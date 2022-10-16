ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

NBC Sports

Zappe's agent takes aim at Patriots QB's critics after Week 6 win

The New England Patriots not only thought Bailey Zappe was an NFL quarterback, they liked him enough to select the Western Kentucky star in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. Not every team felt the same way about Zappe, though, and his agent, Nicole Lynn, kept the receipts. Lynn...
fantasypros.com

New England Patriots D/ST wreaks havoc in Week 6 win over Browns

The Patriots' defense totaled two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and three sacks during Sunday's win over the Browns. The unit surrendered just 15 points in the process. Fantasy Impact:. Kyle Dugger led the way for New England, amassing one interception, two passes defended, and eight tackles. Jalen Mills also picked...
CLEVELAND, OH
Centre Daily

Dan Campbell: Sheila Hamp Is ‘Frustrated’

In the second year of the Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell era, the Detroit Lions have a disappointing 1-4 record. Campbell has expressed his displeasure with the team’s start and is taking accountability for the mishaps that have caused Detroit to falter late in games. During the team’s bye...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Travis Kelce Wants Chiefs to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

The rumors surrounding free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have been nonstop ever since the season started and the Chiefs are said to be just one of the teams in the mix. The rumors of Kansas City signing Beckham got a jolt of life Tuesday when it was reported that the team restructured Travis Kelce’s contract to make cap room.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Centre Daily

Bears Shopping All-Pro Robert Quinn Ahead of Trade Deadline, per Report

Robert Quinn’s days are reportedly numbered in a Chicago uniform. Jason La Canfora of The Washington Post reported that multiple NFL executives spoke on the condition of anonymity that the veteran pass rusher will be “shopped around” during the NFL’s trade deadline, which is Nov. 1 by 4 p.m. ET.
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

Packers Grades After 27-10 Loss to Jets

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers fell to 3-3 on Sunday following a 27-10 loss to the New York Jets that was as dreary as the weather. The Packers couldn’t run the ball, pass the ball, stop the run or successfully kick the football. Otherwise, it...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Report: Texans part with ex-Patriots character coach Jack Easterby

Jack Easterby's rocky tenure with the Houston Texans is over after four seasons. The Texans are parting ways with Easterby, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday. Easterby served as the team's executive vice president of football operations and had a "major voice" in the organization, per Schefter. Easterby gained notoriety with...
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

49ers Injury Report: Talanoa Hufanga in Concussion Protocol

Injuries galore with the 49ers following the loss to Atlanta. Rising star safety Talanoa Hufanga has entered the concussion protocol after experiencing symptoms Monday morning per Kyle Shanahan. Hufanga passed the in-game test after sustaining the head injury on the first defensive series and passed the postgame test as well. But Hufanga is now dealing with symptoms today and will be in the protocol going forward. This will put his status in question for Week 7 against the Chiefs.
Centre Daily

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Spurs

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play. Star ratings:. 1 Star - Not very confident. 2 Star -...
CHARLOTTE, NC

