Philadelphia, PA

Braves radio rips Ronald Acuna’s ‘lazy play’ on Phillies’ inside-the-park homer

By Max Weisman
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

The Braves’ longtime radio voice wasn’t particularly happy with star Ronald Acuna’s effort on a key play in the loss that ended the club’s season.

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto hit an inside-the-park home run in the third inning to extend the Philadelphia’s lead over the Atlanta Braves to 4-1 in Saturday’s 8-3 clincher in NLDS Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park.

J.T. Realmuto's inside-the-park homer as heard on Braves radio… dude was sick of Acuña lmaoooooo pic.twitter.com/2Z9Xzhx48a

— Nick Piccone (@_piccone) October 15, 2022

Braves radio analyst Joe Simpson, who’s been on the franchise’s radio team since 1992 and played for the Dodgers, Mariners, and Royals, ripped into Atlanta right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. for not backing up the play after the ball ricocheted off the wall and got away from center fielder Michael Harris II.

“Horrible play, lazy play on the part of Ronald,” Simpson said right after Realmuto crossed the plate. “He was a spectator, he never moved, he never even made a move to right-center field. The ball came off the wall towards right-center and then he started that way.”

Ronald Acuna
Getty Images

It was the first postseason inside-the-park home run by a catcher in MLB history and the first postseason inside-the-parker since Rafael Devers’ in 2017 . Acuna, 24, hit .333 in the series, but did not drive in a run and his only extra base hit was a double.

With the win, the 87-win Phillies eliminated the 101-win NL East and defending World Series champion Braves in four games. That upset, based on the difference in wins, wasn’t even the biggest of the NL side of the playoffs this year. Saturday night in rainy San Diego, the 89-win Padres came from behind to win 5-3 in Game 4 of the NLDS and eliminated the 111-win Dodgers.

