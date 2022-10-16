Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viralAsh JurbergPlano, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Snap Kitchen Re-Opens Uptown Dallas LocationLeah FrazierDallas, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Donates $3.8 Million to Girl Scouts of Northeast TexasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
NFL
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't believe Dak Prescott will have limitations when QB returns
All signs indicate Dak Prescott will return to the lineup Sunday when the Cowboys host the Detroit Lions in Week 7. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday morning on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan (Dallas) that Prescott is physically ready to return after the Week 1 injury knocked the star quarterback out the past five games.
Centre Daily
Vikings Punter Ryan Wright Earns Game Ball With Record-Setting Day vs. Dolphins
No team wants to see its punter sent onto the field ten times in one game. But if that's going to happen, that player has a big opportunity to impact the game by swinging field position and burying the other team deep in their own territory. In the Vikings' 24-16...
Sporting News
When will Dak Prescott return to Cowboys? QB close to being cleared after Cooper Rush falters vs. Eagles
Cooper Rush had done an adequate job as the fill-in for injured Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. But after the worst performance of Rush's NFL career, it's safe to say any discussion of a quarterback controversy in Dallas are sure to be silenced. Rush came into the "Sunday Night Football" clash...
FOX Sports
Prescott's return looms for Cowboys after Rush finally loses
Dak Prescott gave himself an “A” but said he's looking for an “A-plus” after a throwing session prior to being inactive a fifth consecutive week in Dallas' NFC East showdown with Philadelphia. The star Cowboys quarterback said after a 26-17 loss to the Eagles he planned...
Centre Daily
Report: Steelers Benched Mitch Trubisky After Locker Room Fight With Diontae Johnson
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made the switch at quarterback during halftime of their Week 4 loss to the New York Jets, sending Kenny Pickett onto the field for the first time. After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin said the change was made so that the offense could get...
Cowboys' Dak Prescott says he expects to return next week
If Dak Prescott has his way, he will be under center for the Dallas Cowboys next weekend when the Detroit Lions come to town. Prescott hasn't played since sustaining a fractured right thumb in Dallas' season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was taking snaps and throwing passes last week and was listed as questionable to face the Eagles, although coach Mike McCarthy indicated he wanted the seventh-year quarterback...
ESPN
Cowboys' Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott 'determined' to play Sunday
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is hopeful Dak Prescott will be able to return to the starting lineup Sunday against the Detroit Lions after missing five games with a fractured right thumb. "Well, let's just say this: He's determined to [play]," Jones said on...
Cowboys News: Jerry Jones lashes out at owners' meeting, Dak medically cleared
The Cowboys made plenty of news, even on their off day. Quarterback Dak Prescott got his official medical clearance as expected; even though it’s still not known if he’ll suit up on Sunday, team owner Jerry Jones seemed optimistic. Jones himself caused a stir or two while at the owners’ meetings in New York: first by trying to dismiss rumors that Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and his continued ownership would be an official topic of conversation, and then by reportedly getting testy with Patriots owner Robert Kraft over the contract of league commissioner Roger Goodell. Both stories will warrant further attention.
Yardbarker
Dak Prescott 'Speaks' on 'Control'; Jerry Jones' Cowboys 'Now A Better Team'
There have been fewer bigger storylines than Dak Prescott's return as Dallas Cowboys starter. And now the franchise QB is ready to "Control the Controllables!'' as he wrote on Tuesday. That is his statement to open The Week That Will Be, as he takes back his job from Cooper Rush...
Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on 6-0 start: 'This isn't good enough'
The Philadelphia Eagles remain the NFL's only unbeaten team heading into Week 7 of the 2022 season. Sitting with a perfect 6-0 record ahead of the Eagles' bye week, one would imagine head coach Nick Sirianni would be content with the results so far. However, when he spoke with reporters this week, Sirianni relayed a different message.
Centre Daily
Patriots Mac Jones Honeymoon Over?
Once upon a time this was going to be such a promising year for Mac Jones. He arrived in May at New England Patriots' offseason workouts in improved shape. He assumed a more aggressive leadership role. He even worked with Tom Brady's old throwing coach to improve his Pro-Bowl level passing mechanics.
Centre Daily
Buffalo Bills Would ‘Love’ to Trade for RB Christian McCaffrey, Claims ESPN - But What’s the Cost?
The Buffalo Bills continue to be mentioned as potential suitors for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. ... and because of the stated price, we continue to remain skeptical. According to a report from ESPN, the Bills are in the mix to trade for one of the NFL's brightest young...
Centre Daily
Saints-Cardinals ‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 7 Player Props to Target
Fantasy managers and player proposition bettors are hoping the Week 7 Thursday night tilt between the Saints and Cardinals can end the trend of low-scoring prime-time games. Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, Zach Ertz, Alvin Kamara, Eno Benjamin, Chris Olave and Taysom Hill will be starting in the majority of fantasy leagues as managers have to deal with four teams (Bills, Vikings, Rams, Eagles) on bye.
Centre Daily
Seahawks Trade? Seattle Shopping CB Sidney Jones Ahead of Deadline
The NFL Trade Deadline is just under two weeks away, and the Seattle Seahawks could be one of the more active teams involved. According to a report from ESPN, Seattle has made veteran cornerback Sidney Jones available for trade and is shopping him around the league. "Multiple sources say the...
Centre Daily
Bears Shopping All-Pro Robert Quinn Ahead of Trade Deadline, per Report
Robert Quinn’s days are reportedly numbered in a Chicago uniform. Jason La Canfora of The Washington Post reported that multiple NFL executives spoke on the condition of anonymity that the veteran pass rusher will be “shopped around” during the NFL’s trade deadline, which is Nov. 1 by 4 p.m. ET.
Centre Daily
Travis Kelce Wants Chiefs to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.
The rumors surrounding free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have been nonstop ever since the season started and the Chiefs are said to be just one of the teams in the mix. The rumors of Kansas City signing Beckham got a jolt of life Tuesday when it was reported that the team restructured Travis Kelce’s contract to make cap room.
Centre Daily
2023 NFL Draft: Former FCS Standout Looks Like A First-Round Lock
The Albany Great Danes produced one of the better pass-rushers we could see in the 2023 NFL Draft. After spending two seasons with the team (redshirted the first year), Jared Verse finds himself in several headlines for the Florida State Seminoles. Looking back at his time with the Great Danes,...
Centre Daily
‘Biggest Trait’ that got Alec Pierce Drafted by Colts
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce announced himself to the rest of the NFL with his game-winning catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday. When the Colts were looking for another weapon to help ease the load on wide receiver Michael Pittman, they focused in on Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce. The Colts selected him with their first available pick (No. 53 overall).
Centre Daily
Bills’ Von Miller Reveals What Would’ve Kept Him With the Rams
After winning the Super Bowl with the Rams last season, Von Miller hit free agency for the first time in his career. And, even though Los Angeles wanted Miller back, the pass rusher opted to sign a six-year, $120 million contract with the Bills. However, if the result of the...
Centre Daily
Has Colts OL Found Its ‘Groove’?
The Indianapolis Colts offensive line had its best game of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday. Quarterback Matt Ryan attempted 58 passes and the Colts didn't allow a sack. Coming into the game, Ryan had been sacked 21 times on 195-pass attempts, or roughly one every 10 passes....
Comments / 0