming
11 a.m. update on Oregon home explosion
Madison youth explore fall foliage with Leaf Magic for Kids
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This weekend gave way for summer-like weather and kids took to the outdoors in Madison to enjoy the fall foliage Saturday with Leaf Magic for Kids. Get Kids Outside Team hosted an afternoon of exploring the leaves and trees of Warner Park with Naturalist Kathlean Wolf.
Badger Block Party
MPD: Friend punched after buyer licks “drugs” and tastes soap
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 53-year-old man allegedly attacked his friend early Thursday morning after a drug deal gone wrong left a bad taste in his mouth. The Madison Police Department reports the suspect thought he was buying drugs off his friend when he started thinking the deal was dirty. The friend explained to officers the suspect started questioning the quality of what he received and licked the supposed drugs - and that’s when he realized it was soap.
Man accused of homicide in rural Dane County bound over for trial
MADISON, Wis. — A man accused of killing a woman in rural Dane County earlier this year was bound over for trial Tuesday, online court records show. Jose Luis Gonzalez Sr., 71, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the death of 39-year-old Dora Gonzalez Zarate. Zarate was found dead in her home in the Town of York...
Portage FD: 15 vehicles set on fire, multiple explosions in parking lot
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Portage Fire Department said it fought multiple vehicle fires in a parking lot Saturday morning. Officials found a large fire just after 7:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Insurance Auto Auction off of HWY 16. In a Facebook post, Portage FD said upon arriving, crews found 15 cars on fire with multiple explosions happening. Columbia Co. officials didn’t explain what happened to start the fire.
