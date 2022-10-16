ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chance of Showers on Monday

By Anna Meyers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UfkTs_0ibXgStj00

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 16TH: 62°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 16TH: 39°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:21 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 6:25 PM

Freeze Watch for portions of Northern Tier

Sunday we saw temperatures in the low to mid-60’s with mostly sunny skies; clouds increased later in the day with the sky cover now partly sunny.

Sunday night into Monday we will see increasing clouds cover and light southerly winds. Temperatures will be in the mid-30’s. There is a chance of rain late Sunday into Monday as a front moves through.

Monday we have the chance of scattered showers with temperatures only in the mid to upper 50’s. Monday night into Tuesday temperatures will dip close to freezing and below in some spots. This is why a freeze watch has been issued for some counties. The rain chances last until midweek with scattered rainfall possible Tuesday and chances of rain on Wednesday.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS. WINDY
HIGH: 56 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS. WINDY
HIGH: 50 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS. WINDY
HIGH: 51 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 50 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 58 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 65 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 69 LOW: 43

