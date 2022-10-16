Read full article on original website
Wyoming High School Volleyball Scoreboard: Oct. 17-22, 2022
It’s the last week of the 2022 prep volleyball regular season in Wyoming. The ninth week of the season concludes conference action and seeding for next week’s regional tournaments. Matches are happening on Monday through Saturday. The schedule for Week 9 is below. All schedules are subject to...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Author C.J. Box Rides Wave Of Success
When "Open Season" debuted in 2001, Chuck Box hadn't a clue that his life was about to change. Box was then owner/operator of an international tourism marketing company, Rocky Mountain International, which he and his wife ran for 24 years – 10 of which he balanced against his time writing novels.
county17.com
Wyoming Game and Fish honors seven families as 2022 Landowners of the Year
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is recognizing seven families and ranches in the state as its 2022 Landowners of the Year. The awards are given to landowners who have “demonstrated outstanding wildlife management and implemented habitat improvement and conservation techniques on their properties,” Game and Fish said in a news release Monday. The department honors landowners who have supported research and recreation on lands across Wyoming.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, October 17, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken in Thermopolis, Wyoming by Teresa Gilbert.
wrrnetwork.com
New Hires and Growth at the Wyoming Business Council Announced
CHEYENNE, WY – Many new faces have joined the Wyoming Business Council (WBC) in the past few months. Whether filling an open position or expanding our reach with a new title, these team additions are an asset to WBC and Wyoming at large and we want to introduce you to some of our new hires:
Wyoming High School 2022 State Cross Country Championships At A Glance
The 2022 Wyoming High School State Cross Country Championships return to Ethete for the title races hosted by Wyoming Indian High School on Saturday. In Class 2A, seven of the top ten finishers from 2021 return in the girls’ field. For the boys, seven runners who placed in the top ten a year ago are back, including the three-time defending state champion Grant Bartlett of Saratoga. He will try for a career sweep, or four-peat, of the 2A title on Saturday.
svinews.com
Seven landowners were recognized as the 2022 landowners of the year by Game and Fish.
Cheyenne – For nearly three decades the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has recognized landowners who have demonstrated outstanding wildlife management and implemented habitat improvement and conservation techniques on their properties with the landowner of the year awards. These stewards open access to research and recreation on thousands of acres across the state. Seven landowners were recognized as the 2022 landowners of the year by Game and Fish.
cowboystatedaily.com
Internet Company Entering Wyoming Market Says 1GB Is Minimum Speed, 10GB For Business
Spending up to $80 million to build out high-speed fiber-to-home networks in four Wyoming communities is just the tip of a multimillion-dollar spear aimed at piercing an internet veil for Western and Midwestern states. Wyoming ranks near the bottom of the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Greg Johnson Joins Cowboy State Daily as Managing Editor
Cowboy State Daily has named longtime Wyoming journalist Greg Johnson as managing editor, the news organization announced on Sunday. He replaces Jim Angell, who passed on in August. Johnson, who has more than 30 years of experience as a writer and...
oilcity.news
Snow coming to Wyoming on Saturday, likely in Casper by Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow are expected to move into Wyoming on Saturday, and Casper is likely to see its first snow of the season by Sunday, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Precipitation is expected to break out across western Wyoming on...
SE Wyoming Mountains Could See Heavy Snow Sunday
While southeast Wyoming residents are currently enjoying a spell of almost summer-like weather, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says big changes could be on the way in a few days. That could include widespread rain and snow, with possibly heavy accumulations of the white stuff at higher...
knopnews2.com
Here’s when we typically see our first snowfall of the year, and how much we usually get in a year
Across the NBC Nebraska viewing area, the first snowfall of the season usually happens as we progress through the months of October and November. Here’s how it breaks down:. The highest elevations in Wyoming that see us, including the I-25 and I-80 corridors, and the cities of Wheatland, Chugwater, and Cheyenne usually see the first snowfall between October 1st and 15th.
cowboystatedaily.com
Energy Expert: Opposition To Wyoming Wind and Solar Will Grow
Robert Bryce maintains a database of wind and solar projects that have been denied approval since 2015 because of local and state opposition. So far, only one Wyoming project has made the list, but even that project managed to eventually get a green light to proceed.
county17.com
Wyoming gas, diesel working group releases report on reducing gas prices
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon’s Gas and Diesel Working Group released a report today of its recommendations on reducing gas prices for Wyoming residents. Gordon set up the working group in June, amid record-level inflation and gas prices. The group held two public meetings in July and conducted working sessions to make recommendations to lower gas prices to offset inflation.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours
Alan O'Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he's learned is that...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lawmakers Move Forward With Ranked Choice Voting
Wyoming may be slowly moving toward ranked choice elections. The Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee has approved a draft bill allowing municipalities to try out ranked choice elections for nonpartisan races through a pilot test program. Ranked choice voting, also...
Wyoming Resident Killed in Traffic Accident Near Rolling Hills
According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 61-year-old Russell Caves was killed in a traffic accident on Oct. 15 on WY 95 near Rolling Hills at around 4:33 p.m. In the narrative provided by Highway Patrol, a pickup being driven by Caves was heading north on WY 95 when it crossed the center line and exited the roadway to the left.
cowboystatedaily.com
After Thumb Nearly Gets Ripped-Off In Crossbow Mishap, Wyoming Hunter Back Out On The Hunt
Two years after watching his wife nearly lose half of her hand to a crossbow accident in the back country, David Mercado of Casper still gets emotional about it. "When you have somebody you love who has suffered a really bad...
WOWT
Planned Heartland Expressway to travel through western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A planned highway will connect key cities in South Dakota and Colorado by going through western Nebraska. It's called the Heartland Expressway, a major highway project that connects Rapid City, S.D., and Denver by going through a stretch of Nebraska. Planners have been trying to...
4 Great Steakhouses in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming and you also love eating steak, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wyoming that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, on top of providing an amazing atmosphere that is suitable for both a casual meal, as well as for celebrating a special occasions.
