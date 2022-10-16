Negative football doesn't work either! Steve Cooper still can't get a tune out of his Nottingham Forest side after £150m summer splurge on new players... after defeat at Wolves, he now has to solve the hardest of puzzles

Who wants to spend £150million on new players to watch their team get beaten nearly every week?

It does not matter if you lose 3-2 playing attacking football or 1-0 trying to shut out the opposition. Nottingham Forest have tried both and it has produced five points from 10 games.

While Wolves were unspectacular, Forest stank the place out here. They defended deep in a 4-5-1 system and keeper Dean Henderson time-wasted from early on.

Steve Cooper is still under pressure at Nottingham Forest despite signing a new contract

Nottingham Forest are bottom of the Premier League with only five points from ten games

Steve Cooper joins this list of managers who have taken 5 points or fewer from their opening ten Premier League games

Wolves, remember, began the day in the bottom three but Forest approached it as if they were playing Manchester City.

They would have had a point had Brennan Johnson’s late penalty not been saved by Jose Sa, after Ruben Neves put Wolves in front, also from the spot. Did they deserve it? Not really.

Forest’s new, negative set-up means players like Johnson and Morgan Gibbs-White have no chance to show creativity.

Boss Steve Cooper, who signed a new three-year deal this month after looking likely to be sacked, has to solve the hardest of puzzles.

Trying to assimilate 22 players, Cooper at first stuck to his attacking principles. Forest promptly threw away leads to Fulham and Bournemouth and let in six against City and four at Leicester. After his reprieve, Cooper then tried to bolt the back door, drawing 1-1 with Aston Villa and losing 1-0 here.

Of course, the Welshman wants his side to be more solid, but did Forest really pay Wolves £25m for Gibbs-White, a brave, imaginative, attacking midfielder, to watch him track back with Matty Cash or double up on Adama Traore?

Playing for Wales last month, Johnson terrified Belgium. Villa and Wolves had scored a total of nine goals before they faced Forest. Why be so fearful?

It is difficult enough learning to be a Premier League manager without constant upheaval. Forest have sacked two senior recruitment team members and there have been doubts over the position of chief executive Dane Murphy.

Cooper’s position will come under threat again if they keep losing, but he is a serious operator who adopts a calm, thorough approach. It would help Forest if those in senior roles around him did too.