Tuscaloosa, AL

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players

Nick Saban is known for having disciplined teams, but penalties have been a big issue for Alabama this season. If that trend continues, the coach says jobs will be on the line. Alabama committed 17 penalties in Saturday’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. That was the most accepted penalties against the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama, Tennessee Referee News

Alabama fans unaccustomed to handling defeat are taking the time-honored path of blaming the referees. On Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers earned a 52-49 victory over the Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Along with allowing 567 total yards, Alabama got penalized 17 times for 130 yards. The home team, on the other hand, got six flags for 39 yards.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Former College Football Starting Quarterback Decides To Transfer

Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. On Tuesday, Lewis revealed his choice in a Twitter post captioned "Thank you." "I'm grateful to the University of Colorado, my teammates, coaches, and Buff Nation for all my support over the past years," Lewis said. "Over the various changes I've encountered throughout my three years at CU, I've decided I need to explore my other options and see who can best prepare me for my future."
BOULDER, CO
atozsports.com

SEC analyst has a bold take that will make Vols fans lose their minds

The Tennessee Vols are officially an elite team in college football this season. Coming off a victory against Alabama, the hype train is officially unstoppable for Josh Heupel and Tennessee. They deserve every bit of it, too. Their resume is extremely impressive. No one should doubt the Vols’ team that...
NASHVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to insane Alabama conspiracy

The Tennessee Volunteers upset the Alabama Crimson Tide last Saturday in an instant classic. The game featured everything from an offensive lineman using his projectile vomit as an intimidating tactic to a game-winning kick to Tennessee fans dumping the goalposts in the nearby river. But did the Volunteers beat the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Alabama Player Reveals His Reaction To Tennessee Vomiting

During this past Saturday's game between Alabama and Tennessee, offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford was caught throwing up on the field. Crawford turned his head away from the Volunteers' huddle so he can vomit. It was a bizarre moment to say the least. Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young seemed a bit...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals Message To Players After Tennessee Loss

Alabama suffered its first loss of the season at Tennessee on Saturday, but the Crimson Tide still has plenty to play for. If Alabama wins out to finish 11-1, it will win the SEC West and play for the conference title. Should 'Bama win the SEC championship, it will be back in the College Football Playoff.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Significant Firing News

It's the end of an era in Houston. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Texans have fired front office executive Jack Easterby, who had been with the franchise since 2019, on Monday morning. The Texans have been among the worst teams in the league since Easterby took over...
HOUSTON, TX
On3.com

Kentucky vs. Tennessee kickoff time announced

In 12 days, your University of Kentucky Wildcats will play in Neyland Stadium against rival Tennessee, now the third-ranked team in college football. Energy will be high as the very-likely-undefeated Volunteers welcome Kentucky to Knoxville with intentions of keeping the Vols’ national championship hopes alive, while the good guys in blue (road whites, actually) hope to spoil all of the fun and keep the Cats’ dreams of a special season intact.
LEXINGTON, KY
