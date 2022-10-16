ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Justin has made just one senior England appearance but he could now be INCLUDED in Three Lions' World Cup squad... defensive injuries are piling up as Gareth Southgate watched Leicester star against Crystal Palace

By Lewis Steele
 6 days ago

As the final whistle sounded, it was hard to find a single person in the King Power Stadium who was not left in a state of frustration.

Leicester fans — or at least a large minority — sounded boos at manager Brendan Rodgers after his side failed to convert dominance into goals.

Palace fans who travelled, probably paying extortionate train fares, saw their side muster just one shot on target.

James Justin could be selected for England at the World Cup after a host of defensive injuries
England manager Gareth Southgate was in attendance for Leicester's game on Saturday

Then there was England manager Gareth Southgate, who took up one of the VIP seats perhaps to watch Foxes midfielder James Maddison, a week away from his World Cup team selection.

Justin (left) has been praised as a 'really good' defender by Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers
Nothing Maddison tried came off and his woe was summed up in the 94th minute, when he threw himself to the ground in search of a penalty but was booked for diving. He will now miss Thursday’s match with Leeds.

So while Maddison’s efforts brought no reward, Southgate’s thoughts might have turned to James Justin, the Foxes’s right-footed left-back.

Justin has made six appearances for England U21s but has only played once for the senior side
Justin (right) could help solve England's wing-back injury crisis at the Qatar World Cup

Reece James is out of the World Cup, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kyle Walker are still recovering from injuries, despite the former featuring on Sunday.

Asked if he has spoken to Justin about his England hopes, Rodgers said: ‘We don’t mention England at all, our only focus is on Leicester. But he is a really good defender and you’ve seen that. He is defensively strong and was really solid today.’

Why wouldn’t the one-cap 24-year-old fancy his chances? He can play on both flanks and is a rare case in that he can balance the defensive and offensive tasks of the modern full-back.

The 24-year-old (right) could be a shock inclusion in England's upcoming World Cup squad

His recovery pace is impressive, though he is often in the right position anyway. His display, coupled with the defensive solidity of Wout Faes, limited the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Ebere Eze and Michael Olise to no sights of goal.

So while Leicester should have won, the clean sheet will certainly please Rodgers.

On his job security, Rodgers added: ‘I understand football. If Top (Srivaddhanaprabhahad, the owner) had to make a change I’d never change my feelings for him. He is a good guy and an amazing friend.’

MATCH FACTS

LEICESTER (4-3-2-1): Ward 7; Castagne 6, Amartey 6, FAES 7.5, Justin 7; Soumare 6.5 (Mendy 65, 6), Tielemans 6 (Praet 82), Dewsbury-Hall 6; Maddison 7, Daka 6.5 (Vardy 65, 7), Barnes 7 (Iheanacho 85).

Booked: Maddison, Vardy.

Manager: Brendan Rodgers 6.5.

CRYSTAL PALACE (4-3-3): Guaita 7.5; Ward 6, Andersen 7, Guehi 6.5, Mitchell 6 (Riedewald 56, 6); Schlupp 6, Doucoure 6 (Milivojevic 56, 6), Eze 6.5; Ayew 5.5, Edouard 6 (Olise 65, 6), Zaha 5.5 (Mateta 77).

Booked: Andersen, Doucoure.

Manager: Patrick Vieira 5.

Referee: Andy Madley 7.

Attendance: 31,298.

