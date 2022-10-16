I appreciate Chelsea’s newfound habit of officially announcing injuries, but unfortunately we’ve had to do so a few too many times of late. The latest is the announcement that N’Golo Kanté is “expected to be sidelined for four months” (4!) after underdoing a successful operation on his hamstring. The midfielder has been dealing with that injury since the second game of the season and looked to be close to returning the other week before suffering a setback. Following a consultation this weekend, it evidently had been decided that surgery would be the best course of action.

1 DAY AGO