ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

Halloween events happening soon in Southwest, Central Virginia

Looking for something to do to get ready for Halloween?. From the Highlands all the way down to Southside, these are some events you can mark down on your calendars:. Hull-o-ween at Hull’s Drive-In in Lexington, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. - It’ll be a classic Halloween night at the drive-in. There will be a costume competition, trunk-or-treat, and a car decorating competition. Hull’s will be playing Hotel Transylvania and Ghostbusters starting at 7:30 p.m.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Valley SPCA hosts annual SPAYghetti fundraiser

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can help a hometown animal shelter with one of its biggest fundraisers of the year and get a tasty meal. The Roanoke Valley SPCA is hosting the 16th annual SPAYghetti event Tuesday. It will take place at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at 30 Huntington...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

GO Fest brings big increases in business, large crowds to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The annual GO Outside Festival wrapped up this weekend after bringing large crowds to downtown Roanoke. GO Fest offered activities like rock climbing, paddle boarding, and BMX shows. The festival also brought lots of business to downtown restaurants and shops. “Business was pretty good this weekend....
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Dog-filled Barktoberfest coming Saturday to support mental services

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bartoberfest event is happening this coming Saturday to support Project Support, which “is dedicated to making sure those who suffer from mental illness understand that there is help and hope available.”. It’s an event at Roanoke’s Elmwood Park filled with dogs, doggie contests, and...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Total Action for Progress honors organization’s founder and kicks off donation campaign

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Total Action for Progress (TAP) kicked off this year’s donation campaign and honored two award recipients Tuesday morning. Dozens of Roanoke Valley community members gathered to remember the legacy of TAP’s founder, Cabell Brand. The current president and CEO explained how the award is one way to honor the work Brand did for the Roanoke community.
ROANOKE, VA
macaronikid.com

The Best Lynchburg Area Weekend Events - Oct. 21-23, 2022

Welcome to the weekend update from Lynchburg Macaroni Kid! Before every weekend, we share the top family-friendly events in the Lynchburg area and beyond. There's no time like now to make family memories!. Are you ready for Trunk or Treat season? The trunk or treats begin this weekend, There are...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Large police presence to be expected in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is having a training exercise today between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College (3506 Wards Road). According to LPD, the following entities will be included in the exercise:. LPD Tactical Unit. LPD Crisis Negotiation Team. LPD Drone...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Mast General Store starts ‘Food for Kids’ campaign through end of October

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Starting Monday, Mast General Store will donate a portion of its proceeds to Feeding Southwest Virginia every time you buy a pair of shoes. The ‘Food for Kids’ campaign will send $15 to the food pantry every time someone buys a pair of Merrell shoes. It’s part of an effort to help reduce child hunger throughout the South.
ROANOKE, VA
FOX8 News

Who is the ‘Little Red Man’ that haunts Old Salem?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — “Three stories,” said Eric Elliot. “Three different time periods.” Eric Elliott was the archivist for the Moravian Archives of the Southern Province of the Moravian Church. During his time as archivist, he collected stories and histories, relying on old documents and records to paint a picture of life in Salem throughout […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WDBJ7.com

Pink Event honors lives of cancer patients

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - In celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the MLC Cancer Foundation in Martinsville is hosting “A Pink Event - Wellness Symposium & Fundraiser,” honoring the lives of cancer survivors. Organizers Telesa Via and Patricia Via stopped by Here @ Home to preview the event,...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Dick and Willie Trail will soon be extended to be 11 miles

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Get out your hiking shoes or dust off your bikes; the Dick and Willie Passage Rail Trail is about to get much longer. Henry County received a $665,000 grant from The Appalachian Regional Commission for the completion of the Dick and Willie. The trail is...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Salem (VA)

In search of the best and fun thing to do in Salem, VA?. Salem is close to the Appalachian Mountain Range in Virginia, brimming with natural and artificial attractions. It is also the seat of Roanoke County. Salem is usually mistaken for a different city with the same name that...
SALEM, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Agape Center to help 750 families in area have Thanksgiving dinner

“There are approximately 750 families who will have a tasty holiday dinner because we care about them,” the Agape Center stated. Each family will receive a Walmart gift card limited to the purchase of turkey, ham and produce. These families spread from Bedford to Rocky Mount. Agape not only...
MONETA, VA
WSLS

Angels of Assisi rescues 15 dogs from abusive conditions

ROANOKE, Va. – 15 dogs now have a shot at a happy, healthy life after being rescued by the Angels of Assisi Monday. The dogs were living in makeshift dog houses and many were chained or tied up in the backyard of the house. Many shelters in the area...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Overcrowded animal shelters urging the community to adopt

BEDFORD, Va (WFXR) — Animal shelters throughout the community are facing the effects of overcrowding and struggling to keep up with the influx of animals. They are now turning to the community to help. The Bedford County animal shelter held an adoption event to try to find forever homes...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy