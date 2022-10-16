Read full article on original website
NFL
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't believe Dak Prescott will have limitations when QB returns
All signs indicate Dak Prescott will return to the lineup Sunday when the Cowboys host the Detroit Lions in Week 7. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday morning on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan (Dallas) that Prescott is physically ready to return after the Week 1 injury knocked the star quarterback out the past five games.
Sporting News
When will Dak Prescott return to Cowboys? QB close to being cleared after Cooper Rush falters vs. Eagles
Cooper Rush had done an adequate job as the fill-in for injured Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. But after the worst performance of Rush's NFL career, it's safe to say any discussion of a quarterback controversy in Dallas are sure to be silenced. Rush came into the "Sunday Night Football" clash...
FOX Sports
Prescott's return looms for Cowboys after Rush finally loses
Dak Prescott gave himself an “A” but said he's looking for an “A-plus” after a throwing session prior to being inactive a fifth consecutive week in Dallas' NFC East showdown with Philadelphia. The star Cowboys quarterback said after a 26-17 loss to the Eagles he planned...
ESPN
Cowboys' Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott 'determined' to play Sunday
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is hopeful Dak Prescott will be able to return to the starting lineup Sunday against the Detroit Lions after missing five games with a fractured right thumb. "Well, let's just say this: He's determined to [play]," Jones said on...
Cowboys Roster Moves & Inactives: Dak Prescott & Dalton Schultz OUT, Rookie Jalen Tolbert to Play at Eagles?
After several roster moves, will rookie wide receiver Jalen Tolbert suit up against the Eagles on Sunday night?
Tri-City Herald
Dan Snyder Writes Letter to NFL Owners Denying Cowboys’ Jerry Jones ‘Dirt’: Washington Commanders EXCLUSIVE Part 2
Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has written a letter to his fellow NFL owners strongly denying accusations that he hired private investigators to "dig up dirt” on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and several other team owners, including Jerry Jones of Dallas Cowboys. Snyder's statement coincides with our exclusive visit...
Cowboys expect Dak Prescott to be medically cleared before practice on Wednesday
All signs are pointing to the Cowboys getting their star quarterback back for this weekend’s home matchup against the Detroit Lions. Read more here.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott plans to return vs. Lions
The Dallas Cowboys lost a frustrating matchup to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, but there is still good news on the horizon for America’s team, who look to be getting their star quarterback back.
Yardbarker
Dak Prescott 'Speaks' on 'Control'; Jerry Jones' Cowboys 'Now A Better Team'
There have been fewer bigger storylines than Dak Prescott's return as Dallas Cowboys starter. And now the franchise QB is ready to "Control the Controllables!'' as he wrote on Tuesday. That is his statement to open The Week That Will Be, as he takes back his job from Cooper Rush...
Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on 6-0 start: 'This isn't good enough'
The Philadelphia Eagles remain the NFL's only unbeaten team heading into Week 7 of the 2022 season. Sitting with a perfect 6-0 record ahead of the Eagles' bye week, one would imagine head coach Nick Sirianni would be content with the results so far. However, when he spoke with reporters this week, Sirianni relayed a different message.
Tyron Smith Injury Status: 'Notable Progress,' Says Cowboys' Jerry Jones
Dallas Cowboys star left tackle Tyron Smith was thought to be out indefinitely, but owner Jerry Jones has given hope of a potential return in 2022.
Tri-City Herald
Colts 34, Jaguars 27: 5 Observations on Trevor Lawrence, Shaquill Griffin and More
View the original article to see embedded media. The Jacksonville Jaguars are in a much worse place today than a month ago. A month ago, the Jaguars were fresh off a 24-0 shutout of the Colts and starting to pick up the much-needed confidence their franchise has been missing. Now, the Jaguars are left licking their wounds after a 34-27 loss to the Colts dropped them to 2-4.
Tri-City Herald
The 49ers’ Biggest Need Heading into the Trade Deadline
The NFL trade deadline is November 1. That means the 49ers have two more games to assess their roster and decide what position they need to acquire. Right now, it seems the 49ers need everything, considering roughly half their starters are injured. They could trade for a running back such as Christian McCaffrey to jumpstart an offense that currently ranks 18th out 32 teams in yards. Or they could trade for an edge rusher such as Brian Burns to help a defensive line that currently doesn't have Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead or Javon Kinlaw.
Tri-City Herald
Jerry Jones vs. Roger Goodell & Robert Kraft? Cowboys Owner’s 31-1 NFL Vote
OCT 18 JERRY VS. KRAFT & GOODELL? - NFL owners on Tuesday agreed almost unanimously on most things, but - according to ESPN - billionaire bosses Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft got involved in a heated exchange over the a new compensation package for commissioner Roger Goodell. According to the...
Tri-City Herald
Mavs at Suns GAMEDAY: Can Doncic, Dinwiddie Repeat Game 7 Magic?
The moment we've all been waiting for has finally arrived, as the Dallas Mavericks officially open their 2022-23 season on the road against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. Although it will just be one regular-season game out of 82, there are a handful of interesting storylines that should give this one a little extra juice.
Tri-City Herald
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Spurs
Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play. Star ratings:. 1 Star - Not very confident. 2 Star -...
Tri-City Herald
Warriors begin title defense with win over Lakers
SAN FRANCISCO — The Warriors began their title defense Tuesday with a 123-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in a star-studded season opener. After leading the countdown to unveil a massive banner honoring Golden State’s 2022 championship before the game, Stephen Curry, starting his 14th NBA season, poured in a team-high 33 points, grabbed six rebounds and handed out seven assists.
Gilbert Burns Believes He'll Fight Masvidal In January
UFC Star Gilbert Burns joined Tobin and Leroy to discuss his fandom for the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa. Burns has been a South Floridian for 9 years and says his kids getting into flag football has made them obsessed with the Miami Dolphins.
