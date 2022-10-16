Read full article on original website
Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players
Nick Saban is known for having disciplined teams, but penalties have been a big issue for Alabama this season. If that trend continues, the coach says jobs will be on the line. Alabama committed 17 penalties in Saturday’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. That was the most accepted penalties against the...
Football World Reacts To Alabama, Tennessee Referee News
Alabama fans unaccustomed to handling defeat are taking the time-honored path of blaming the referees. On Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers earned a 52-49 victory over the Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Along with allowing 567 total yards, Alabama got penalized 17 times for 130 yards. The home team, on the other hand, got six flags for 39 yards.
Paul Finebaum Believes Nick Saban Is At 'Dangerous' Point
Alabama suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday night against Tennessee. The Crimson Tide battled back after being down by as many as 18 but lost late in the fourth quarter by three, 52-49. They're now 6-1 heading into next Saturday's game against the Bulldogs of Mississippi State.
Look: Tennessee Fans Suffers Serious Injury While Celebrating Alabama Upset
What would you do if your favorite team beat their rival for the first time in 16 years? Many fans might scream, while others may choose to light up their favorite cigar or even carry goal posts into a nearby river. But one Tennessee fan, elated after watching his Volunteers knock off ...
College Football World Reacts To Brian Kelly Daughter News
Brian Kelly's daughter is no fan of the Florida Gators or their fans. In a recent TikTok posted from the sideline of Saturday's game between LSU and Florida, Kelly's daughter, Grace, took a shot at those in the UF crowd. "I just wanted to come on here and say that...
atozsports.com
One Vols fan paid a huge price while watching Tennessee beat Alabama
The Tennessee Vols shocked the CFB world this past weekend when they beat the Alabama Crimson Tide. It was a long time coming for the Vols. Some young Tennessee fans had never seen their favorite team beat Alabama. Now, they have, and it was one of the best college football...
Former College Football Starting Quarterback Decides To Transfer
Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. On Tuesday, Lewis revealed his choice in a Twitter post captioned "Thank you." "I'm grateful to the University of Colorado, my teammates, coaches, and Buff Nation for all my support over the past years," Lewis said. "Over the various changes I've encountered throughout my three years at CU, I've decided I need to explore my other options and see who can best prepare me for my future."
atozsports.com
SEC analyst has a bold take that will make Vols fans lose their minds
The Tennessee Vols are officially an elite team in college football this season. Coming off a victory against Alabama, the hype train is officially unstoppable for Josh Heupel and Tennessee. They deserve every bit of it, too. Their resume is extremely impressive. No one should doubt the Vols’ team that...
Tennessee expert RJ Choppy explains why fans tossed goalposts in river after beating Alabama
RJ Choppy joined the K&C Masterpiece to discuss his beloved Volunteers’ tradition of taking down the goalposts and tossing them into the river.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to insane Alabama conspiracy
The Tennessee Volunteers upset the Alabama Crimson Tide last Saturday in an instant classic. The game featured everything from an offensive lineman using his projectile vomit as an intimidating tactic to a game-winning kick to Tennessee fans dumping the goalposts in the nearby river. But did the Volunteers beat the...
Alabama Player Reveals His Reaction To Tennessee Vomiting
During this past Saturday's game between Alabama and Tennessee, offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford was caught throwing up on the field. Crawford turned his head away from the Volunteers' huddle so he can vomit. It was a bizarre moment to say the least. Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young seemed a bit...
Nick Saban Reveals Message To Players After Tennessee Loss
Alabama suffered its first loss of the season at Tennessee on Saturday, but the Crimson Tide still has plenty to play for. If Alabama wins out to finish 11-1, it will win the SEC West and play for the conference title. Should 'Bama win the SEC championship, it will be back in the College Football Playoff.
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, Alabama
It's the Halloween season! What can be better than listening to scary stories? Listening to the stories that happened not too far away and realizing you may have a chance to see ghosts or witness some other paranormal activities! That is if you believe in those.
NFL World Reacts To Monday's Significant Firing News
It's the end of an era in Houston. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Texans have fired front office executive Jack Easterby, who had been with the franchise since 2019, on Monday morning. The Texans have been among the worst teams in the league since Easterby took over...
Class of 2023 big man William Patterson is down to three schools
WILMINGTON, Del. -- Class of 2023 big man William Patterson is down to three schools. The 7-foot-2, 220 pound center will choose between Oklahoma State, Syracuse, and TCU with a decision expected next month. “I’m down to a top three schools for my recruitment,” he said. “It will be between...
Kentucky vs. Tennessee kickoff time announced
In 12 days, your University of Kentucky Wildcats will play in Neyland Stadium against rival Tennessee, now the third-ranked team in college football. Energy will be high as the very-likely-undefeated Volunteers welcome Kentucky to Knoxville with intentions of keeping the Vols’ national championship hopes alive, while the good guys in blue (road whites, actually) hope to spoil all of the fun and keep the Cats’ dreams of a special season intact.
Why Tennessee football fans should support Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin joined Tennessee fans with a singular hope Saturday: Please, beat Alabama.
Dollar General faces another $1.68 million in fines for safety violations in Alabama, Florida and Georgia
Dollar General is facing another $1.68 million in fines after government safety inspectors found violations at four of the chain’s stores in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, the federal regulators announced Monday. During inspections in April 2022, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found dirty and disorderly storage areas and...
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Marching Band News
The Ohio State Marching Band has a special performance lined up for this Saturday's game against Iowa. On Monday, the OSU band revealed it will team up with its Hawkeye counterparts for a massive halftime show in Columbus. "That's right. For the first time in Ohio State Marching Band history,...
