SB Nation
Calvin Ramsay Scores on Liverpool Debut
Calvin Ramsay finally made an appearance in competitive Liverpool action, coming off the bench to score for the Liverpool Under-21s in an EFL Trophy game against Accringston Stanley. Together with fellow Scotsman Ben Doak, Ramsay helped to rally the LFC U21s from a 3-0 deficit, although they fell short of...
SB Nation
Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. West Ham
After turning in their best performance of the season so far to see off presumptive title favourites and petulant sportswashers Manchester City over the weekend, Liverpool look to continue to build their momentum in mid-week Premier League action as Jürgen Klopp’s resurgent Reds welcome David Moyes and West Ham to Anfield with a chance to push all the way up to fifth place in the league with a victory and the right results elsewhere.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Liverpool Loss, Pep Puzzled, Bernardo Bothered, and More...
Manchester City lost on Sunday for the first time this season. Liverpool take the spoils, but Sky Blue News has all the latest to help put the loss in the past. Liverpool 1-0 Man City: Mohamed Salah’s sensational goal seals victory for hosts as Jurgen Klopp sees red - Nick Wright - Sky Sports.
MATCHDAY: Leeds visits Leicester; Barcelona hosts Villarreal
Last-place Leicester hosts Leeds with both teams desperate for points in the Premier League
SB Nation
Henderson Calls for “More of the Same” as Liverpool Look To Build Momentum
Last week, when Liverpool dispatched Rangers 7-1 in Champions League action, few Liverpool fans took a great deal of positivity from it. Not with the Reds’ stumbling start to the season and title favourites Manchester City to come on the weekend. That game against City, though, saw Jürgen Klopp’s...
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton takes on Phoenix singer Thomas Mars for the midweek games
He is right occasionally* but some of Chris Sutton's predictions this season have been shockers - just ask the Liverpool fans who rang into 606 on Sunday to take him to task for tipping the Reds to lose 4-1 at home to Manchester City. But if he's been wrong about...
SB Nation
Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur head to northern England today to take on Manchester United at Old Trafford. It’s never easy at the Theater of Dreams and today should be no different even with the start to the season Spurs have enjoyed. Spurs currently sit in third place on 23 points, level...
Soccer-Jota to miss World Cup with injury, says Liverpool's Klopp
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Portugal have been dealt a blow ahead of the World Cup with forward Diogo Jota ruled out of the tournament in Qatar due to a calf injury, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said on Tuesday.
SB Nation
Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Brentford: Sterling to try it at right wing-back again?
Chelsea make the short trip down the road to Brentford and will be looking to secure an important three points tonight. The injury list has unfortunately added a name since the game against Aston Villa, limiting our options a bit more. THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE. The WAGNH community had no...
SB Nation
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood remanded in custody, trial date set
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood was remanded into custody and put in jail after appearing at Manchester Magistrates’ Court, and has been charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behavior, and assault. The 21-year-old forward will spend more than a month in a Manchester jail after a judge elected...
SB Nation
Newcastle 1-0 Everton: Live Blog & How to Watch | Halftime
45+2’ - Halftime. Big team talk needed from Lampard here, and probably a couple of changes too. 45’- Two minutes to be added on here. 44’ - Handbags! Gordon barged over in the box by Burn from a knockdown by DCL, ref says no penalty and now every player on the pitch has something to say about it as there’s shouting and shoving all over the park, Gordon and Schar have been booked. Ref looked like he was losing control there. VAR says no penalty.
SB Nation
Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle - Match Report: Frustrating entitled Reds
Manchester United at Old Trafford, usually a frightening place to visit for Newcastle. This time though, it felt different. Eddie Howe’s side were brimming with confidence following back-to-back convincing wins. There was nothing to fear, such is the mentality shift in this Newcastle side since Howe’s arrival. “Intensity is our identity” a phrase Howe likes to drill into his players.
SB Nation
N’Golo Kanté to miss four more months after hamstring surgery
I appreciate Chelsea’s newfound habit of officially announcing injuries, but unfortunately we’ve had to do so a few too many times of late. The latest is the announcement that N’Golo Kanté is “expected to be sidelined for four months” (4!) after underdoing a successful operation on his hamstring. The midfielder has been dealing with that injury since the second game of the season and looked to be close to returning the other week before suffering a setback. Following a consultation this weekend, it evidently had been decided that surgery would be the best course of action.
SB Nation
Brentford vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
We continue to rekindle our pseudo-rivalry with one of our closest West London neighbors as we make the short journey to Brentford tonight. The Bees can be a docile midtable outfit, unless you make them angry and have them sting you repeatedly. With the various injury and fitness concerns, Potter...
SB Nation
Manchester City’s Successful Day at the Ballon d’Or
Manchester City have won the Club of the Year award at the 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony. The award follows on from City receiving the highest number of nominations across the different categories at the Ballon d’Or and saw finish ahead of Liverpool in second and Real Madrid, who finished third.
BBC
'We have to learn but the performance was fantastic' - Guardiola
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola: The referee spoke with my assistant and Jurgen and said he was not going to make fouls unless it was clear. All the game it was 'play on' and 'play on' - exept the goal we scored. Then after it was not 'play on'. The referee can decide to whistle all the actions - but he decided not to, then he did.
SB Nation
OFFICIAL: Newcastle United sign winger Amadou Diallo to bolster U21 squad
Newcastle United has made official the addition of Amadou Diallo to the Magpies Academy on a permanent deal. Diallo spent time with the U21 side of Newcastle earlier this season and will stay with the team for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign, per the official press release. The 19-year-old...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Ballon d’Or Reaction, Klopp Fallout, Walker Getting Well, and More...
Manchester City are enjoying a much-needed break in the schedule after the postponement of the match against Arsenal. Here are all the headlines to catch you up on the latest news from Sky Blue News. EDERSON: I’M FOCUSED ON CITY’S ‘COLLECTIVE CONQUESTS’ - Paul Brown - ManCity.com...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Tottenham's Harry Kane still on Bayern Munich radar
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Kane still on Bayern's...
BBC
England's Eddie Jones 'sure' central contracts will be considered amid Premiership struggles
England head coach Eddie Jones "is sure" centralised contracts for his players will be considered when an agreement between the Rugby Football Union and the beleaguered Premiership is renewed in 2024. The financial governance of rugby union is under scrutiny with crises ongoing at clubs Worcester and Wasps. At the...
