SPAYghetti fundraiser supports Roanoke SPCA which does not get any government fundingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local artist Macklyn Mosley opens for KeKe Wyatt on November 5Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in VirginiaTravel MavenBuchanan, VA
Amtrak riders have increased in Roanoke as well as the state of VirginiaCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
AgrAbility and Roanoke Foodshed Network present Feeling Good in the GardenCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
Halloween events happening soon in Southwest, Central Virginia
Looking for something to do to get ready for Halloween?. From the Highlands all the way down to Southside, these are some events you can mark down on your calendars:. Hull-o-ween at Hull’s Drive-In in Lexington, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. - It’ll be a classic Halloween night at the drive-in. There will be a costume competition, trunk-or-treat, and a car decorating competition. Hull’s will be playing Hotel Transylvania and Ghostbusters starting at 7:30 p.m.
WDBJ7.com
Franklin News Post
Varga brings vintage va-va-va-voom to Roanoke Valley with vintage pinup photography sessions
The magic of vintage glamour was made over the weekend in Roanoke. Photographer Roy Varga of California has turned an empty cement-block building on Roanoke’s Cleveland Avenue into photo sets. His subjects transform into pin-up girl style by getting outfits on and their hair and makeup done in the studio RV parked outside.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Valley SPCA hosts annual SPAYghetti fundraiser
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can help a hometown animal shelter with one of its biggest fundraisers of the year and get a tasty meal. The Roanoke Valley SPCA is hosting the 16th annual SPAYghetti event Tuesday. It will take place at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at 30 Huntington...
WSLS
GO Fest brings big increases in business, large crowds to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The annual GO Outside Festival wrapped up this weekend after bringing large crowds to downtown Roanoke. GO Fest offered activities like rock climbing, paddle boarding, and BMX shows. The festival also brought lots of business to downtown restaurants and shops. “Business was pretty good this weekend....
WDBJ7.com
Dog-filled Barktoberfest coming Saturday to support mental services
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bartoberfest event is happening this coming Saturday to support Project Support, which “is dedicated to making sure those who suffer from mental illness understand that there is help and hope available.”. It’s an event at Roanoke’s Elmwood Park filled with dogs, doggie contests, and...
WDBJ7.com
Total Action for Progress honors organization’s founder and kicks off donation campaign
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Total Action for Progress (TAP) kicked off this year’s donation campaign and honored two award recipients Tuesday morning. Dozens of Roanoke Valley community members gathered to remember the legacy of TAP’s founder, Cabell Brand. The current president and CEO explained how the award is one way to honor the work Brand did for the Roanoke community.
wfirnews.com
Company comes to Roanoke to say “Black Folks Camp Too”
The president of Black Folks Camp Too stopped in Roanoke to promote his cause. WFIR’s Ian Price has more.
macaronikid.com
The Best Lynchburg Area Weekend Events - Oct. 21-23, 2022
Welcome to the weekend update from Lynchburg Macaroni Kid! Before every weekend, we share the top family-friendly events in the Lynchburg area and beyond. There's no time like now to make family memories!. Are you ready for Trunk or Treat season? The trunk or treats begin this weekend, There are...
wfxrtv.com
Large police presence to be expected in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is having a training exercise today between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College (3506 Wards Road). According to LPD, the following entities will be included in the exercise:. LPD Tactical Unit. LPD Crisis Negotiation Team. LPD Drone...
WDBJ7.com
Mast General Store starts ‘Food for Kids’ campaign through end of October
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Starting Monday, Mast General Store will donate a portion of its proceeds to Feeding Southwest Virginia every time you buy a pair of shoes. The ‘Food for Kids’ campaign will send $15 to the food pantry every time someone buys a pair of Merrell shoes. It’s part of an effort to help reduce child hunger throughout the South.
Who is the ‘Little Red Man’ that haunts Old Salem?
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — “Three stories,” said Eric Elliot. “Three different time periods.” Eric Elliott was the archivist for the Moravian Archives of the Southern Province of the Moravian Church. During his time as archivist, he collected stories and histories, relying on old documents and records to paint a picture of life in Salem throughout […]
WSLS
Tasty Tuesday: Lil’ Bit Corny keeps fun flavors poppin’ in the New River Valley
RADFORD, Va. – “Ya know…you have a dream. You work hard at it, and dreams do come true.”. That dream for Christine, Marvin and Katlyn Eilert was to bring something new to the New River Valley. Christine knew it had to be a Lil’ Bit Corny.
WDBJ7.com
Pink Event honors lives of cancer patients
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - In celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the MLC Cancer Foundation in Martinsville is hosting “A Pink Event - Wellness Symposium & Fundraiser,” honoring the lives of cancer survivors. Organizers Telesa Via and Patricia Via stopped by Here @ Home to preview the event,...
WDBJ7.com
Dick and Willie Trail will soon be extended to be 11 miles
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Get out your hiking shoes or dust off your bikes; the Dick and Willie Passage Rail Trail is about to get much longer. Henry County received a $665,000 grant from The Appalachian Regional Commission for the completion of the Dick and Willie. The trail is...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Salem (VA)
In search of the best and fun thing to do in Salem, VA?. Salem is close to the Appalachian Mountain Range in Virginia, brimming with natural and artificial attractions. It is also the seat of Roanoke County. Salem is usually mistaken for a different city with the same name that...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Agape Center to help 750 families in area have Thanksgiving dinner
“There are approximately 750 families who will have a tasty holiday dinner because we care about them,” the Agape Center stated. Each family will receive a Walmart gift card limited to the purchase of turkey, ham and produce. These families spread from Bedford to Rocky Mount. Agape not only...
WSLS
Angels of Assisi rescues 15 dogs from abusive conditions
ROANOKE, Va. – 15 dogs now have a shot at a happy, healthy life after being rescued by the Angels of Assisi Monday. The dogs were living in makeshift dog houses and many were chained or tied up in the backyard of the house. Many shelters in the area...
WSLS
Roanoke school leaders stress consequences after threatening message found
CAVE SPRING, Va. – Roanoke school leaders are urging parents to have serious discussions with their kids after a threatening message was found inside a high school on Tuesday. School officials said around 2:45 p.m., Hidden Valley High School was placed on a modified lockdown due to a threatening...
wfxrtv.com
Overcrowded animal shelters urging the community to adopt
BEDFORD, Va (WFXR) — Animal shelters throughout the community are facing the effects of overcrowding and struggling to keep up with the influx of animals. They are now turning to the community to help. The Bedford County animal shelter held an adoption event to try to find forever homes...
