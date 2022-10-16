ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts as Commanders sign veteran quarterback

The Washington Commanders are suddenly in need of some help at the quarterback position after starter Carson Wentz suffered a finger injury that will keep him on the sideline for several weeks. While veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke is expected to serve as the team’s starter with Wentz sidelined, the team still needs some depth, and they’re addressing that concern by bringing in former Georgia Bulldogs star quarterback Jake Fromm.
WASHINGTON, DC
Tri-City Herald

Odell Beckham Jr. Signing With Bills, Promises Von Miller: ‘He’s Coming to’ Buffalo

“He’s coming here, man,” Von Miller said again on Sunday, speaking of his buddy Odell Beckham Jr. “He’s coming to the Bills.”. Miller's most recent statement, this time uttered via USAToday, is not "new.'' But it should deliver "renewed'' optimism about the recruiter Miller bringing his Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl teammate to town, especially in light of OBJ's recent remarks indicating unhappiness with the Rams' inaction as it relates to a contract offer.
BUFFALO, NY
Tri-City Herald

Packers Bring Safety Back to Practice Squad

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have brought back safety Innis Gaines, signing him to their practice squad on Tuesday. The Packers also released cornerback Benjie Franklin and linebacker Ray Wilborn from their practice squad. That leaves the team with one vacancy, should they choose to fill it.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Broncos’ Biggest Winners & Losers from Ugly Loss to Chargers

After another gut-wrenching and embarrassing loss on primetime, the toothless Denver Broncos fall to 2-4 and 0-2 in the AFC West. Falling to the Los Angeles Chargers 19-16 in overtime, it's hard to find a silver lining. While fans and media alike run to hit the panic button, who were...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Injury Roundup: Updates on Logan Wilson, Josh Tupou and Other Bengals Injuries

Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday's win over the Saints. It sounds like he could miss multiple games, but the team is waiting on more information. "Right now we're hopeful it's week-to-week, but we're gonna get some more information here today and tomorrow, so I'll probably...
Tri-City Herald

Four changes that worked for the Seahawks defense vs Arizona. Now, can they sustain it?

What in the name of Cortez Kennedy happened to the Seahawks defense, almost overnight?. So ransacked current players such as safety Ryan Neal were acknowledging they were letting down the legacy of Seattle’s previous championship defenses, the Seahawks suddenly became dominant against Arizona. The unit that had allowed 84 points and 946 yards the previous two weeks, the last-ranked defense in the NFL entering Sunday, held Kyler Murray and the Cardinals’ offense to three points in a 19-9 win.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on 6-0 start: 'This isn't good enough'

The Philadelphia Eagles remain the NFL's only unbeaten team heading into Week 7 of the 2022 season. Sitting with a perfect 6-0 record ahead of the Eagles' bye week, one would imagine head coach Nick Sirianni would be content with the results so far. However, when he spoke with reporters this week, Sirianni relayed a different message.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Has Colts OL Found Its ‘Groove’?

The Indianapolis Colts offensive line had its best game of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday. Quarterback Matt Ryan attempted 58 passes and the Colts didn't allow a sack. Coming into the game, Ryan had been sacked 21 times on 195-pass attempts, or roughly one every 10 passes....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

The 49ers’ Biggest Need Heading into the Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline is November 1. That means the 49ers have two more games to assess their roster and decide what position they need to acquire. Right now, it seems the 49ers need everything, considering roughly half their starters are injured. They could trade for a running back such as Christian McCaffrey to jumpstart an offense that currently ranks 18th out 32 teams in yards. Or they could trade for an edge rusher such as Brian Burns to help a defensive line that currently doesn't have Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead or Javon Kinlaw.
Tri-City Herald

Why Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Has ‘So Much Respect’ For CB Isaiah Oliver

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver entered the league in 2018 with high expectations. After all, the Falcons spent a second-round draft pick on Oliver - and the early returns were positive, as he started two games for a beat-up Atlanta defense, finishing with seven passes defended and an interception. Over...
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Super Six: Six Things to Know About Packers-Commanders

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers face what could be considered a must-win game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The Packers are 3-3 and coming off back-to-back losses. They can’t afford to drop a third consecutive game, not with games coming up at the Buffalo Bills (5-1), Dallas Cowboys (4-2), Tennessee Titans (3-2) and Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) the following five games.
GREEN BAY, WI
Cleveland.com

Jacoby Brissett has attempted as many deep passes as Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, but he’s no Deshaun Watson

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jacoby Brissett has fired the ball downfield like he’s Deshaun Watson in the first six games of the season, and it’s not working. Brissett, 29th in the NFL with a 78.7 rating, has attempted 27 passes of 20 yards or more — tied for fourth-most in the NFL with Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, but with nowhere near the success.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

Falcons LB Troy Andersen Creates ‘Good Problem’ in Atlanta

When the Atlanta Falcons selected Troy Andersen in the second round of this year's NFL Draft, they knew they found someone special. On Sunday, part of the glitz surrounding Andersen was on full display, recording 13 tackles in his first start during a win against the San Francisco 49ers. Andersen drew the start after Mykal Walker was sidelined with an injury, but the rookie played like a seasoned veteran.
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Video appears to show Alabama WR striking Vols fan; Nick Saban responds

A new video appears to show Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton striking a woman moments after Saturday's loss at Tennessee. In the chaos following the game, as scores of Tennessee fans stormed the field, Burton was walking off towards the Alabama locker room. And as the video appears to reveal,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy