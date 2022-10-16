England World Cup watch: Ivan Toney makes case for his spot on the plane to Qatar... but Gareth Southgate is dealt massive injury blow with Reece James a major doubt to make it to Qatar

The World Cup is getting closer and closer and players will be doing all they can to try and be part of Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad.

The Three Lions were hit with a huge blow this week with the news that Reece James could miss the tournament thanks to a knee injury, however, Ivan Toney continues to show why he should be seen as Harry Kane's stand-in for the World Cup.

We look at some of the winners and losers of this week's club action as we edge nearer to England finalising their squad for Qatar.

Ivan Toney scored both goals in Brentford's 2-0 win over Brighton to impress the England boss

Gareth Southgate has some big decisions to make ahead of picking his final World Cup squad

GOOD WEEK

IVAN TONEY

Where would Brentford be without their talisman? Toney scored both goals in the Bees’ 2-0 win over Brighton to increase his tally to eight for the season — behind only Erling Haaland (15) and Harry Kane (9).

His second, a penalty, saw him maintain his 100 per cent record from the spot for Brentford (20/20), including eight in the Premier League.

Not a bad man to have in Gareth Southgate’s squad given England’s chequered World Cup shootout record.

MASON MOUNT

There was an element of luck about Mount’s first goal in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Aston Villa but his second was a touch of class.

Emiliano Martinez was left helpless as Mount’s wicked free-kick went up and over his wall before finding the back of the net.

Mount had been experiencing a slight dip in form but with three assists and two goals in his last three games, he seems to have rediscovered his golden touch in time for Qatar.

Mason Mount scored twice in Chelsea's win at Aston Villa and remains a key player for England

BUKAYO SAKA

Several Arsenal players are flourishing at the moment under Mikel Arteta but arguably none more so than Saka.

The 21-year-old produced an excellent finish from a tight angle against Leeds to ensure the Gunners extended their lead at the top of the table.

He has added a clinical edge to his game and now has four goals and four assists in his last seven Premier League games.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka has been in top form this season and netted the winner for Arsenal in the 1-0 win over Leeds

BAD WEEK

REECE JAMES

It is hard to see how James will be able to recover from injury in time for England’s World Cup opener against Iran on November 21.

The knee issue he sustained during Chelsea’s 2-0 Champions League victory over AC Milan is more serious than first thought and the club say James is now expected to be sidelined for at least eight weeks.

After having more options than he could have wished for at right back, Southgate is now sweating over the fitness of James, Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Reece James limps off with the knee injury that has put his World Cup place in major doubt

TYRONE MINGS

Mings continues to make rash and costly mistakes. His moment of madness against Chelsea on Sunday, when he somehow contrived to head the ball straight to Mount rather than away from goal, gave Villa a mountain to climb.

As it stands, he looks unlikely to force his way back into Southgate’s plans for Qatar.

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings was at fault for Chelsea's opener in their 2-0 defeat

FIKAYO TOMORI

Another centre back who had a moment to forget against Chelsea last week, this time in the Champions League. In one of his last big chances to impress, the former Blues defender received his marching orders in just the 18th minute for bringing down Mount.

And after also being given the runaround in the first leg, it is hard to argue against Rio Ferdinand’s assessment that the 24-year-old’s Chelsea reunion ‘could not have gone any worse’.