Rules expert: Bills’ Josh Allen has right to be upset after refs bungled call vs. Chiefs
It did not prove to be costly, but one missed call by the officials loomed large late in the Buffalo Bills’ 24-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Down 20-17 with less than nine minutes remaining in the game, Josh Allen and the Bills offense faced a 3rd and 10 play at their own 35 yard line. Allen dropped back to throw and looked as though he was rolling away from pressure when he fell to the ground. Allen had been tripped by Chris Jones and it was pretty blatant. The Chiefs’ defensive tackle extended his leg toward Allen to take him down. Allen popped up quickly and immediately got in the officials face calling for a flag.
That ended poorly: Chiefs fans troll Bills fans but it backfires after Taron Johnson interception
Kansas City Chiefs fans were confident headed into Sunday’s battle for AFC supremacy against the Buffalo Bills - and the they had a right to be. Just look at the recent history between the two teams. The Chiefs had won three of the last four and ended the Bills’ season in the playoffs the last two seasons.
Centre Daily
Vikings Punter Ryan Wright Earns Game Ball With Record-Setting Day vs. Dolphins
No team wants to see its punter sent onto the field ten times in one game. But if that's going to happen, that player has a big opportunity to impact the game by swinging field position and burying the other team deep in their own territory. In the Vikings' 24-16...
NBC Sports
This video of Bills QB Josh Allen with young fan will make your day
Josh Allen not only led the Buffalo Bills to an impressive road win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, he also made a young fan's day at Arrowhead Stadium. The superstar quarterback led a fourth quarter comeback with a late touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox that gave the Bills a 24-20 lead with 1:04 remaining. Buffalo's defense held on to secure the victory and improve to 5-1 -- good enough for first place in the AFC.
Centre Daily
NFC WEST TRADE: Cardinals Acquire WR Robbie Anderson From Panthers
The Carolina Panthers have traded wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals. Anderson, who played against the Rams on Sunday, was kicked out of the game by his own head coach, Steve Wilks. "I was honestly confused," Anderson said after the game. "I wanted to be in the game....
NFL 2023 Mock Draft: Who Do Bills Take in Round 1?
The Buffalo Bills are anticipating to make their pick at the end of the first round. But who does Sports Illustrated think the team should take?
Bills Win and Von Miller’s Last Play Should Get Way More Credit
The Buffalo Bills have beaten Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs in the last three years, which was almost to the day last October during the 2021 season...but after the way the AFC Divisional game ended in January, Bills fans wanted this badly. The Bills...
Centre Daily
Patriots Mac Jones Honeymoon Over?
Once upon a time this was going to be such a promising year for Mac Jones. He arrived in May at New England Patriots' offseason workouts in improved shape. He assumed a more aggressive leadership role. He even worked with Tom Brady's old throwing coach to improve his Pro-Bowl level passing mechanics.
Centre Daily
Travis Kelce Wants Chiefs to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.
The rumors surrounding free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have been nonstop ever since the season started and the Chiefs are said to be just one of the teams in the mix. The rumors of Kansas City signing Beckham got a jolt of life Tuesday when it was reported that the team restructured Travis Kelce’s contract to make cap room.
Centre Daily
Wyatt Teller Gives Unfortunate Update on his Availability Against Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns will be heading to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, likely without their Pro Bowl right guard Wyatt Teller. Teller gave an update on Wednesday that he is not likely to play against the Ravens. Teller is comparing the injury to the one that forced him to...
Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on 6-0 start: 'This isn't good enough'
The Philadelphia Eagles remain the NFL's only unbeaten team heading into Week 7 of the 2022 season. Sitting with a perfect 6-0 record ahead of the Eagles' bye week, one would imagine head coach Nick Sirianni would be content with the results so far. However, when he spoke with reporters this week, Sirianni relayed a different message.
Centre Daily
Seahawks Trade? Seattle Shopping CB Sidney Jones Ahead of Deadline
The NFL Trade Deadline is just under two weeks away, and the Seattle Seahawks could be one of the more active teams involved. According to a report from ESPN, Seattle has made veteran cornerback Sidney Jones available for trade and is shopping him around the league. "Multiple sources say the...
Centre Daily
Report: Latest Timetable on Logan Wilson’s Shoulder Injury
CINCINNATI — Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson is expected to miss 2-5 weeks after re-injuring his surgically repaired right shoulder in Cincinnati's win over the Saints according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. "Newest injury is not as severe," Fowler tweeted. "Around 2-5 weeks considered a fair window of return." Wilson...
Centre Daily
Bears Shopping All-Pro Robert Quinn Ahead of Trade Deadline, per Report
Robert Quinn’s days are reportedly numbered in a Chicago uniform. Jason La Canfora of The Washington Post reported that multiple NFL executives spoke on the condition of anonymity that the veteran pass rusher will be “shopped around” during the NFL’s trade deadline, which is Nov. 1 by 4 p.m. ET.
Centre Daily
Packers Grades After 27-10 Loss to Jets
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers fell to 3-3 on Sunday following a 27-10 loss to the New York Jets that was as dreary as the weather. The Packers couldn’t run the ball, pass the ball, stop the run or successfully kick the football. Otherwise, it...
Centre Daily
Dan Campbell: Sheila Hamp Is ‘Frustrated’
In the second year of the Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell era, the Detroit Lions have a disappointing 1-4 record. Campbell has expressed his displeasure with the team’s start and is taking accountability for the mishaps that have caused Detroit to falter late in games. During the team’s bye...
‘72 dolphins overcome sloppy first half to edge Bills 24-23
Dolphins 24, Bills 23 (Oct. 22, 1972) With Bob Griese standing on the sidelines on crutches, the Dolphins couldn’t afford to fret over bad luck with the loss of their leader a week earlier and began the day against the 2-3 Buffalo Bills like they hadn’t missed a beat.
Yardbarker
Kansas City Chiefs Bills Loss: 3 Takeaways from a Winnable Game
In Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs-Bills game saw the Chiefs lose their third consecutive 2022 game at home, this time to the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are a team they beat by the skin of their teeth in last year’s postseason and one they maybe could’ve won with a few extra helpers. It was a rather agonizing loss for a team that had a few opportunities to put the game away. Kansas City drops to 4-2 on the year but looks to hopefully rebound next week when they travel to the Bay Area for a tilt with the 49ers. But for now, let us focus on what happened at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, where the Bills escaped with a 24-20 victory by a Josh Allen TD strike with just over a minute to go in regulation.
Centre Daily
‘Genuine’ Marcus Mariota Has Full Support in Falcons Locker Room
The Atlanta Falcons are sitting in a tie for first place at .500 six weeks into the season, which is far from where many pundits placed them before the year began. Many people believed that starting Marcus Mariota, a quarterback who hadn't started since 2019, was a sign that the Falcons were folding the season. However, it's been quite the opposite in Atlanta. In fact, Mariota has been celebrated for his leadership, and rightfully so.
Bills have ‘no excuse to not get the AFC’s No. 1 seed’ (Week 7 power rankings)
The Buffalo Bills enter the bye week in the driver’s seat for the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Following their latest win, a 24-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo sits at 5-1. More importantly, the team has head-to-head wins over their main competition in the conference. The Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens and Chiefs all sit atop their respective divisions at this point in the season and Buffalo has victories over all of them.
