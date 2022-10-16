RPD: Rite Aid on Portland Ave. robbed at gunpoint

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A gun-point robbery occurred at a Rite Aid on Portland Avenue on Sunday evening, the Rochester Police Department announced.

Officers said that there was at least one armed suspect in the robbery, who fled with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise. No injuries were reported.

The investigation is still continuing. Police ask anyone with information to call 911.

